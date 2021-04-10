Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Aintree Grand National Festival

Rachael Blackmore and Minella Times made history in the Randox Grand National at Aintree. Recap all of the action from the final day of the festival with our live blog.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1828: That brings the Randox Grand National Festival to a close and I hope you've enjoyed it. Rachael Blackmore hasn't dominated to the same extent as she did at Cheltenham but then again there weren't a huge number of Irish challengers, she did, undoubtedly, make the biggest headlines again and the final word must go to a top-class jockey. See you soon.

1820: Coming in for the bumper. Mot A Mot leads from Fine Casting. The big two in the market are prominent in behind the pace. This will all play out very late in the race as is the norm, they're past halfway. The Gossiper is struggling on the inside. He's dropped right out as has Mot A Mot. Balco Coastal leads with Stage Star and the latter goes on with his stablemate. It's going to be Megan Nicholls and Knappers Hill. Peking Rose finished strongly to split the Ditcheat runners. The first three all contested the same race at Ascot where Knappers Hill finished ahead of Stage Star and Peking Rose. The winner was returned at 8/1 with the second unconsidered at 50s and Stage Star 22/1.

1812: It would be a major surprise were she to win the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race as Jack's A Legend was well beaten at Cheltenham and is more exposed than most. Balco Coastal has clung on to favouritism and The Gossiper has drifted to 10/3. The runners are heading out onto the course and Neesom is talking up the chances of the favourite who recorded a quick time and looked to have 'star quality'. Bryony Frost has had to go to hospital after falling from Yala Enki. Harry Skelton rides Stage Star for Paul Nicholls and Megan Nicholls rides Knappers Hill. Neesom says The Gossiper is an extraordinarily short price for what he's done but he and Luck are very aware of the strength in depth in Ireland. Apparently Fruit And Nut looks incredible. There's a move for Luttrell Lad who is 20s from 28/1.

1805: More from Blackmore: "It's just incredible." She's going to have to do a lot of interviews in the next week. "This race is the race that captures every young person's imagination. I thought jumping the second last, I'm still going well here and when we hit the rail I heard the commentator say we were four lengths ahead. "You can't even got close to dreaming what it might feel like until it actually happens." "She's incredible, she's breaking all records and we're so lucky to have her," says De Bromhead. "It's just her ability and that was it. I never gave her the job, she just kept riding winners. It's entirely down to Rachael." Blackmore has to make a quick exit as she's riding in the last which comes up at 1820. De Bromhead continues: "It's surreal. It's something you dream about, it really is. I don't really know what to say, everything's gone right."

Some sit this by Mark Walsh - an incredible effort by Any Second Now to finish in the Grand National



The first five home all trained in Ireland



Eight of the first nine home were also trained across the Irish sea

1759: Rachael Blackmore speaks to Lydia Hislop: "I can't believe we've won. "I just got a fantastic passage the whole way through the race. He was able to travel into a gap. I felt like I had loads of space everywhere. You couldn't wish for a better passage in any race. His jumping was second to none out there. "I'm so lucky to be riding these horses for Henry de Bromhead and that can't be forgotten either. "It's always a privilege to ride for JP McManus. It's been a tough year for their family so I hope this can make things a little easier for them all." Above is the mistake that Any Second Now made but I don't think that was anywhere near as detrimental to his chances as the interference he suffered.

For all the girls who watched National Velvet!Thank you @rachaelblackmor we're so lucky to have you

1744: They are going through a full re-run on Racing TV and I'll try and pass on anything of note. Any Second Now lost eight or 10 places when hampered by Double Shuffle. 'That's unreal how that horse finished third,' says Luck. National Velvet, now there's a film I hadn't thought about in a long time! They broke off for an interview with De Bromhead for a short while but he didn't add a great deal to his earlier words, I think his head is still in the clouds and understandably so. Cloth Cap was in second and stopped in a matter of strides. Something must have gone amiss as he seemed to still be going well at the time. No doubt we'll hear news of him shortly and fingers crossed it is nothing serious. Thirteen of the fifteen finishers were trained in Ireland which is a quite remarkable achievement.

1735: Ruby Walsh commenting that Any Second Now was almost brought down on the first circuit as well as making that bad mistake on the second lap. He gives credit to Mark Walsh for getting the third home back into contention. "She's got it all, she's proved it on the biggest stage and everyone in the world can see it," says Sir Anthony McCoy. She's just weighed in. The winner's alright, as they say. Henry de Bromhead has just spoken to ITV: "It's brilliant. Delighted, amazing, super ride, she was just brilliant on him. Balko was super as well, Aidan was brilliant on him. "It feels amazing. It really does. Stuff you dream of. Just incredible. Just so lucky. "She's brilliant isn't she? I'm so lucky to have her. She's brilliant, brilliant." The presentation is about to take place.

History is made!



Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female rider EVER to win the Grand National aboard Minella Times!



Oh, and Henry De Bromhead saddled the 1-2 in the race...

1728: That's a one-two for Henry de Bromhead with Balko De Flos second following on from his one-two in the Gold Cup. Absolutely amazing. Any Second Now third with Burrows Saint fourth, Farclas fifth and Blaklion sixth ahead of Discorama and Jett who gave Waley-Cohen a great spin. Eight of the first nine were trained in Ireland. It won't be any surprise to those who watched Cheltenham as Blackmore is nothing less than a top-class jockey but this will make ripples across the world and is a brilliant achievement. The winning jockey tells Matt Chapman: "He was just incredible, he jumped beautifully. I tried to wait as long as I could. It's just incredible." There aren't many sports where women compete on the same terms as men but racing is one of them and Blackmore is arguably the finest exponent of her art at present. Recent seasons have seen Walsh, McCoy, Geraghty and Johnson retire and she is a fitting successor and comes into the paddock to an amazing reception.

History is made in the Grand National!



The record-breaking Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female jockey to win the world's most famous steeplechase on Minella Times! What an incredible achievement

1713: The field are having a look at the first fence where the fearsome Luke Harvey lies in wait with a microphone. He hasn't asked them for any quick lines. Tom Scudamore has had 19 goes at the Grand National without winning, the most of any jockey still riding. There's a lot of family history in the race and it would be an emotional moment for his family. The clock ticks past post time and the starter has called them forward. They're coming to him a little too quickly, they're going to have to take a turn. They're off to a good clean start. Lake View Lad falls at the first. Magic Of Light is out of the race. Bristol de Mai is awkward at the Foinavon Fence. They stream over the Canal Fence. Any Second Now makes a mistake. Minellacelebration unseats. Double Shuffle falls. Jett and Lord du Mesnil lead from Cloth Cap as Anibale Fly pulls up before the 13th. Canelo and Ami Desbois fall at The Chair. Jett and Sam Waley-Cohen have gone 10 clear. Mister Malarky and Takingrisks pull up. The market leaders line-up behind Jett. Vieux Lion Rouge is out. Jett still well clear of Cloth Cap and Burrows Saint at the Canal Turn. The lead is being eroded approaching three out but Cloth Cap has been pulled up. Minella Times and Burrows Saint stalk the leader with a lot of chances. Balko des Flos is there and Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore lead at the last. History is going to be made. Blackmore is clear. They're at the Elbow.

