Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Aintree Grand National Festival

Livelovelaugh turned the Topham into a procession before Ahoy Senor was a 66/1 winner of the Sefton on Ladies' Day at the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree. Recap the action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1726: That is more or less that for the day. Don't forget the Virtual Grand National tonight, indeed I've just been asked by a friend where they can bet on it as 'I did a lot of research last year on the type of winner it throws out!' It's a nice bit of fun and a precursor to the real event which will be taking place as scheduled tomorrow. I hope you'll be able to join me bright and early (well, sort of) as we build up to the Grand National and the rest of the day's racing. Hope to see you then.

1712: "I've backed this horse and I think he's got a great chance." That's not me but Nick Luck talking about Bold Enough who had Tronador behind him the last day. It won't be long until we find out if he's right. The tack is just being checked on Fransham while there has been a move for Rowland Ward, he's got a tongue tie on and it's his second start since a wind-op. The charmingly named The Widdow Maker leads with Bold Enough and The Grey Falco prominent - about three sections of that flight of hurdles ended up flat on the floor. Goobinator is prominent on the inside. Wild Max in the first half of the field. It's a bunching field as they being the turn towards home. The Grey Falco under pressure. Camprond moves forward as does Copperless. Copperless is cantering but Leoncavallo still leads, Copperless has fallen, one to jump. Camprand and Rowland Ward and Rowland Ward lands the late gamble. Trained by Stuart Edmunds and ridden by Charlie Hammond, the five-year-old edges out the unexposed Camprond. The winner was returned at 12s having been 20s only minutes before the flag went up. The screens are up around Copperless and Lewis Stones - hopefully both get to their feet. Copperless was moving ominously well at the time of his departure. Bold Enough, Leoncavallo and Eddiemaurice were the next three home behind the front pair. The cameras are focusing on the faller which was Fransham rather than Copperless who galloped away, Fransham appears to be none the worse for wear which is excellent news.

1701: Did you back Kevin O'Ryan's 'good thing' at Wexford? She was a shade of odds against when he gave his thoughts to Racing TV and The Mean Queen has obliged at 4/5. They all count and that will certainly be true for Brian Hughes who has just scored at Sedgefield aboard Agent Valdez. The winner of the Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle will be returned at longer odds than that pair - you've just got to find it. Unexposed pair Copperless and Camprond dominate the market and the experienced Leoncavallo is something of an outlier in being so prominent in the betting given his profile. There were also morning moves for Bold Enough and The Grey Falco and this is a race that looks as competitive as the number suggest. There haven't been any major shocks in recent runnings and there does appear to be plenty of dead wood in the line-up. Lucinda Russell speaks to Lydia Hislop about Ahoy Senor: "So excited about him. He was meant to go to Hexham but the ground was too quick for him there! We knew the ground would be perfect for him here. It's exciting. I wouldn't want to stay over hurdles too long with him and he's got such power. "He's a big horse, he jumps so well and he'll find life so easy over fences. I hope we'll be coming back here in future years. We've got some nice horses at home but he's certainly top of the list at the moment."

1655: "You have to love this horse in front," says Ruby Walsh, "he could be a flagbearer for Scottish racing". Ed Chamberlin then wraps up their coverage pretty quickly but there's still one more race to come and it's another cracking handicap. I've not got remotely close to getting the first two right and I feel a little like doing a Devon Loch who they've just shown in the closing credits. Unlike him, I might just roll over and curl up! Fortunately, or not, I backed Thistimenextyear yesterday and victory for him would put a bit of pep back into my step. He's not been sighted for a long while but was placed in the last running of this race and has a good jockey in the saddle.

1641: Midnight River into 4/1 from 7s now....forming a group and about to walk in. Bravemans is settled in rear towards the outside as Ahoy Senor leads by Pats Fancy and Sizable Sam from Oscar Elite. Gallyhill is on the inside of the jolly and Midnight River towards the rear. They've jumped four. Topofthecotswolds has fallen. He slightly hampered Champagnesuperover and that seems to have unsettled that one. Closely grouped and well inside the final circuit. Leader quickens into the fifth last, one or two being ridden to pick up. Big players all thereabouts. Bravemans moves best of all. Does he get home? Midnight River falls three out when still going well. Ahoy Senor still leads and Bravemans is under a ride. He doesn't pick up and doesn't pick up Ahoy Senor. The winning distance must be around half a dozen lengths with the same back to Oscar Elite in third. The winner is returned at 66/1. He'd finished second in a bumper before winning his novice but you wouldn't have known he had so little experience as he produced a taking performance and Lucinda Russell has a very talented performer on her hands. Perhaps Bravemansgame wasn't at the top of his game but he was still second with the Albert Bartlett runner-up in third. Derek Fox gave the winner a good and confident ride and he's speaking to Rishi Persad. "He works so well at home, just delighted. He's a very talented horse." Fox wasn't been drawn into making any big predictions there but I don't think anyone should be fooled by his starting price, there was no fluke about that.

1632: Paul Nicholls has expressed concerns as to whether Cheltenham will have left a mark on Bravemansgame but one of the likelier dangers in Cape Gentleman is a non-runner making his task that bit easier, in theory. Gallyhill is second best and very well regarded but I'd be worried about whether this comes too soon in his career, Nicky Henderson always talked about him as a work in progress earlier this season and I'd be concerned experience could catch him out. I quite like Oscar Elite but having seen Relentless Dreamer go well for Rebecca Curtis at 100/1 in the Topham, perhaps Pats Fancy can put a bad run at Cheltenham behind him? He's a similar price but some of his earlier form wasn't all that bad and he may benefit from having less use made of him. Bravemansgame is taking a fierce tug on the way down to the start. I'd like to see him go well given his reputation earlier in the season and, indeed, his performance at Newbury. There's a bit of money around for Midnight River who represents the Skeltons and who beat Gallyhill at Ascot.

