Grand Sefton Tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Aintree contest

Matt Brocklebank takes an early look at the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at flags up a 14/1 shot worth considering for the Aintree feature.

JOHNNYWHO (Jonjo & A.J. O’Neill) Hasn’t got many miles on the clock for a horse of his age but does have a touch of class and only just missed out when second in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham in March. Subsequent fifth in the Irish Grand National wasn’t a shabby effort either and, while he’ll need to up his game a bit more to defy top weight this weekend, he’s got a decent record when fresh, likes to get his toe in and ran well over hurdles here a couple of seasons ago. Worth noting he’s engaged in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury at the end of the month. COLONEL HARRY (Jamie Snowden) This one has the option of Friday’s Haldon Gold Cup, while he’s also entered for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in the middle of the month, so not entirely clear how his early-season programme will pan out. This sort of trip on ground with ease in it looks ideal based on last season’s evidence, though, and he’s probably not badly treated off 144 once everything clicks into place as he was a good novice over hurdles and fences. OUR POWER (Sam Thomas) Represents one of the shrewdest yards in the country and he’s just crept back down to a manageable mark having not got his head in front since Kempton in February 2023. He showed there’s still plenty of fire in his belly when third in the Scottish National on his final start of last season and while down in trip here, he could really take to the place and put up a bold show under a prominent ride.

Our Power on his way to victory at Ascot

WHITE RHINO (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) Not a lot went right for him when seemingly well fancied for the Grimthorpe in March (made mistakes and was hampered), and it later transpired he bled from the nose. Had looked quite a promising novice prior to that, earning a crack at the Grade 1 Kauto Star at Kempton after wins at Ayr and Haydock, so definitely too soon to be writing him off but he’ll need to hit the ground running to defy a mark of 141 first time back this campaign. SEDDON (John McConnell) Probably best known for his Plate victory at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and he’s now running from a 9lb lower mark, one he actually defied when successful over hurdles at Punchestown later that spring. Only wins since then have come on the Flat and he just looks a bit out in the wilderness at present. Big ask when it comes to a possible resurgence at the age of 12 in a race of this nature. KING TURGEON (David Pipe) Looked a rising star for the Pipe yard around this time last year, his impressive victory in this event the middle leg of a handicap chase hat-trick. Put in another good effort when third in the Somerset National at Worcester before the wheels came off somewhat deeper into the campaign. He still has scope for further improvement but is 12lb higher than when winning last year and could find something else better treated on this occasion.

King Turgeon on his way to victory at Cheltenham

ART OF DIPLOMACY (Mickey Bowen) Massive improver for his progressive yard this summer, winning five times over fences between June and September. Still looked likely to go close to winning before his Chepstow fall last month and fascinating to see how he’ll get on pitched back into a handicap here. Probably wouldn’t want the ground to get too testing. RIAAN (Gordon Elliott) Claimed a second chase win (from 14 attempts) when beating odds-on favourite Jesse Evans at Sligo last month and he ran well off a similar mark when sixth to Jagwar at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Seems to go on any ground and not without a chance, for all that’s he’s hardly what you could call reliable. MAHONS GLORY (Dylan Cunha) Shaped nicely despite jumping out to his left on Market Rasen comeback but not seen to best effect in messy two-runner race at Wetherby last month and he’s just got a few questions to answer at the moment, despite being only 1lb higher than when winning at Stratford in March. DREAL DEAL (Philip Rothwell) Not getting any younger but he’s still capable of some decent moments including when winning by a nose at Killarney in August. UK chase mark (134) looks steep enough at the moment, though, and he wouldn’t want much rain to fall (more than enough in the forecast). COURTLAND (Mickey Bowen) Would be turning out just seven days on from the big handicap chase at Ascot when he unseated rider after a mistake around the halfway mark. Had been in decent form prior to that and current mark isn’t impossible, but others preferred on balance. EXCELLO (Nicky Henderson) Two wins and two seconds from eight starts over fences so far and he’s still open to improvement as a six-year-old from a top yard. Went close in a novice hurdle first time back last November and he’s got some experience around here now from the Topham (bad mistake two-out left him with no chance). JET PLANE (Dan Skelton) Runner-up in the Foxhunters' over this course in April but unable to reproduce that form at Cheltenham the following month or in a regulation chase at Worcester in September. He looks on a fair mark again, though, and just the type to go well if there’s rain around into the weekend.

FRERO BANBOU (Venetia Williams) Stable already snared a big prize this month and no great surprise if this 10-year-old is ready to do himself justice first time up for the season. Out of form when last seen but starts out from the same mark as when sixth in this race last year, just 3lb higher than when winning the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle having been reinvented as more of a stayer last winter. NOCTE VOLATUS (Tom Lacey) Won a nice pot over fences on his comeback last autumn and backed it up with solid seconds later in the campaign before a disappointing final run at Haydock in February. Reliable sort with a decent strike-rate but might just be a few pounds too high in the weights. MOUNT TEMPEST (Sophie Leech) Worcester win in September sandwiched by a couple of non-completions, with quick ground put forward as an excuse for being pulled-up at Chepstow last time. The forecast looks favourable in that regard going into the weekend but he doesn’t have experience of these fences and he’s one to watch at present. BLEU D’ENFER (Donald McCain) Set to make his debut for a new yard after winning at Carlisle (first-time cheekpieces) in April when last sighted. A 5lb rise in the weights looks manageable based on that effort and the intermediate trip seems to suit best. Would cope with rain but needs to find a bit more improvement. VINTAGE FIZZ (Jedd O’Keeffe) Current chase mark of 124 is the lowest he’s been for a couple of years but that’s a reflection of some mixed results throughout this calendar year. Could be involved with a repeat of his neck second at Market Rasen in June but that looks far from guaranteed and he’s taking on better-quality rivals here. GABORIOT (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) Third in this race from a 3lb higher mark on seasonal debut 12 months ago and although he didn’t build on that effort over longer trips, he’s possibly best caught fresh and could run another fine race from a low weight. HAPPY AND FINE (Alex Hales) Not seen since being pulled-up at Newton Abbot in April but the handicapper has eased him to his last winning mark which should stand him in good stead. Needs plenty of rain to be seen at his best. IF NOT FOR DYLAN (Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore) Ten-year-old who was well-held third on the Mildmay course in a veterans’ contest here last month. Did win for this yard at Newcastle in January but he doesn’t look too well treated at present.