Good luck to all, stay safe #GrandNational2021

1705: The jockeys have been called out of their weighing rooms and are getting ready to enter the paddock. I wonder what's going through their minds at the moment. Potters Corner would have been a leading fancy 12 months ago and connections are confident of a good run but he hasn't pulled up any trees in three starts this season, two of them over hurdles. The jockeys are posing for the traditional photo while Nick Luck describes Minella Times as 'looking a million dollars'. Laura Wright is singing the National Anthem as the atmosphere builds. The jockeys are on board and heading out onto the course. Let's hope they get them away first time and that they all come home safely.

40 horses trained to the minute, all looking fantastic in the spring sunshine

40 grooms, nervous, excited, hoping for something amazing

40 jockeys, all of whom will have ridden the race already in their minds

May they all come home safely and may the best horse win#GrandNational pic.twitter.com/5UOgyxJvty — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 10, 2021

1659: There have been five winning favourites from five so far today and Cloth Cap could easily make it six but we heard from Michael Shinners a little while ago that that wouldn't necessarily be a bad result for Sky Bet. Plenty of horses have been backed against the long-time favourite. Discorama is well tipped up on our pages and Paul Nolan's runner has run some brilliant races in defeat. He's only ever won once over fences, finishing second four times, and this would be a great race in which to double his account having twice hit the woodwork at the Cheltenham Festival. The market is fairly static which isn't always the case despite the betting being well established, does anyone remember Monkerhostin? That was an extraordinary and unsuccessful late punt.

Any second now who is trained by Ted Walsh is a runner in today's Grand National. @PatrickKennelly is joined by @Ruby_Walsh to get a bit of an insight into the family whats app! No really, have a listen to see how much it would mean to his father Ted #GrandNational

1652: Farclas is proving popular and is a progressive staying chaser. He's younger than any recent winner and is facing a marked step up in trip. He's also been fairly busy of late and I just wonder if this might be one race too many in a relatively short time. Jack Kennedy doesn't seem worried though and neither did Value Bet. Nick Luck is just saying that the Tizzards feel Mister Malarky is their best ever chance of winning the race which goes some way to explaining the money for him. He should relish the underfoot conditions but the fear is that they are too quick for Lord du Mesnil who has saved some of his best form for Haydock in mid-winter. He could have done with a wet spring.

10 years ago today I was lucky enough to have the biggest thrill of my life by riding and completing the grand national...that's me in the red cap beside @AP_McCoy good luck to all the horses and riders today

1645: Nigel Twiston-Davies and our columnist Daryl Jacob seemed quite excited by the chance of Bristol De Mai but he hasn't caught the public's imagination which is a little surprising as he's a super performer. One who has been backed in recent weeks is Takingrisks and he's a 14/1 chance for Nicky Richards; the Sky Bet Chase winner has a 4lb higher mark than at Doncaster and has already won a Grand National at Ayr. I would have thought that there might be a few better handicapped than him in the line-up but there seems to be plenty of confidence behind him. The runners are coming into the paddock with Minellacelebration the first to show. He has a good record at Aintree but is unlikely to lead them home. Kimberlite Candy is out to 20/1. Tom Lacey has had a couple of runners hit the frame today and this fellow has to be a live contender to pick up some place money.

1639: There aren't that many horses put forwards by our team (click on the image below) - although all nominate an outsider as well as a main fancy - and you could perm them all in forecasts and tricasts! I'm full of 'good' ideas. When there were 45 minutes to go Sky Bet's position was as follows: "Potters Corner has seen some support in the last hour and is now one of the three worst results in the race. "Definitly Red and Mr Malarky have been popular all day, as has Double Shuffle and Talkischeap. The favourite for the race Cloth Cap has had its supporters but would be a good result for Sky Bet." The punters are deserting Cloth Cap and I hadn't seriously considered any of the other runners mentioned above which is good news for their backers. Any Second Now is a clear second favourite and Burrows Saint is surprisingly easy to back and a double figure price alongside Minella Times. Mister Malarky is ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr. I wonder if he's driven to the races with his father and if he'll be offered a lift back if he beats Cloth Cap in a driving finish?

Find out who our pundits and experts are backing

1632: A quick glance at the betting shows that Cloth Cap is still the favourite but he's out to 6/1 now. That must be tempting one or two more people in. I hope you were all on with best odds guaranteed. His trainer Jonjo O'Neill seems to be universally liked across racing and is always self-effacing in victory as we saw after Cloth Cap's scintillating victory at Newbury. Similar comments apply to jockey Tom Scudamore too and there's been some success for the family already this week with Ahoy Senor winning impressively yesterday. Cloth Cap is well ahead of the handicapper following his win at Kelso and his chance is there for all to see; the only problem is that is also true of a number of the opposition. Willie Mullins saddled Livelovelaugh to win the Topham in facile fashion yesterday and Burrows Saint carries the same silks and could complete a famous double and provide Patrick Mullins with the first amateur rider's victory since Marcus Armytage partnered Mr Frisk in 1990.

1625: Matt Chapman seems to enjoy his exchanges with David Bass, he's spoken to him a fair bit this season. "I'm a small cog in this team, credit to everyone. This is a cracking little horse and he deserved that. He got a gap going into the ditch and he jumped brilliantly, he's so near through the air. "I couldn't believe he got beat at Cheltenham. "This is great for the owners because they're really loyal to us." That's the pre-amble done with and we can now focus all of our attention on the Randox Grand National.

🏇 1977: Charlotte Brew first female jockey to ride in the Grand National

👏 1982: Geraldine Rees first female to finish it

🥉 2012: Katie Walsh first female to finish in top three



🏆 2021: Will Rachael Blackmore, Bryony Frost or Tabitha Worsley be the first to win it today? pic.twitter.com/Eei0CjNxlB — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 10, 2021

1613: Not long until they're coming in. Jonathan Neesom puts Calipso Collonges forwards as a live outsider. The field have cleared three fences and turn out towards the far side. Kilfilum Cross leads from Lalor. Happygolucky is in third and perfectly placed. Spiritofthegames will be played late. A circuit to complete. Little change to the order. Approaching the cross fence which is four out. Top Notch moves forwards. Spiritofthegames creeping into it. Happygolucky needs room. Johnbb right there but Happygolucky has got a split and takes it. That's a deserved success after Cheltenham. Sometimes the obvious answer is the right one. Will that prove to be the case in the Grand National? There's under an hour to go. Johnbb and Spiritofthegames filled the places.