1628: Patrick Mullins tells Lydia Hislop: "He was enjoying himself and I didn't want to take him back. I just want to go round again on him. I just sat there. I wanted to get a breather but didn't want to slow it down too much, I didn't want to give away my advantage. You could just tell he enjoyed it, looking at them and pricking his ears. "I couldn't really figure out why he was so prominent in the betting. As an 11-year-old I didn't think he'd have anything up his sleeve. "It really is (the ground coming right for Burrows Saint in the Grand National). "I rode him out the last few mornings at Haydock and he's in great form. If he takes to it, he's the right kind of age and he's got the right kind of weight and he's relatively unexposed, I wouldn't swop him."

1618: Is that an omen for tomorrow? It isn't of course but it won't have done Patrick Mullins' confidence any harm. That looked to be competitive beforehand but it was anything but in practice. An Irish trained runner routing a seemingly tightly knit large field.....I've heard that story somewhere before recently. Do you want to know who Value Bet is tipping in the Grand National? Of course you do. Click on the image above. Ed Chamberlin reporting that all horses and jockeys came home safely which is very good news as ever. The runner-up was returned at 33/1 having been advised at 66s by David Massey - that's fine work. Forecast anyone? The exacta paid £393. Sky Bet paid down to seventh and Snugsborough Hall was fourth and followed home by Sir Jack Yeats, Dunvegan and Relentless Dreamer who was 100/1. That was a very cool ride by Mullins which should come as no surprise really. I wonder if he will be able to hold on as long if he's in the same position tomorrow?

1603: A couple of minutes until post time. This will be a fast, furious and exciting spectacle. They never looked like getting the all clear from the starter at the first attempt. Caribean Boy lost his chance with a standing start at Cheltenham, that won't have pleased his fans. They'll be allowed to walk in once more. Sam Waley-Cohen has jumped off Lust For Glory (no, they're not racing). He's leading her back to the others, seems she was reluctant. Standing start at the second attempt but the starter wasn't happy again and calls them back. They formed a line but the starter isn't content. And again. Hurray! They've all jumped off and they've all jumped the first two. All over The Chair, well strung out with Ibleo one of the last two. Caribean Boy prominent and wide. Sir Jack Yeats and Livelove lead. Storm Control prominent but has made a couple of mistakes as they approach Becher's. Ravenshill Road was first four but made a bad mistake as did Modus. Livelovelaugh is clear and could take some catching. Morning Vicar and Precious Cargo have fallen. Leader over the Canal Turn. He's ten clear, at least. Three to jump. This could be a rout. Nothing coming from out of the pack and he seems to be going easily. He dives through the second last and now they're breathing down his neck. He must have had a breather though as he's kicked again and is clear at The Elbow and extends to win by seven or eight. It's Livelovelaugh. Pink Eyed Pedro and Senior Citizen the next two. The second ran a huge race for the Punting Pointers team but the winner won that pretty easily despite that minor alarm. He was returned at 15/2.

1551: The Topham is usually dominated by horses that race to the fore which is a negative for Kauto Riko but I do think the 10-year-old is capable of taking a hand in the finish even though his hand is usually played late in proceedings. Modus was put up by Megan Nicholls on Racing TV this morning with the better ground certain to suit him. Lydia Hislop sounded quite excited when she spotted him in the paddock and he ran well over these fences when third in the Grand Sefton this season. However he goes, he's had a fairly remarkable career since he burst onto the scene all those years ago. Ibleo looks a picture in the paddock and has had a fantastic season. He couldn't go with them in the Grand Annual but finished very strongly, suggesting that he handicapper may not have caught up with him yet and that he could be suited by this distance. Two For Gold is surprisingly weak for all that Kim Bailey didn't sound overly keen in his pre-race comments. There are 10 horses between 7/1 and 14/1 on the betting on ITV and that's a fairly compacted top of the market. The Punting Pointers team aren't averse to putting up an outsider and they have two darts at this race at fancy odds.

I've just tweaked the trends on the Topham being ruthless. Throwing out anything over 11st, any that have not run within 30 days, anything that won recently and aged 10 and upwards. That leaves three. Morning Vicar, Dunvegan, and the one I'm backing as a saver Glen Fosa. — eeyore (@eeyore94) April 9, 2021

1543: Onwards to the Randox Topham Handicap Chase. There are just about joint-favourites in Caribean Boy and Livelovelaugh while Kevin Blake's fancy is a general 9/1 shot. Caribean Boy is only one of a strong team from Nicky Henderson's yard and he didn't say an awful lot about them when questioned by Lydia Hislop earlier. All well, all schooled well, working well etc etc. You know the drill. Morning Vicar was tipped up by a few for the Kim Muir but didn't appear to stay the trip - he obviously wouldn't have beaten Mount Ida over any distance but we can't hold that against him. Notebook broke the run of four consecutive Value Bet selections finishing second but Court Master bids to get our top tipster back on track, he could even win! I think Notebook's goose was cooked as soon as the starter called a halt to their first attempt to come in for the Marsh Chase - he just got more and more stewed up. Henry de Bromhead says of Visioman: "He's in good form and we've always thought he might take to these fences; we thought we'd give it a go."

