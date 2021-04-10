ITV7 Grand National day preview and selections from Dave Smith

SHISKIN is head and shoulders above all his rivals in this division with his combination of high cruising speed and deadly jumping meaning he is impossible to oppose.

Low grade stuff but the race may go the way of OUR CILLA who is one of the few lining up here to have anything resembling decent form after a reasonable second in a similar contest. Andy Crook's charge seems to fare better on a sounder surface so this looks a reasonable event.

Although firmly put in his place by Appreciate It at Cheltenham, BALLYADAM remains an exciting prospect. He shouldn't face anywhere near that level today, although the Skelton runner, My Drogo, was very impressive at Kelso. That was Grade 2 company plus he was giving away weight. The form of the selection appears strongest and a repeat of his run at Christmas should be strong enough for this.

15:05 Newcastle - vertem.co.uk Handicap Chase - 2m 7f 91y

Phil Kirby's WYE AYE is a consistent sort, striking up a compatible partnership with Colm McCormack. He has been given quite a hike by the handicapper but that may not prevent him following up here.

15:35 Aintree - Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Registered As The Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1) (GBB Race) - 3m 149y

Paisley Park and THYME HILL appear to be locked in a battle at the top of the staying division and they meet again here over a trip that may be more suited to the selection. Paisley Park disappointed at Cheltenham for the second year running and with Thyme Hill missing that engagement, he's taken to land this with the extra rest to also prove decisive. Roksana may be the horse for the trifecta as she gets weight from the leading pair.

16:15 Aintree - Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) - 3m 210y

Plenty in with a shout in what would be the most competitive handicap on almost any other card. SNOW LEOPARDESS ran a cracker in Cheltenham and has taken to chasing very well. The handicapper has been kind leaving him on the same mark for his fourth place in The National Hunt Cup. Happygolucky was only beaten by a horse returning to form in a hot race, whilst Top Notch is another who brings strong Festival form.

17:15 Aintree - Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) - 4m 2f 74y

Typically feverish stuff and with connections not running their Grand National hero, they can possibly get compensation in the shape of FARCLAS. He's a solid jumper and if he is not found wanting for stamina he could continue to blossom after his fine Festival run. Cloth Cap will be popular at the head of the market, with Any Second Now another who comes into the mix.