News on Harry Cobden. I've just heard from his mum that Harry has had full body scans, there are no major breaks but fractures to face. He will be going for more scans later. We will know more later.

1604: The form of the Paddy Power Plate (won by The Shunter) is working out well and I suppose that's one reason why Top Notch is second favourite for the upcoming race. The handicapper didn't put him up for that third but the trip is the big question for the 10-year-old and I can't have him. In contrast, I don't think it will be far enough for Cloudy Glen or Snow Leopardess and there were very few that I took a shine to in this race. Then again, I've got very little right this week! There's been a bit of money around for Johnbb and Tom Lacey, who has sent a strong team to Aintree today, seemed fairly bullish about this one's chances in the pre-race quotes. This is quite a step up in trip but it wouldn't be a surprise if it brought about some improvement. I thought Lalor might improve for the trip but the quotes on the trainer's website didn't fill me with confidence that he was fit and ready to go. News on Harry Cobden and there are no major breaks but he has suffered some fractures.

Its the 4:15 race next at Aintree . Happygolucky was fancied for the Cheltenham festival but just missed out by finishing second. Will it be his day today? Find out what @Ruby_Walsh & @MCYeeehaaa fancy for the race! #Aintree #YeeeHaaa

1555: Hopefully we'll hear from the winning connections shortly. There's 80 minutes until the Randox Grand National but first we've got a slightly lower key three mile handicap chase where Happygolucky bids to go one better than at Cheltenham. I don't think it was a great renewal of the Ultima and I don't think this is a great renewal of this race. The favourite should go mighty close but I'm prepared to take a chance with Hold The Note. Tom O'Brien: "Delighted he's won for everyone, for the horse who missed Cheltenham. To get it all right today was spot on. He's just uncomplicated. Richard is in close contact with me about all the horses and I've watched all his replays. He told me to try and have company at the last and go from there and he won. At Ascot he might have got a bit lonely you know. "I'll never fill Richard's boots, all I can do is pull up my own." He interviews very well. Philip Hobbs: "He (O'Brien) is over the moon to have had a Grade One winner so quickly. It's fantastic for all of us really. I think it's probably 15 years since Tom O'Brien started with us. "Obviously he would have gone to Cheltenham had he been able to. Anyway, it's all worked well in the end. This is only his third run, it isn't like he's been that busy. When he was younger he didn't hold condition too well but now he's older, he's much better. "He's schooled very well over fences but as he's near the end in one division, you'd stay over hurdles I'd have thought. We'll discuss it with the owners."

'He has a heart of gold. He's a lovely horse'



Tom O'Brien provides a fairytale as he wins the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle, on Thyme Hill



📺 Watch LIVE: @ITV

📱https://t.co/oq2c9WpAJe#ITVRacing #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/w9QuFIlP16 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 10, 2021

1546: Tom O'Brien: "He's just uncomplicated. When I chatted to Richard about him this morning, he said there's not a lot you can say, he's uncomplicated, ride a simple race. He's got a heart of gold." Ruby Walsh says: "I thought it was great to watch. I always hated passing a horse that came back and passed me and that's what happened to Harry Skelton and Roksana." The ITV Racing team suggest that Skelton may rue going for home so soon and ride the race differently if given the chance but there wasn't a lot of room on the inside and he took the gap when one appeared. I think that's quite harsh but I guess that's why the guys on the telly all made it to the top of their profession. Emma Lavelle has told Rishi Persad that Paisley Park seems absolutely fine so that is good news.

Thriller!



Thyme Hill is all heart as he rallies gamely to pip the admirable Roksana!



👏 Cracking race pic.twitter.com/fY179uLwpa — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 10, 2021

1535: They're off. Paisley Park is in a share of fourth on the inside of Lisnagar Oscar. Thyme Hill just behind, a little wider on the track. Emitom and Vinndication open up by about six lengths halfway down the back for the first time and David Bass kicks his mount into a clear advantage. He's going to ensure this is a good test. The rest of the field are ignoring him though, there's still two miles to travel. The distances are about 10 lengths and 15 lengths at the moment. The leader isn't pretty over his hurdles but he's negotiated them all safely at halfway. Paisley Park has lost a couple of places as Diol Ker makes a small move forwards. The leader is still 15 clear. Three to jump and the pack close. Paisley Park tailing off. Not much room on the inside, Call Me Lord goes well. Roksana comes through on the inside and hits the front from Thyme Hill. Thyme Hill beats Roksana in a thriller, Thomas Darby third. Terrific race and a big day for Tom O'Brien following the retirement of Richard Johnson. The winner was returned at 5/2. That was a really good race and the winner needed every yard of that trip. The mare is well suited by this particular test. It's a shame that a small injury denied him the chance to run at Cheltenham but Philip Hobbs and his team have got him back in great order and he had to be at his best to beat a very talented performer at the top of her game.

1530: On a lot of other days, the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle would be taking top billing. This is a good race with two popular stayers at the top of the market with the storyline helped by their clashes earlier this season and their being at different stages in their respective careers. There are only three runners in single figures but I think this is a deeper and stronger race than the betting suggests as there is a Stayers Hurdle winner amongst those other runners, another couple of Cheltenham Festival winners in Indefatigable and William Henry (apologies if I've missed one) and a smart staying chaser in Vinndication. Diol Ker has to prove himself on the ground but he's progressive and made a smart horse pull out all of the stops last time. I'm looking forward to this and they'll be coming in shortly.

Stayers Hurdle is the next Aintree race at 3:35. After missing Cheltenham due to a slight set back , Thyme Hill is back in action today! @Ruby_Walsh discusses the race with @MCYeeehaaa find out who they fancy below #Aintree #Yeeehaaa

1525: Among the quotes following My Drogo's victory, this line from Harry Skelton takes the eye: "We got badly hampered and I hope Harry Cobden (riding Lucky One) is alright; it’s always a horrible thing when you ride over one of your colleagues. I couldn’t do anything about it and I just hope he’s alright. " If you were ever in any doubt that jockeys were tough...... Both are, of course, involved in the title race along with Brian Hughes. Henry de Bromhead reported that Rachael Blackmore felt Ballyadam rode a bit flat but Donald McCain was delighted with second home Minella Drama saying: “I’m delighted with him, he’s still very raw and was a bit free for a mile and is still doing enough wrong but he’s obviously very talented. "I’d imagine he’d go chasing next year, he had two to three runs in point-to-points and they all school well at home. He’s a smart horse.”