1534: Fakir d'Oudairies is returned the 2/1 favourite. There is a suggestion on ITV Racing that Mark Walsh will 'get days' for causing the inteference. Will Rishi Persad ask him about it? "He's jumped brilliant the whole way. He's missed one or two early which is why I pulled him out. He deserves it today." He did ask him whether he was aware of it and I'm afraid I didn't quite catch the answer but he certainly wasn't putting his hand up to admit it. Ruby Walsh says: "It happens". Then goes on to explain that Harry Cobden is at fault, he opens the door and then shuts it. Walsh didn't seem impressed. The overhead shot seemed to show that quite clearly. If there is a clip tweeted, I'll post it. Twiston-Davies' recovery looks even better in slow motion.

👏 What a sit from @samtwiston on board Master Tommytucker - incredible!pic.twitter.com/bQMX9BIJY1 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 9, 2021

1525: They've had two attempts at coming in but the starter isn't happy. This won't help Notebook. He's jig-jogging around everywhere and is a real handful. Take three. Tommytucker leads from Fakir and Politologue. Fakir makes a mistake at the second and drops back to third. Tommy nearly unseats Twiston-Davies at the third, fairly remarkable recovery. They still lead. They've all jumped the next two well. One more lap to go. The front three are as they were then its Nuts Well and Notebook into the back straight and four fences. Tommy makes another pretty horrid mistake while Politologue coasts along alongside him. Notebook niggled in rear. Nuts Well makes ground. Two to jump. Nuts Well short of room as Fakir takes advantage. Fakir d'Oudairies wins impressively. Nuts Well second and Itchy Feet a creditable third.

1518: I haven't seen any pictures of Notebook yet but I'll try and bring news of how he's behaving in the paddock. He's just appeared in shot and looks very calm at the moment. Plenty of people believe that he'll be suited by the step up in trip and he's got plenty of top class form in Ireland to his name. With no Dashel Drasher in the line-up, presumably Master Tommytucker will look to take this field along and I would think the former's absence is definitely in his favour. Itchy Feet and Duc Des Genievres have plenty to prove on this season's efforts but Paul Nicholls is hopeful his two can go well. "Tommy was trained for this race and Politologue has turned up to ruin his party. He's still got loads of enthusiasm, Bravemansgame couldn't lay a glove on him the other day, he's won a Tingle Creek this year and is still a very high class horse. "I am concerned that at Cheltenham he (Bravemansgame) had a hard race." Notebook is on his toes down at the start under Rachael Blackmore, he's not giving her an easy time.

1506: The Marsh Chase - better known as the Melling Chase - is up next but the field won't feature Dashel Drasher which is a great shame. The jockeys have reported the ground as good to soft but that's sadly not deep enough for Jeremy Scott's charge to take his chance. His absence has seen the front three in the market shorten up and also means that any each-way bets are now only paying out on the first two. That's all a bit 'meh'. De Boinville is back on Racing TV: "I thought that I was just getting into my stride, he was just taking a bit of coaxing along and getting into top gear. He could have just done with a bit of company going to the last. "I thought that was a really good performance from Chantry. I imagine something like the King George would be high on the priority but I'll leave that to the connections." They're talking about a few of the other rides. The pace wasn't strong enough for Mister Coffey - they absolutely crawled round - while Buveur ran well before getting hampered. Mister Fisher apparently had a good look at a huge number of cameras alongside one fence, made a mistake and then 'it all went to pot after that'. De Boinville stressed that he doesn't like making excuses but he believes that is a very valid one for Mister Fisher; he was definitely distracted. And of Dusart: "I thought that was a great run. Definitely be stepping up in trip and going over fences." He's looking forward to his remaining rides and says of Gallyhill: "It will be interesting to see what he can do over three miles." You can take that any way you want to I suppose. It's not giving a lot away. Nicky Henderson: "They've gone a really good gallop, it was a solid test. It was a good performance."

1458: Chantry House was returned at 11/8. A few of those, including the winner possibly, were feeling the effects of hard races at Cheltenham. Nico de Boinville tells Rishi Persad: "He's a horse that just slightly races behind the bridle and you have to keep him interested and you have to beware of the fact that Cheltenham was just three weeks ago. He really appreciated the step up in trip today." Mark Howard thinks that Chantry House would have won, rather backing up what De Boinville said in that he's a horse who does need to be niggled along and kept busy but very few others on the Racing TV team are prepared to put their necks on the line, saying only 'it would have been close'.

1449: Confirmation on the telly that Grand National day will go ahead as planned, apparently there were rumours flying around to the contrary. Walking in, 19 fences to jump. One down (fence that is). Sporting John was awkward at the second and third. Espoir de Romay jumping well out in front having kicked five clear of Shan Blue with whom he had been sharing the lead. Sporting John pulled up. Circuit to run. Shan Blue second but he hasn't been at his best. Fiddlerontheroof seemed to be going well but has dropped back as soon as I started to type that. This suddenly looks a three horse race with Chantry House the other left in it. Three to jump and the leader has fenced better than any of them. Chantry House into second. Shan Blue dropping away tamely. Espoir de Romay fell at the second last. His first mistake but it was a funny fall, maybe he was tired. That's allowed Chantry House, who was under pressure when his rival fell, to come home in splendid isolation.

