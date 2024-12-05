Grand National hope Iroko heading to Ascot as part of National ambitions

Placed at Grade One level over hurdles and fences, the JP McManus-owned gelding made a promising start to the current campaign when narrowly beaten by Trelawne on Betfair Chase day at Haydock last month.

With the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree top of his agenda, the six-year-old looks set for a relatively light campaign between now and April, with the training partnership of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero looking to protect his current handicap rating of 152.

“He’s really well and goes to Ascot on the 21st for a graduation chase again,” said Guerriero.

“After that I’m not sure where we’ll go, we’ll probably just find a little two-and-a-half-mile handicap somewhere and go from there.

“We’re working back from the National, so we’re trying to keep him to two/two-and-a-half without exposing him too much. Fingers crossed.”

Iroko is a general 25/1 shot for the National, with last season’s winner I A Maximus – also owned by McManus – the 10/1 favourite.