1516: I don't know if it's confidence behind her chance or down to the performance of My Drogo (though I can't see what difference that would make) but Roksana has tightened up ahead of the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle and is a general 4/1 chance. Thyme Hill is 5/2 with Paisley Park 3s and it's 10/1 bar the pair. I'd have been tempted by the mare at 11/2 or 6s with a lot of firms paying out on four places. She was beaten in a photo in the last running of this race and should be involved in the finish. If The Cap Fits was the horse that beat her that day and it's not too controversial to say that Paisley and Thyme Hill are better stayers than him but on the other hand I think she's improved since. Henderson: "It's just always difficult (to win at Cheltenham and Aintree), they tell you they're good and well and then it's how much to do in the meantime. The boys have done great because they've got them both (Chantry House and Shishkin) back here in pretty good nick. "It possibly was (the effect of Cheltenham on his performance) but I think actually there wasn't much, he really could have done with some help. Nico felt he just had to push things along a little bit. He's a very laid back horse. He's just laid back about life. He's got a wonderful temperament. I suspect he was just getting lonely. I don't think he was doing an awful lot at the end. "It's a very effective (jumping) technique. There is Punchestown but I don't think we'll try that at this stage of his career. You need to be something like Sprinter Sacre to do it (Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown). "I'm hoping we'll see Altior in a fortnight's time but I imagine he'll start at Sandown and if they meet they'll have to."

We are paying SIX PLACES on each way bets on the Grand National. 5.15pm today!



Full T&Cs here: https://t.co/exGjD6ANwR

1510: The winning margin was a little over three lengths which could have caused havoc for anyone playing in those markets. There were suggestions that he didn't look as well in his coat as at Cheltenham or that the Arkle may have taken the edge off him but De Boinville didn't really seem to be entertaining those views. He didn't feel the run of the race suited and he was anxious to ensure it didn't turn into a sprint. He was happy enough and the bookmakers were impressed enough with Shishkin who is around 6/4 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase. The winning time was 3:55:69 which was around five seconds faster than the Red Rum Handicap over the same course and distance on Thursday.

✅ Job done!



👏 Shishkin remains unbeaten over fences and adds another Grade 1 to his CV with victory in the Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase at @AintreeRaces — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 10, 2021

1500: The Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase is underway. Gumball leads from Shishkin. Elvis Mail is just about last but outjumps Longhouse Sale. Gumball on the inside of Shishkin as they race around the corner heading to the back straight where four fences lie in wait. Shishkin is in front by the first of them. He goes long at the ditch. He's awesome. Funambule Sivola moves alongside Gumball at the cross-fence. Three out. Elvis Mail falls two out. He's awkward at the last and has to be stoked up as Funambule Sivola tries to launch a challenge. That won't live long in the memory but Shishkin has got the job done at 1/8. De Boinville tells Matt Chapman: "I certainly had to do all the donkey work. At the moment he's doing everything we ask of him over two miles so why change it if it's not broken. I think he was just idling there going to the last."

1450: Under two and a half hours to go to the Grand National and, if you haven't checked them out already, our tipping pages have everything from a pinsticker's guide, a horse-by-horse preview and predictions from all of our tipsters and columnists - not just the leading ones! You can find them all plus the video and audio content such as the Weekend Best Bets podcast via the links at the top of the page. It's time to finalise that short-list. There is an update from Michael Shinners on Sky Bet's market position ahead of the Randox Grand National. "Mister Malarky continues to attract support and is now 11/1. He’s the worst result in the book alongside Definitly Red. "As mentioned previously, Double Shuffle is the most popular horse of the bigger priced runners and is now into 50/1 from 80/1." News coming through that Harry Cobden has been taken to hospital for further assessment and that Sean Bowen has come in for his ride in the feature on Give Me A Copper. Bryony Frost replaces Cobden in the bumper. Cobden was knocked out when he hit the ground but regained consciousness very quickly and walked to the ambulance. It was a long way out but Lucky One was still going well in the preceding race and was running a very different race to those earlier this season, one or two of the Racing TV pundits were taken with the way he was going and he might be worth remembering next season. Sam Brown is a non-runner from the three mile handicap that precedes the National.

Talking tactics?



Talking tactics?
Bryony Frost and @tabithaworsley sit down for a chat at The Chair ahead of their rides in the @RandoxOfficial Grand National later this afternoon

1438: The next should be little more than a parade all being well. Shishkin is unopposable in the Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase despite some fair sorts being in opposition. Hopefully we'll be treated to another peerless display from Nicky Henderson's star. Gumball has gone off the rails since his fall at Cheltenham in November but he was going very well at the time and with Philip Hobbs' horses running well this week I thought he might be the one to chase the favourite home. Dan Skelton on My Drogo: "Very much (satisfied with the performance), little bit of relief actually. It's nearly his race to lose with the preparation he had, missing Cheltenham. We always planned to do that with him. He jumped three out and got to the front as there was no one else to go with him. "It's a very exciting moment to be involved with a horse like him. He's got it all. "Definitely (he has the speed for two miles). Going round there today I was a little concerned for a moment I'd run him in the wrong race. But he showed a good bit of stamina which is vital going forward as ultimately we want to go down the staying chaser route. "Next year we will start low key, probably not until November, over two and build-up with the spring in mind. He's a very, very good horse."

Elvis Mail and Longhouse Sale to put the frighteners up Shishkin late on.

1433: Harry Skelton speaking to Matt Chapman: "He's a horse with an awful lot of ability. He's had a fantastic season and progressed all year. "Just keeping the lid on him is the main thing, he's quite highly strung." Sky Bet have quoted My Drogo at 8/1 for the Marsh Novices' Chase at next season's Cheltenham Festival. A word from the owners: "He's still very young and quite raw so we thought we'd come here rather than Cheltenham. He'll definitely be chasing, he's made for fences." Ballyadam may have disappointed but I don't think there are many reasons to crab that form as he was very impressive and I think both of the placed horses are very useful.

Serious horse! My Drogo romps home in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at @AintreeRaces for @DSkeltonRacing and @harryskelton89

1424: They are at the start. Nick Luck thought Jay Bee Why was pick of the paddock 'coat wise' while Jonathan Neesom was taken with Pipesmoker; 'a tall handsome horse' adds Luck. Dreal Deal is settled in last as four or five jump the first in front rank. Llandinabo Lad goes on as Nico De Boinville struggles to settle Pipesmoker. My Drogo is fairly wide and held-up. Ballyadam races on the heels of the leader. There are some messy leaps from a couple of the outsiders, slightly getting in the way of My Drogo. Only half a dozen lengths from last to first. Ballyadam has almost joined the leader. Lucky One moves up as do Minella Drama and My Drogo but Lucky One falls and hampers My Drogo. Striking A Pose has also gone. My Drogo still up there and so is Straw Fan Jack. Adrimel pulled up before the third last. My Drogo leads from Minella Drama and wins by 10 or 12 lengths from Minella Drama who battles on well to deny Guard Your Dreams. The winner was returned at 5/4 and the confidence in his chance proved well founded. Harry Cobden is being helped into the ambulance by the medics and Jonjo O'Neill. He was moving very gingerly but was walking.