1444: Nicky Henderson has had to settle for a third and a fourth so far with two beaten favourites - there will be some long faces if Chantry House becomes the third in the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase. In contrast to Dusart, he is proving very strong in the market and has shortened to 5/4 with this step up to three miles expected to suit. The trip should also be ideal for Sporting John who also represents JP McManus but he's developed a rather in and out profile and more solid claims are held by Colin Tizzard's pair and Shan Blue. Kim Bailey fired off a volley at the handicapper for his treatment of Espoir De Romay (with every justification to my mind) and that has forced the trainer's hand to run the seven-year-old here. He previously chased home Gold Cup runner Royale Pagaille at Haydock before winning an average race at Leicester. I'm surprised he's half a point shorter than Fiddlerontheroof.

1437: More from Kevin Sexton: "He's just suddenly developed the will to win and fair play to him! The last month is hard to believe and I've got a ride (Shattered Love) in the Grand National tomorrow, so much seems to be happening, it's hard to get my head around. "To get a ride in it is amazing and I'm very much looking forward to it. "I think we were going to aim at the Galway Hurdle, we were hoping to get him up a few pounds to get into the race! What he's done the last few weeks is unbelievable." The last line was in response to whether Belfast Banter was going to take on Appreciate It. Horses can even surprise their connections but it didn't surprise everyone, he was a late market mover.

1435: A few words from Rachael Blackmore on her Grand National ride, Minella Times: “I’m really looking forward to riding him. He’s had two very nice runs in handicaps at home, he seems very well and his jumping technique is good. Look, it’s the Grand National and anything can happen, but I wouldn’t swap him anyway. “Henry (de Bromhead) put up some Aintree-style fences at home and he seemed to take to them well. His jumping has been good and you’d just be really looking forward to riding something like him. “He’ll jump and he’ll travel. There’s plenty of unknowns over this distance, but we couldn’t be happier with him and we’re just hoping for a nice run tomorrow. We actually haven’t spoken about tactics yet, but it’s the Grand National and you can’t get too wrapped up in that. “I got around last year on Valseur Lido and got a kick out of that. He was a fantastic ride and it would be great if we can get a bit closer this year.”

1428: The 9/1 winner has made some remarkable progress in the last few weeks. Dusart is the horse you want to take out of that race for the future while, perhaps, For Pleasure and Third Time Lucki were feeling the effects of hard races at Cheltenham. Kevin Sexton on ITV: "Unbelievable, my first Grade One and Peter's first Grade One. I can't believe this horse has done it. He travelled and jumped and I got there way too soon. I knew they'd stop but they stopped sooner than I thought they would." I remember Alan King talking about how much horses can improve for winning a race with talk about what it does for their confidence and Belfast Banter is certainly improving in leaps and bounds. He didn't look to do an awful lot off the bridle before Cheltenham but he saw out that race well and really had to put his head down and fight this afternoon having hit the front 'way too soon'.

1416: Nick Luck believes that Dusart is carrying some condition on his first start in 155 days and there are almost joint-favourites on the exchanges. Both he and Mark Howard believe that it's interesting Houx Gris comes here rather than, for example, wait for the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr. Dusart is out to 5/2 as the field make their way to the start and there is some money for Belfast Banter who showed a newfound resolution when running on strongly in the County Hurdle; he's 17/2 from 12s. We're at post time but there's a delayed race at Leicester after one went under the stalls (reported to be fine) so they may just hold the start of this race back. For Pleasure is away from the rest of the field but will be led in as the others come forwards it seems. For Pleasure leads! Ajero second, in company with Dusart. Third Time Lucki tucked away on the inside, Skelton said he will be played later in the day than in the County. This isn't a tearaway display from the leader, all racing well within themselves, but he's about three clear on the turn away from the stands. Dusart got in very close at the first in the back straight and Houx Gris falls at the same flight. Dusart being niggled to get back into contention. Third Time Lucki still on the bridle. Into the straight. Dusart gets a reminder, surely beaten. Still in second. Two to go. Belfast Banter goes well, Third Time Lucki and Do Your Job there. Belfast Banter follows up his County Hurdle victory, Do Your Job second and Dusart third.

A two-minute silence was observed at the racecourse ahead of our opening race, following the sad news that HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away pic.twitter.com/2WQ6RO77gM — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 9, 2021

1408: The Betway Top Novices' Hurdle is the first of the Grade One races and features the promising Dusart but he's definitely priced up on his reputation. There are three places on offer if you fancy backing one each-way against the jolly. Third Time Lucki would be too short for most at 11/4 but Houx Gris has attracted some support on the back of Paul Nicholls' good day yesterday. I've just seen that Cape Gentleman and Tiquer are further non-runners with the former very significant. That's a shame. Any News hasn't hit the heights that I thought he might be capable of earlier in the season but he would interest me at 12/1 while For Pleasure is being ignored in the market again and can be backed at 11s. It's not difficult to imagine him hitting the frame; this track will surely suit far better than Cheltenham. The jockeys are in the paddock. De Boinville is on ITV Racing and says: "He seems in really good order at home. He seems to be doing everything well. He's a lovely horse going forwards, he's definitely a chaser in the making."

After five months out, can the exciting Dusart justify favouritism at Grade 1 level on just his second career start?



Interesting stuff here from @NdeBoinville in conversation with @meg_nicholls11 and @Niallhannity pic.twitter.com/gs9OCVvgq7 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 9, 2021

1405: Lisa O'Neill representing the winning connections says: "We actually didn't think he was going to get in but he's been in super order at home, we expected him to run well. "He definitely improved for the trip and he showed that today. He seems to have turned a corner just in the spring and he was in great form at home as I said. It looks like he might progress a bit so fingers crossed. "Farclas is a class horse, he has a nice weight and fingers crossed he stays the trip. Milan Native won the Kim Muir and looked very impressive that day and if he comes back who knows what he's capable of. Both lovely horses (Shattered Love and Alpha des Obeaux), they travelled over well and fingers crossed." Jack Kennedy won on his only ride and says: "He won very well, loved the ground, loved the trip and jumped great. They went a nice even gallop which played into his hands. I thought we were going to go a lot faster and it probably helped my lad as it kept him in the race a bit. In all his runs, he does his best work at the finish. "I suppose I'll hang around and watch the racing. Nice to make the one ride count."

