Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend best bets

Our gossip column is back and as well as tips for Aintree, there are strong words for a filly in the Nell Gwyn and unraced two-year-old at Newmarket.

5.15 Aintree - Minella Times

Minella Times can see off fellow countryman Burrows Saint and win the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday. Henry de Bromhead enjoyed a fantastic Cheltenham Festival but this will surely top those brilliant achievements should Rachael Blackmore be able to steer the son of Oscar home and become the first female rider to win the great race. Minella Times has not been over-raced this this term, but has developed into a very useful performer over the past couple of campaigns, and unlike many of his fellow countrymen trying their luck in this race seems to handle any ground. He has steadily worked himself up the handicap but is still on a very decent mark and ran a solid trial for the race when second to Off You Go in a very competitive handicap at Leopardstown two months ago. Although his ability to stay this marathon trip isn't assured, he gives the impression he will stay further and his preparation has gone well. His jumping is very solid and professional and the fact he has mixed it in big fields is another plus. 5.15 Aintree - OK Corral

Those looking for a bigger priced outsider could do worse than risking a bit each-way on the 2020 Sky Bet Chase winner OK Corral. It is some time since Nicky Henderson had a live player in the National, but this lightly raced gelding has been trained with the race in mind and top Irish amateur Derek O'Connor gets on very well with him. 1.45 Aintree - Come On Teddy

Come On Teddy is just preferred to old rival Champagne Platinum in the EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle. Both horse ran great races in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival last month and it was the selection who came out of top after finishing third to the well-handicapped Mrs Milner. There shouldn't be much between them again here but Come of Teddy did come from well off the pace to finish third, and it could well be that this faster track will help him overcome his ongoing problems with being a little too keen for his own good in the early stages. Third Wind suggested with his success at Haydock last time that he is still on an upward curve and he should give the leading players, Thyme Hill, Paisley Park and Roksana, a scare or two in the Grade 1 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle. Hughie Morrison gave Cheltenham a miss after his cosy win over the 2020 Stayers Hurdle winner Lisnagar Oscar at the Lancashire course and he will be a fresh horse for what looks another fascinating race. 4.15 Aintree - Top Notch

Top Notch is one of the most exposed runners in the Betway Handicap Chase but showed he still packs a punch with a great effort at the Festival and looks worth taking a chance on with this return to three miles in the Betway Handicap Chase. Luca Morgan partnered the evergreen ten-year-old in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase at the big meeting and they ran a cracking race to finish and six-and-a-quarter lengths adrift of The Shunter, who was receiving 14lbs. The winner would surely have won the Grade 1 novice chase here on Thursday had he jumped with the fluency he showed at Prestbury Park and Top Notch must hold a leading chance if he can reproduce that form again. He has shown his liking for this course in the past and also demonstrated he stays the trip pretty well when a good third to Paisley Park in the 2018 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. 6.20 Aintree - Brave Kingdom

Very easy Kempton winner Balco Coastal is another sure to go close for Henderson in the closing Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race, but Brave Kingdom impressed when he won on his debut for Harry Whittington at Fontwell, and could do the trick for each-way punters. This race can be a rough affair for young horses but Gavin Sheehan set off in front at the Sussex course before the son of Brave Mansonnien sped clear in the closing stages for a pillar to post win. He is likely to be in the firing line again, which could keep him away from potential traffic problems. 5.05 Wolverhampton - Her Way

Roger Charlton's Her Way, a half-sister to a couple of smart performers in Headway and Awe, should step up on her previous form in the opening Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap at Wolverhampton. Although her form looks ordinary so far, she is starting to progress and looks to have been found a very weak race. Saffie Osborne takes off a very handy 7lbs and the step up in trip should suit. 4.25 Lingfield - Lafan