1420: Donald McCain has always enjoyed racing at Aintree and I thought his Minella Drama could go well at a double figure price. The form of his Bangor success didn't receive the hoped for boost in the first even if Ballybeg wasn't entirely disgraced. He was narrowly beaten in the Rossington Main (a race McCain has run some of his best novices in over the years) when shaping as though a longer trip would suit and he confirmed that impression with a comfortable success from a fair sort next time. I'd be happy enough to oppose Ballyadam and reckon there's scope for one at a larger price to get involved in the finish. The sun is out in Liverpool but it hasn't been that pleasant a day in some parts of the country (above).

Next up at Aintree festival is the 2:25 Novices' Hurdle. Ballyadam has bumped into to the talented Appreciate it a few times. Will it be his big day today?! Find out what @Ruby_Walsh & @MCYeeehaaa fancy for this race! #Aintree #Yeeehaaa

1407: Ciaran Gethings on Hometown Boy: "It shouldn't have happened! He's brave as a lion. I thought I had the race won and I think he went for the big leap rather than me. A tired horse would have fell but he found two legs to stand up. He's a proper animal." My Drogo has been talked up by a number of the pundits through the morning and he heads the market for the second but he's not been tipped to the exception of all others with Ballyadam, Dreal Deal boasting their supporters. Hislop thinks conditions will suit Ballyadam and points out that he would have been closer at Cheltenham but for a bad mistake at the second last - she expects the trip and ground to be in his favour. Pipesmoker has always looked as though he's got his share of talent but his progress has been slow and he's still a maiden. Adrimel has to bounce back from a poor run in the Albert Bartlett but he did have some supporters for that race and won at around this trip at Warwick prior to that when Jay Bee Why was one of those behind - I'd quite fancy Alan King's runner to reverse that form on the back of a confidence boosting win. He could be ridden to pick up the pieces late on. We're unlikely to see Dreal Deal until the latter stages of the race and there are few better jockeys in riding a waiting race than Denis O'Regan who also has a live ride in the Grand National.

Collateral Form - Form Boost



TEA CLIPPER's earlier creditable run here, has boosted the claims of GUARD YOUR DREAMS who looked closely matched on form last time out



View Smart Stats Live > https://t.co/fStM99jbwz pic.twitter.com/BER2wxlScI — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) April 10, 2021

1402: I'll pass on any reaction from that first winner as and when but next up is the Grade One Mersey Novices' Hurdle which provides another test for the form of the Sky Bet Supreme with second home Ballyadam lining up - For Pleasure didn't do very much for it yesterday. Stuart Edmunds speaking to Lydia Hislop: "Great for everybody. We planned it with one of the owners, we wanted to come here and we wanted the prep run, we went to Kempton and that went well, bit of a gamble to go three miles but literally he couldn't pull him up. "A tired horse, his legs would have gone to jelly but he had plenty left. This is beautiful ground but he wouldn't want it much quicker so he'll go in a field and hopefully be novice chasing next year; that's probably where we'll go. "It's just a shame for everybody that we can't really go out and celebrate but everybody has worked very hard - they deserve it (the success)."

👏 Great recovery @CM_Gethings!



🏡 Hometown Boy survives a big scare at the last to run out a ready winner of the opener at @AintreeRaces on Grand National day!pic.twitter.com/njl92NP0yj — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 10, 2021

1354: The first two home were prominent throughout and the pace did only appear to be steady for all that a couple of the other prominent racers weakened tamely. Neesom reveals that the time was four seconds quicker than the three mile novice hurdle yesterday but points out that the rail has been taken in to provide fresh ground and suggests that the going may not have quickened up at all after the watering overnight. Whirling Dervish was fifth and Come On Teddy plugged on into sixth for those with firms who were paying the extra places. Very few got involved in that race and the winner is clearly very progressive as the manner of his success suggests.

🏇 #GrandNational Horse Selector!



1342: The runners are on the way to the start and there's some support for Kid Commando who is 11/1 from 14s. A little like Tea Clipper, his season hasn't gone quite as expected after an encouraging start but this is his second start after a wind operation and perhaps that op will have made a difference to Anthony Honeyball's charge who looked a bright prospect when winning at Ascot in October. Money continues to come for Hometown Boy and it could be consecutive victories at Aintree for Stuart Edmunds but Luck and Neesom, I think, are united in siding with Tea Clipper whose trainer, Tom Lacey, saddles Kimberlite Candy in the big one. Kid Commando is out of the race at the first but is on his feet as is Aidan Coleman. Hometown Boy and Barnaviddaun lead. J'Ai Froid and One Night In Milan are the next two as they near the completion of their first circuit. The field are quite tightly grouped with Tommy Rapper the whipper in. Come On Teddy is out the back too. Whirling Dervish bumped along for a stride or two on the turn out of the home straight. Under 10 furlongs to race. Come On Teddy still only has one behind and will need some luck. Whirling Dervish takes closer order with Ashtown Lad. Hometown Boy goes well in the lead at two out, he's ridden away from it. Awful mistake at the last, great recovery by Ciaran Gethings. J'Ai Froid chases them home. A fine performance and Stuart Edmunds giving a timely reminder of his talents, following up yesterday's win in the last. Tea Clipper was third and Ashtown Lad fourth I think. The winner was returned at 6/1.

1330: The runners are in the paddock for the EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle. Come On Teddy is just holding on to favouritism after a fine third in the Pertemps Network Final where he finished in front of Champagne Platinum among others. There is an Irish trained runner in the field and he goes by the name of Whirling Dervish who was good enough to finish seventh in the Cesarewitch in the autumn. He was beaten over obstacles at Musselburgh in February but put his head in front at Thurles last time. Stoney Mountain is a 20/1 chance and used to race in the colours of Trevor Hemmings. It's not a positive that he didn't make the cut ahead of the owner's dispersal sale but he could get involved if recapturing the best of his form. Tea Clipper also finished third at Cheltenham, in the Coral Cup. He's up in trip for the first time since his point-to-point days but it would be no surprise if he sees it out very well. He hasn't quite gone on as expected from a good start to the season but his latest run was good and Rachael Blackmore is a noteworthy booking with regular pilot Jonathan Burke riding Come On Teddy.