1355: Tronador had finished in midfield in the 2020 Boodles, form that I didn't think was all that strong but he's relished this step up in trip and fairly dotted up. He'd only run twice since then, once on the Flat in June of last year before reappearing last month over hurdles. I have double checked the betting history to make sure I hadn't completely lost the plot and he was 8/1 this morning. Amazing. The first few home did come from some way back. It will be interesting to see the sectionals and I wonder if some went too quickly in the third quarter of the race. The way Tronador won it may not have made any difference whenever they kicked for home.

1343: A couple of minutes to post time but the field are walking forwards in a nice line, Stolen Silver breaks and is on his toes. He's back under control but they're having to take a turn. Simon Holt has the call. A short run to the first. False start. They didn't break the tape, the starter wasn't happy long before they got there. This time they're off. The greys Kateson and Stolen Silver lead from Press Your Luck and Master Debonair. Into the home straight for the first time. Visual impressions are rarely accurate but it appears as though the leaders slowed the pace right down once they got to the front. Expect them to kick from halfway down the back, they're almost there. Amarillo Sky has moved into second. They're at four out. Monte Cristo is one of many edging forwards. Solwara One too. Wilde About Oscar is well placed on the turn to three out. Kateson leads at the last but is collared by Tronador. It's a win for Sneezy Foster. Dans Le Vent second for Value Bet, again. Edwardstone third, Mister Coffey and Kateson are next but the sole Irish runner in the field hosed up at a remarkable 22/1. Remarkable because he had been around 10s or 12s last night (I think).

1337: A two minute silence has been observed at Aintree and the jockeys will soon be getting the leg-up onto their mounts for this terrifically competitive handicap. I'm happy enough to take on most of the market leaders and try and chance something at a longer price; of those at the top, Edwardstone - for whom I've long had a soft spot - would be my preferred choice but there were a few around the 20/1 mark that I can see going well. I'll pass on some sensible views from the Racing TV team as soon as I hear them. The money is now coming for Solwara One which is interesting, he was one of the more obvious candidates at first glance and Mark Howard believes that he will turn out to be better than his opening mark.

1330: The runners are in the paddock for the opening Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. There's a bit of money for Whatsupwithyou who ran a terrific race at Cheltenham. I was surprised to see that Luca Morgan wasn't riding having been on board for his last four starts; Kevin Brogan is an excellent replacement obviously but I'm not sure that Ben Pauling's runner has any secrets from the handicapper and the winner of this will almost certainly need to have something up their sleeve, such as a change in headgear.......

1322: Some Aintree betting news from Sky Bet from earlier this morning and confirmation of the various offers. Market Movers 1345 Mister Coffey 6/1 from 8/1 1420 Third Time Lucki 11/4 from 4/1 1525 Fakir D’Oudairies 5/2 from 3/1 1605 Caribean Boy 7/1 from 9/1 1640 Gallyhill 11/2 from 8/1 1715 Comprond 5/1 from 8/1 Extra Place Races 1345 – 7 places instead of 4 1605 – 7 places instead of 4 1640 – 4 places instead of 3 1715 – 6 places instead of 4 Money Back Race 1420 – Money Back As Cash if your horse finishes 2nd or 3rd

1316: Most (racing) eyes and my attention will be on Aintree today but Richard Hannon has already sent out a well-backed newcomer to win at Leicester while those with an interest in the jockeys' championship will be keeping an eye on events at Sedgefield where Brian Hughes has headed in search of the requisite winners to life the crown. Mark Howard has joined Nick Luck on Racing TV and they're talking about how big a day it could be for Nicky Henderson with Dusart and Chantry House lining up in Grade One novices and Mister Coffey a well backed favourite in the first (there are more besides). Henderson believes he has his novice hurdlers in the right place for this meeting and Dusart 'has got to be well above average' judged on his defeat of Soaring Glory. Inexperience and his injury are the concerns. Howard is concerned that Politologue may not be fresh enough having been trained for Cheltenham and the pair are throwing around Notebook and Master Tommytucker as possible alternatives. Caribean Boy is 'probably tailor made' for the Topham says Howard although he qualifies that with the admission that he never backs the winner! Minella Time and Discorama are Howard's two for the Grand National.

1309: Nick Luck is confirming that, as things stand, there are no plans to change the racing schedule either today or tomorrow. There is a change to the going though. Ahead of the first race on Day Two of the Randox Grand National Festival, Ladies' Day, the going has changed to: Good to Soft, Good in places on the Mildmay and Hurdles Courses (from Good to Soft) The going on the Grand National Course remains Good to Soft GoingStick readings at noon today Mildmay Course 5.6 Hurdle Course 5.4 Grand National Course 5.2

Our condolences to our Patron Her Majesty The Queen and the wider Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/vuUbSf0oiw — The Jockey Club (@TheJockeyClub) April 9, 2021

1251: There's a press release from Aintree: Following the sad news of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh a two-minute silence will be held on course at 1.35pm ahead of racing, which goes ahead from 1.45pm (on schedule). Jockeys will be invited to wear black armbands and flags at Aintree are being flown at half-mast. ITV will be switching their broadcast from ITV to ITV4. Sandy Dudgeon, Senior Steward of The Jockey Club, said: “We received the news of The Duke of Edinburgh’s death with great sadness. On behalf of The Jockey Club, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and all members of the Royal Family.”