It's the final day at @AintreeRaces with the #GrandNational headlining later today 😍



But we're paying Money Back As Cash if 2nd or 3rd in the 14:25 💷



1320: Nick Luck, Lydia Hislop and Jonathan Neesom are setting the scene with under 25 minutes until the first handicap. They are discussing whether the Irish domination will continue and there has to be every chance of that as they have a very strong challenge in the Randox Grand National itself with only (?) Cloth Cap standing in their way. Is he as far ahead of the handicapper as his revised mark suggests? He's taken his form to a new level this season and was electric from the front at Newbury but he has another mile to travel this afternoon and the exuberance that he showed in Berkshire could be a weakness this afternoon as his stamina enters unchartered territory. Neesom is citing Ruby Walsh in suggesting that stamina is more important than ever as the runners don't get a break with the fences taking less jumping and the field not being slowed down by as many loose horses but Nick Luck disagrees. Both agree though that age is immaterial and none of the three are ruling out any of the older contenders.

Foinavon stuns a nation

1318: History could be made in a little over four hours time if any one of Rachael Blackmore, Bryony Frost and Tabitha Worsley were to win the Randox Grand National and earlier this week Timeform’s chase handicapper Phil Turner provided a fence-by-fence guide to the great race with details of the drama has happened over the years. Well worth a read and you can do that by clicking on the image of Foinavon just above. Just above that is a tweet from the ratings experts with links to a free Timeform Race Pass with all the information required to find the Grand National winner.

1300: Paul Binfield has been in touch with Paddy Power's market movers and they echo, to some degree, those received from Sky Bet an hour ago with Binfield saying: "Our three worst National results currently are Definitly Red, Mister Malarky and Takingrisks, but at the top of the market Cloth Cap is a significant loser too." Market Movers 1425 Ballyadam 11-4 from 3/1 1500 Shishkin 1/9 from 1/8 1535 Diol Ker 10/1 from 11s 1615 Top Notch 17/2 from 9s 1715 Grand National Definitly Red 33/1 from 66s Mister Malarky 16/1 from 20s Takingrisks 16/1 from 20s

1255: The morning coverage on Racing TV is wrapped up with the unveiling of their 'Team Tips' and here they are: Tom Stanley: Alpha Des Obeaux. Shaped promisingly last time and ran well in the Becher in 2019. Martin Dixon: My Drogo. Unbeaten over hurdles and really impressive at Kelso. Best horse in the race and open to the most improvement. Megan Nicholls: My Drogo. He could be a very special horse. Niall Hannity: Any Second Now. Ted Walsh has a superb record in the race and this one has been campaigned with this race in mind for two years.

1249: It would be easy to forget about the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race given it's run at 1820 after the Grand National but it could be the race of the day for some. Emmet Mullins has enjoyed a huge success rate with his runners in Britain and he saddles The Gossiper who will be ridden by Patrick Mullins. One bookmaker went up with prices on Thursday after declarations and installed the Wexford winner at 12/1 but that price didn't last very long at all and by the time the rest of the firms opened their markets he was a general 9/2 chance. He's been backed at that price too and the six-year-old is 3/1 and generally shorter. It would be no surprise to see him sent off as favourite and it would be no surprise to see him run out a ready winner with the Irish trained horses dominating the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. That form is represented by fifth home Super Six but the four-year-old is a relatively unfancied 16/1.

An emotional moment as our late chairman Rose Paterson is inducted into the Official Hall of Fame as an Aintree Legend
With a contribution from @thelaurawright



An emotional moment as our late chairman Rose Paterson is inducted into the Official Hall of Fame as an Aintree Legend

1240: I didn't think the three mile handicap that precedes the Grand National was all that good a race. David Bass couldn't understand how he hadn't won the Ultima on Happygolucky and he could easily go one better from just a 2lb higher mark. Top Notch represents The Shunter form but has his stamina to prove while the ground could be a major issue for the talented but rarely seen Sam Brown. I think this will be too sharp for Snow Leopardess and Cloudy Glen while the likeable Spiritofthegames is as exposed can be. Hold The Note isn't unexposed but he looked to be working his way back to form prior to finishing fourth in the Kim Muir. That wasn't a bad run and I feel that trip stretched him - I'd rather have seen him lining up against Happygolucky last month. He hasn't conclusively proved he's back to his best form this season but he's on a fair mark and this test is close to ideal I feel and I think he's worth a wager at 14/1 in the hope that he has turned a corner.

1.45



I've been tracking Barnaviddaun for quite a while. That form of beating Damalisque is very strong and interesting he reappears here on his first start for Bridgwater.



Whirling Dervish is the sole Irish runner and was good last time. The Irish making wreck in handicaps — Diarmuid Nolan (@dermonolan91) April 9, 2021

1230: Back to the opener where they're betting 7/1 the field with Come On Teddy, Champagne Platinum and Tea Clipper all having run well enough at the Cheltenham Festival. It's hard to knock their chances but I wondered whether those that bypassed Prestbury Park might hold sway. The excellent Stuart Edmunds sent out Rowland Ward to land a bit of a touch in the last yesterday and he has a live contender in Hometown Boy. He progressed well as a novice, made a winning seasonal return at Kempton last month and promises to be suited by this longer trip. Value Bet makes a good case for David Bridgwater's Barnaviddaun who has his first start for David Bridgwater; few would begrudge the yard a winner on the big stage following the sad loss of stable star The Conditional earlier this season. Punting Pointers makes a case for a couple of outsiders in Burbank and Tommy Rapper (second in the 2019 renewal) and I tried to persuade myself that One Night In Milan was not without a chance but he's any price you like.

1222: Michael Shinners of Sky Bet has sent an update on his firm's position (as of noon) in the Randox Grand National. "It’s been a very busy morning with a real spread of business in the National," he says. "At present there are three losers in the book, with Definitly Red the worst result followed by Mister Malarky and Give Me a Copper. "Cloth Cap remains favourite at 11/2 but is relatively weak in the market. "Of the massive prices, Double Shuffle has had his supporters and he is currently 80/1."

Remember this from September?



Dreal Deal lands a gamble at Navan off a mark of 84. 😲



He's now won 5 races in succession and is a Grade 2 winner. pic.twitter.com/8SQuFL8dqR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 17, 2021

1219: I'll break from my stream of consciousness there to report on Fran Berry's views that he's giving to Racing TV. You can of course read his Sporting Life column which features thoughts on the Grand National as well as selections at Dundalk where he's on duty for the racing channel. Dreal Deal is progressing fast enough to win the Mersey Novices' Hurdle according to Berry who points out that the Irish novices have done quite well this spring. Diol Ker is the selection in the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle and he's hopeful that Diol Ker will handle the good ground and he is 'a genuine each-way price'. He hasn't been tested under conditions as fast as this but he is a fresh horse and the yard is in great form. Any Second Now may need a little more cut in the ground and he's passed over in the National in favour of Minella Times and Farclas. The latter also caught the eye of our Value Bet column with the form of his latest run well advertised.