1249: It's 'Team Tips' time on Racing TV. Tom Stanley: Edwardstone. I think he's a horse who is crying out for this step up in trip. I'm sure he's well treated Jonathan Neesom: Copperless. Very unexposed. Still looks to be well in front of the handicapper Megan Nicholls: Modus. He's run well over these fences before and I think he's a huge each-way chance Niall Hannity: Bravemansgame. I think the step up in trip will really suit him and the yard are flying.

1241: Nuts Well, Neesom nominates as the horse he's most looking forward to today before they move swiftly on to the Topham where Huntsman's Son is the first mentioned in the absence of anything trained by Peter Bowen. Stanley mentions that Neesom is also keen on Copperless in the finale but this is very much a wrap with no detail provided before they all head off for lunch and prepare for the start of racing in a little over an hour. There was no winner of the ITV7 yesterday but there is another £50,000 up for grabs this afternoon.

1233: A few of the Sporting Life team are enjoying being at Aintree this week and you can listen to Mike Vince and Ben Linfoot chew the cud below while above, Dom Newton catches up with Daryl Jacob. I see from the below that Mr Linfoot was in top tipping form yesterday, never a moment's worry for Clan Des Obeaux. Can he continue that form today? It looks to be a gloriously bright and sunny day at Aintree where Racing TV are now interviewing Harry Skelton. "Progressive horse (Wilde About Oscar) but this is very much a different kettle of fish. I don't know how much (the large field) it will play to his strengths, his jumping has been a work in progress and I'll have to ride him pretty wide. Hopefully, he can get a good trip round - he's certainly a horse with a lot of ability. "He (Third Time Lucki) was close last year in the Champion Bumper. He's been busy and taken his races very well. They didn't really go that quick in the County and this will really suit him today and I'll ride him a bit colder, I think it will take a good one to beat him. I expect him to go very close today. "We'll just hang on to him (Shan Blue) a little bit more today. We thought we'd have a right crack at it (at Cheltenham) and it might unruffle some of the others. He's been a good jumper, that's his asset. We'll just see how the race pans out. Get in a good rhythm and see where it takes us. Mentally he's very strong, he loves racing. He got tired at Cheltenham due to the jockey's riding but hopefully he'll run well today."

1225: Kevin O'Ryan has been given a small slot to run through his fancies for the day and Shan Blue is the first cab off the rank. Fakir d'Oudairies gets the nod in the Marsh to gain his first success since 2019 but he agrees with Angus McNae that his fencing (he made a few errors at Cheltenham) is a concern if he finds things happening too quickly for him. Finally, Visioman gets the vote in the Topham. O'Ryan says 'he jumps for fun' and that he's on a lovely mark and racing over his ideal trip. He's not given a great deal of time to expand on those selections as he's due off to Wexford to work but he does offer Keri Brion's The Mean Queen at that track; the five-year-old is a shade of odds against but O'Ryan thinks she'll be very hard to beat.

1220: On the telly, Tom Stanley and Jonathan Neesom are discussing the Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle and the latter is concerned that going left-handed will suit Cape Gentleman. Neesom believes Streets of Doyen might be able to reverse the Albert Bartlett form and that might 'almost be good enough to win the race' citing the unproven stamina of all of those at the top of the betting.

1217: Away from the racing, Buckingham Palace have announced that Prince Philip has died at the age of 99.

1210: The closing Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (for conditional jockeys and amateur riders) is every bit as competitive as the opener and it's no great surprise that unexposed, 'sexy' horses like Copperless and Camprond are to the fore. The latter represents JP McManus and Philip Hobbs whose Dostal Phil went a long way to justifying market support yesterday and I think he should be included in any calculations. I was hoping to see some confidence behind the chances of Thistimenextyear who hasn't run since 2019 but was only beaten in a photo in this race of that year. Connections have booked a leading jockey which suggests their charge will be ready to run a big race. Bold Enough is drifting after early support but The Grey Falco remains solid on his handicap debut and trainer Alastair Ralph has been enjoying a good season. The top-weight Wild Max is more exposed than some but he's still progressing and will find this easier than the Betfair Hurdle he contested (until the first hurdle!) last time.

1152: I've warmed to the idea of Caribean Boy being ideally suited to the demands of the Randox Topham Handicap Chase but sadly, so have a lot of other people. The ground does really seem to be important to him and it's easy to picture him bowling along and jumping as well as he did when beating Fiddlerontheroof at Newbury. Visioman took the eye. Primarily because he's owned by the locally based Alan Halsall who also happens to be on the Aintree Racecourse committee. In 2016 his Bishops Road was sent off the 8/1 favourite for the Topham (got no further than the first) but had been a Grand National contender when he told the Liverpool Echo: "I am a local lad, I was born and bred in Southport so just up the road. I first went to the National in 1965 (when Jay Trump won) and I am delighted to be on the committee at Aintree as well. “I love National Hunt racing but Aintree is the pinnacle. I know people talk about Cheltenham, but I think Aintree has a unique atmosphere. It is such a special Festival, It is amazing.” Visioman represents De Bromhead and Blackmore, won a couple of races in the autumn before avoiding the winter ground and warmed up for this with a spin over hurdles. This race was mentioned as a possible target after he won at Limerick in October and he's scope to progress further after just nine chase starts. At longer odds, Kauto Riko and Storm Control were on the radar but the pin settled on My Way despite a disappointing run at Kempton last time. I don't think he's going to make up into as good a horse as he once threatened but he went well for a long way from the front in the Badger Beers in October and could go well deep into the race if getting into a good rhythm for Bryony Frost. As a 33/1 shot he makes some appeal.

1140: I'm not in a rush to get involved in the Mildmay Novices' Chase but the Marsh Chase (registered as the Melling Chase) may yet tempt me in. Henry de Bromhead has long talked about sending Notebook up in trip and this could be the perfect race in which to try it but the notorious loon (Notebook, not De Bromhead) could lose his race in the paddock or on the way to the start and plenty of people have latched on to him. I'm not excited by the general 11/2. I think Fakir d'Oudairies is the right favourite having finished second in the Ryanair (and second in the Arkle the previous year) but he's far from unbeatable and it wouldn't take much of a drift to side with Politologue over the younger horse. The grey looked as good as ever in the Tingle Creek and although it hasn't been plain sailing since, it wouldn't be any surprise to see him return to form at a track which suits him ideally. I far prefer him of the two at the top of the betting. I'm not in a rush to dismiss either Dashel Drasher (if he takes his chance on the ground) or Master Tommytucker though and the feature promises to serve up a treat.

1129: Nicky Henderson has a decent record in the Betway Top Novices' Hurdle and saddles the exciting Dusart. I wittered away about him earlier (1036) but didn't touch on the opposition. Third Time Lucki ran by far and away his best race of the season in the County Hurdle when, many believe, setting sail for home too soon and paying the price. He's the right second favourite and could easily take this price if the once-raced Dusart doesn't live up to expectations. County Hurdle winner Belfast Banter might not find this race panning out so well but the track should play to the strengths of the free-going pair Ajero and For Pleasure, as long as they don't get in each other's way. The latter may have been beaten a long way in the Sky Bet Supreme but it was still a fine run and he's already beaten Third Time Lucki this season. Ajero is dipping his toe into deeper waters but is progressing nicely. I'm struggling to see the support for Houx Gris though. He travelled well in the Boodles - the winner has won a Grade Two since - and is clearly an exciting prospect but I think he'd have to take a marked step forwards to beat the two at the top of the market, even in receipt of his weight for age allowance.

1114: The Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle gets us underway at 1345 and what better way to start than with a 22 runner handicap hurdle? I didn't think Wilde About Oscar was very well handicapped going in to Uttoxeter but I do think that a 4lb rise for his victory is perfectly reasonable. It's easy to envisage him running a big race as it is Edwardstone who has gone well in a number of the top two mile handicaps and should relish this step up in trip now that he settles better (something he didn't do at all as a novice last season). I wasn't in a rush to side with Monte Cristo again even though he would have been placed in the Coral Cup but for being badly hampered, nor stablemate Mister Coffey who still strikes me as something of a talking horse. The lightly raced Solwara One is interesting but there doesn't seem to be a great deal of market confidence behind him while the early support for Tronador seems to have dried up. There were a handful of runners around the 20/1 mark that I was interested in. Sadly no one else seems to be interested in Master Debonair which isn't a good sign ahead of his debut for Harry Fry. I'd hoped the wind operation and better ground might see a return to his smart novice hurdle form and the handicapper has given him every chance, dropping him by 9lbs across three starts. Stolen Silver has a similar amount to prove but ran well in last season's Betfair Hurdle and should be suited by this test. He didn't start off too badly over fences this season but his return to hurdles at Ascot offered little promise but that is why he's 33s. Jacamar is of more interest as he brings a solid book of handicap form to the table. He beat a useful one of Paul Nicholls (before running in a jumpers' bumper) at Wincanton and ran well in a well-contested race at Newbury prior to that. This test might be a little sharp for him but most firms are paying five places and Sky Bet are paying seven. At the foot of the weights, Amarillo Sky is a little shorter but was sent off at 5/1 and 8/1 in races won by Dusart and Metier at the start of the season. We all know how badly Colin Tizzard's stable was going in those months and the five-year-old could really kick on having made the most of a lowly mark when putting it all together at Exeter. He's in receipt of 22lbs from Wilde About Oscar and that is no small concession.

1110: The going on Day Two of the 2021 Randox Grand National Festival, Ladies Day, remains Good to Soft on all courses (Mildmay, Hurdle and Grand National). Three millimetres of irrigation was applied overnight to the Mildmay and Hurdle Course and three millimetres was applied selectively to the Grand National Course. There was 1.4 millimetres of rain overnight. Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course, said this morning: “We watered overnight and, combined with the small amount of rain that we received overnight, the going remains Good to Soft on all courses. “The course is looking magnificent ahead of Day Two. It is very likely that we will water again tonight ahead of Randox Grand National Day.” Friday’s GoingStick readings: Mildmay 5.6 Hurdle 5.2 Grand National 4.9