Ballybegg records my 100th winner in England ⁦@WetherbyRaces⁩. A smart horse and a brave performance under a penalty with ⁦@richpatrick17⁩ in the saddle #winner

1210: Ballybeg was 12 lengths behind Minella Drama at Bangor in December and is a non-runner in the Grade One having also been declared for the opening EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle. A big run from Kerry Lee's novice would obviously be a boost to his conqueror and it's interesting that connections are going down this route as the novice races at Cheltenham were mentioned following his latest victory at Wetherby. This obviously looks a more realistic assignment and it's one that he could easily relish.

💫 Dreal Deal (22/1)!



👌 Sumptuous ride @DenisFORegan



🏆 The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle @punchestownrace has been won by some of the greats...



...and Ronan McNally's improver is the latest name on the trophy!pic.twitter.com/0gFtkDJ9u6 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 17, 2021

1144: The first Grade One of the day is the Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Dan Skelton trains the exciting favourite but there are two Irish trained runners lying in wait. I've only seen My Drogo on the tv and he looked like an embryonic chaser to my layman's eye but he's improved in leaps and bounds this season, winning impressively at Kelso last time. There are suggestions that he could be the best novice on this side of the Irish Sea and victory this afternoon would cement that position. His latest performance received a timely boost when second home Do Your Job finished second yesterday. Ballyadam finished second last time but at Cheltenham in the Supreme. This step up in trip could well suit him on his second start for Henry de Bromhead but the fascinating runner is Ronan McNally's Dreal Deal. He missed Cheltenham as the trainer was unhappy with his horses wellbeing (which he put down to some low quality hay I think) but presumably all is well now and this six-year-old has made remarkable strides since winning a handicap hurdle in October from 106. He produced a stunning performance to win the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer last time and looks a threat to all on that evidence with those behind including impressive Fairyhouse winner Echoes Of Rain. I like Jay Bee Why - but believe he's probably not good enough - and Minella Drama could be more of a threat having beaten a useful individual in Stoner's Choice last time. This does look to be his trip and he's had only the one start over it.

A big day today for this lad with the heart of a lion 🖤🦁 #TeamSkelton are so excited and we hope 40 is a lucky number for us🤞Good luck to all runners and riders #Blaklion #GrandNational

1133: Beacon Edge, trained by Noel Meade, finished half a length behind Paisley Park at Cheltenham but doesn't take him on again with that job left to stablemate Diol Ker. There is one piece of form which stands out and that's his seven length defeat of Monkfish in November 2019 in a maiden hurdle. He didn't run again until October of the following year when sent over fences but connections pulled stumps in that discipline after three starts which yielded a fall, third and fourth to Monkfish. He was straight back to form reverting to hurdles, winning at Limerick before finishing second to the useful Sams Profile. He's only seven, lightly raced and open to improvement generally and at this trip. I know he runs in the colours of the race sponsor but it's still interesting that Meade feels he's worth his place in the line-up; he's a fascinating contender and the same price as 2019 Cheltenham winner Lisnagar Oscar who has Rachael Blackmore in the saddle for the first time. Rebecca Curtis' horses have been running well enough this week and Blackmore's presence in the saddle has to be a positive for the eight-year-old (who seems to have been around for ages) who ran really well at Haydock on his first start after a wind operation before falling last time.

Diol Ker enjoying himself this evening before his run tomorrow in @AintreeRaces

1125: Away from the National, the highlight is the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle where we finally get to enjoy Paisley Park and Thyme Hill clashing again. It's far from a two horse race of course with Roksana stepping back up to the trip which many observers thought she should have run over at Cheltenham. Diol Ker is a very interesting runner for Noel Meade and his form hasn't escaped attention by any means but he is still available at a double figure price as is Lisnagar Oscar who was still travelling when falling last month. Thyme Hill is the young pretender and could be better suited by the quicker ground and sharper track than Paisley Park but there's been very little between them this season. The former missed Cheltenham due to a slight injury which means he didn't have a hard race but Emma Lavelle thought Paisley Park was lacking a little race sharpness last month so it's possible that the run might have brought him on rather than knocking him back. Roksana runs this course and distance well, twice finishing second in Grade Ones, once in this race to If The Cap Fits and once to Santini. The layers aren't taking too many chances with her and she's a general 5/1 with most firms paying four places 1/5 the odds. I could yet be tempted at that price. Value Bet makes a case for Indefatigable who wasn't far behind Roksana the last day but can be backed at 28/1 while the presence of the likes of Third Wind and Vinndication ensure there's plenty of depth to the race.

All the best to runners and riders in today’s @AintreeRaces #GrandNational today, we head there with Mr....🌟Paisley Park ⭐️

in the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (3.35) ... with his usual partner in crime @AidanColeman riding #TeamLavelle 🐎 pic.twitter.com/T1YLmJXZzF — Emma Lavelle (@ELavelleracing) April 10, 2021

1121: Confirmation from Aintree on the updated going and non-runners.... Going news on day three of the Randox Grand National Festival, Randox Grand National Day, is: Mildmay and Hurdle Courses: Good to Soft, Good in places. Grand National Course: Good to Soft. Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course, said: “We put down six millimetres of irrigation last night on all courses at Aintree and the going remains the same as yesterday – Good to Soft, Good in places on the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and Good to Soft on the Grand National Course. “Today’s forecast is for a cool day once again, but it will remain dry with long periods of sunshine.” Jockey Change in Randox Grand National Number 5 in the Randox Grand National, Definitly Red, will now be ridden by Ryan Mania. Mania replaces Henry Brooke, who has failed to pass the doctor after being unseated at Sedgefield yesterday. Mania is no stranger to Grand National success, having partnered Auroras Encore to victory in 2013. Non-Runners 1.45pm - Eft Systems Handicap Hurdle 10 Corrieben Reiver (Going) 13 Southfield Harvest (Self Certificate, Lame) 15 Polish (Vet’s Certificate, Lame) 2.25pm - Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle 3 Ballybegg (IRE) (Double Declaration) 4.15pm - Betway Handicap Chase 4 Ramses de Teillee (FR) (Self Certificate, Going)) 6.20pm - Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2 Brave Kingdom (FR) Going) 8 Go Dante (Vet’s Certificate, Lame)

🐴 It's the day in the year when racing presenters get texts galore from family and friends asking one simple question: "who wins the Grand National?"