1036: The top of the markets may be where the movers are at but Simon Holt appears to have donned his 'value bet' hat in nominating three selections at 12s, 16s and 25s (at time of publication yesterday) so there are more than a few of the Sporting Life 'team' hoping for some turn-ups this afternoon. You can find all of our tips and columnists via the appropriately titled links at the top of the page. Which of the favourites do you want to take on today? I really think Dusart ought to be top of that list as he's had just the one start and is returning from an injury that was serious enough for connections to believe that it had ruled him out for the season. He's obviously recovered far faster than anticipated but you're being asked to take 2/1 against some useful and experienced rivals in a race where there will be no hiding place with the free-going For Pleasure (third in the Sky Bet Supreme no less) in the line-up. That said, would connections risk such a talented horse if they didn't feel he was 100%? You wouldn't would you? And he's strong in the market. Expect Nico de Boinville to look after him if things go awry though. Just seven go in the Mildmay Novices' Chase now that Silver Hallmark is out. Henderson is also responsible for Chantry House who steps up to three miles after his victory in the Marsh Novices' Chase. I don't think the trip will be an issue but this is a strong race. Or decent at least. Most of his rivals have looked (or still are) promising nascent chasers and it's not a stretch to see them stepping up on what they've achieved to date. I do think Chantry House is the best of them but I'd rather watch that play out at 7/4 than get involved. Bravemansgame is on the drift in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle and rightly so I think. He ran in the strongest novice hurdle at Cheltenham but was arguably disappointing and is up in trip on the back of that run. He faces some pretty useful and promising rivals and he'll need to be somewhere near his A-game to get back on track. The Albert Bartlett form rightly has its knockers but Oscar Elite ran an excellent race there and will hopefully be able to take another step forwards this afternoon. I think he's entitled to on his profile and he appeals as an each-way alternative at a double figure price.

1033: Despite the watering, there are a couple of non-runners with neither Silver Hallmark nor Alaphilippe taking their chance which is a shame as both were lively 'outsiders'. The Cob was already out and Outlander is another to strike from your racecards. Dashel Drasher was taken out of Cheltenham because of the ground but hopefully conditions will be deemed safe enough to allow him to take his chance this afternoon as his presence would add a fascinating element to the Marsh Chase.

1024: The Paddy Power market movers have just dropped in my inbox and here they are on the tweet below. The first three horses all ran well at Cheltenham with Houx Gris travelling very well in the Boodles, Fakir chasing home Allaho in the Ryanair (for all he was about as close to the winner as some of the airports Ryanair land at are to their advertised destinations) and Huntsman Son finishing sixth in the Paddy Power Plate, a place ahead of Caribean Boy. Cape Gentleman represents the burgeoning yard of Emmet Mullins and I did say that his runner in the bumper tomorrow had been well backed from the opening show. I don't know how many firms had priced up at that stage but The Gossiper was cut sharply from his initial quote. His name might be worth remembering once the dust has settled on the National. Cape Gentleman looks a live threat to Bravemansgame but he did disappoint at left-handed Leopardstown before bouncing back to form at Kempton and he has to prove that was just a blip rather than a Goshen-like aversion to going that way around. I'm fairly sure that Huntsman Son was a Value Bet selection at Cheltenham. He hasn't made it onto today's selections but let's hope Matt has a winner or two after three seconds (from three selections) yesterday.

1017: The big handicaps should make some for lively betting but a quick scan down the Oddschecker market movers list doesn't suggest there are any springers in the markets with the support for the more obvious contenders. Mister Coffey is expected to appreciate the step up in trip in the first having run over two miles in the Betfair Hurdle last time. Nicky Henderson said after Newbury that both this fellow and Buzz would be seen to better effect over further and that was certainly true of the latter yesterday. Copperless and The Grey Falco are attracting support in the finale and the former's handicap debut victory at Taunton received a boost yesterday when the runner-up went one better at the same track. There's money for another Henderson runner in the Topham in the shape of Caribean Boy who got caught out by the standing start at Cheltenham (connections had planned to make the running or be handy) and his team will be hoping for a clean break this time around. That would be a timely winner for Daryl Jacob ahead of his ride on Bristol de Mai in the Grand National tomorrow and our columnist seems very excited about his chances.

1012: Ah, yes, the Virtual Grand National. I'd almost forgotten but it did provide some light entertainment last year and plenty of people tuned in to watch it. Are you going to make your Grand National selections on the back of the virtual result? It was an excellent spectacle and the creators have done a fabulous job with it but it's still not quite as exciting as the real thing (see above). Have you got a favourite Grand National finish? There have been some thrilling moments but Don't Push It would be high up on my list.

1007: The going is good to soft after watering last night and this is what Sulekha Varma, Clerk of the Course, had to say after racing yesterday: “We will be putting down three millimetres of irrigation on the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses tonight and a selective three millimetres on the Grand National Course. “The forecast suggests there is the chance of some overnight showers but if they do arrive they will only yield up to two millimetres and will not have any material impact, so that is why we have decided to water tonight. I am leaving the going description unchanged overnight as Good to Soft on all courses. “It was a fantastic first day of the Randox Grand National Festival with all participants returning safely and the feedback on the ground was excellent. It was also fantastic to have owners back on course with us.” I was scanning through some of the late post-race reaction this morning and I was a little surprised to read the following from Pam Sly: "She (Eileendover) just didn’t pick up like she had done before, but I’ve had a job getting her fit. I gave her a month off and it’s taken me a long time to get her back to where she was, so I’m not too disappointed. “She’ll probably run on the Flat now - if we can get her in the stalls. We haven’t tried her yet, as I said we’d wait until after she had run here.” All hope is not lost for Eileendover and her fans, even though the bubble has been burst.

1000: Act in haste, repent in leisure. I keep checking the markets to see whether the money has come for the two horses I backed on Wednesday but both are going the other way in the market. Heh ho. Nothing ventured, nothing gained - that's another one. There is another compelling day of racing ahead of us and plenty to enjoy, including the return of Politologue in the feature Grade One. They old grey is not favourite, that honour - rightly I think - goes to the younger legs of the Ryanair Chase second Fakir d'Oudairies while plausible cases can be made for Dashel Drasher, Notebook and Master Tommytucker among others.