Here's the message @martdixon is going to be relaying!#MagicOfLight #GrandNational @AintreeRaces @RandoxHealth pic.twitter.com/IyT9tmso4M — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 10, 2021

1112: There is more than one vote for Magic Of Light it seems. Jessica Harrington's mare ran at the Cheltenham Festival and didn't get involved there but that was over two and a half miles and was, more than likely, a step on the road to Aintree. She finished second in the 2019 renewal of the Grand National and is only 5lbs higher which isn't unreasonable and her form this season has been as good as ever with good performances at Newbury and Ascot in December and January. In 2019 Anibale Fly was fifth and he's now racing from a 9lb lower mark having not beaten a rival home in four of his five subsequent starts. He did finish third of 13 on the other but that was over two miles three in a hurdle race 13 months ago. It seems to have been a fairly quiet year or two for his trainer Tony Martin but he's more than capable of pulling a rabbit out of the hat. Anibale Fly was also fourth in 2018 so it could be third time lucky.

1103: Tom Stanley and Martin Dixon are talking about Alpha Des Obeaux and both are sweet on him (to a point) following a more encouraging performance in the Cross-Country race at Cheltenham which, if you're looking for an outsider, may be sufficient encouragement to point you in his direction. They compare him with Talkischeap and make the point that you have to take a little bit more on trust in regard to his current form if - and that is a big if - you're prepared to take Alpha's latest run as a positive. He's quite well handicapped and he is 80/1 which doesn't suggest that he's very high up the Gigginstown pecking order. Eddie O'Leary gave Shattered Love a positive mention in his pre-race comments but she refused in last night's Virtual Grand National. An omen? It's bright and sunny at Aintree which is bad news for Lake View Lad who probably needs a little more cut in the ground but he returns from a wind operation and the old boy retains his ability having beaten Santini and Native River on his seasonal reappearance in the Many Clouds Chase. Dixon thinks Bristol De Mai will stay and thinks he could go well. Jockey Daryl Jacob is certainly excited and you can read what he had to say via the image above.

Clerk of the Course, Sulekha Varma gives us an update on the conditions out on course ahead of this afternoon's racing #GrandNational

1047: ITV are getting towards the closing stages of The Opening Show and have just spoken to Kevin Blake who has given his 1-2-3 for the Randox Grand National. They are: Any Second Now, Burrows Saint and Magic Of Light. It's hard to argue with any of those with Ted Walsh's runner looking a huge player. It would be a remarkable double for Willie Mullins and his team if Burrows Saint were to follow up after Livelovelaugh's incredible performance in the Topham yesterday. There are plenty of varying views on our website from all of our tipsters and columnists and you can find those via the various links on the top of the pages. I'll try and bring you some other opinions throughout the morning.

Early glimpse of Lalor and Ok Corral on a glorious morning @AintreeRaces - Opening Show coming up on @itvracing with @olibellracing and the team at 9.30-11. Enjoy National Day.

1027: You remember the old adage that you should back the runners from the first horse box you see when arriving at the racecourse? You mean you don't follow it?! Sacre blue. Anyway, does that apply to Twitter? I was having a scan for any news or pretty pictures and there's the above one featuring Lalor and Ok Corral. Derek O'Connor 'hasn't eaten in a month' according to Nicky Henderson as he bids to do the weight on the latter but that still wasn't enough to persuade me that he was a leading contender. I was, though interested in Lalor in the three mile handicap chase as he has a good course record, was a talented youngster and could be suited by the step up in trip. Then I went to Kayley Woollacott's website and read: "Lalor has continued to progress on his road to recovery, we’re pleased with how he is at home and has been declared for the Grade 3 Handicap over 3 miles at 4.15pm on Saturday at Aintree. Fingers crossed we stay healthy and sound until then! The aim is to have a nice time and come home in one piece. He will have been off the track for 440 days so it’ll be our priority that he has a good experience. He likes good ground so there are more options to continue with a late Spring campaign." That didn't scream, 'back me'.

1022: Definitly Red has a new jockey with Ryan Mania standing in for Henry Brooke who has been stood down by the doctor after a fall yesterday. Brian Ellison was quite keen on the chances of Definitly Red last year I think and I did wonder if he could be flying under the radar this time around. Then I remembered I didn't fancy him last year and struck him off the list. Sean Quinlan is another jockey with a doctor's appointment and he will have to get the all clear from the medics before being allowed to take the ride on Takingrisks.

There we have it... that marks the conclusion of this year's Virtual Grand National!



Here are the Top 5 Finishers from the race. #VGN21 pic.twitter.com/ZmqJLA0vDn — The Virtual Grand National 2021 (@TheVirtualGN) April 9, 2021

1013: There was a spell of relative outsiders winning the Grand National from 2012 - 2016 with the starting prices between 25/1 and 66/1 but the last three have been won by runners returned at 14/1, 10/1 and 4/1 favourite and we could have a similarly short-priced favourite collecting the prize in a few hours. The front of the market looks strong and I do think this will go to one of the fancied runners. There are, of course, plenty of extra place offers being bandied around by the bookmakers so it will still pay if one of your 100/1 shots sneaks into seventh. The Virtual Grand National has been a pointer to success in the big race of course and that aired on our screens last night and the winner........look no further than Cloth Cap.

🏇 Grand National memories



💭 @DaveOrd, @castellmai & @halo_straight take a trip down memory lane and reveal their favourite memories of the great race...



Tell us yours 👇 pic.twitter.com/HMNFvVD68e — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 10, 2021

1008: It's easy for the supporting races to get overshadowed which says something given that Shishkin is among the 'extras'. He may be an extremely short price but it's always a treat to see him in action while My Drogo will earlier bid to boost his claims to being the best novice hurdler trained in Britain. There appear to be a few gremlins in the system this morning, mine anyway, with Racing TV having gone off air and The Opening Show punctuated by clips from a James Bond film. It's all very surreal. In between cameos from Roger Moore (I think, I wasn't paying close attention) an interview with Rachael Blackmore was played and she said of Minella Times: "I can't see any reason why it should be a problem for him and he seems really well at home. We're very hopeful."

1004: The going at the end of Friday was Good to Soft, Good in places on the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and Good to Soft on the Grand National Course. Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course, said: “We will be putting down six millimetres of irrigation on all courses tonight. “There is no rain forecast overnight and conditions tomorrow are predicted to be very similar again tomorrow – dry and sunny with some breeze and temperatures of around eight to nine degrees Celsius." The going remains unchanged at this stage but I'll post an update as and when I have it but there are a few notable non-runners, in the first race especially.

From the greatest of them all, Red Rum, to nine other greats 👀



Watch 10 of the biggest icons in @RandoxOfficial Grand National history ⬇️#GrandNational — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 10, 2021

1000: Did you wake up with a little tingle of excitement this morning? Go on - you did, didn't you? This looks to be a deep renewal of the Randox Grand National featuring some quality performers and the market is dominated, like the finishes of so many at the spring festivals thus far, by Irish trained runners but can Cloth Cap collect for the Cotswolds based Jonjo O'Neill and provide owner Trevor Hemmings with another success in a race that he targets above all others?