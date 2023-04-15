Gavin Cromwell will return to Aintree for next year’s Randox Grand National with Vanillier after the grey stayed on to take a superb second place behind Corach Rambler in the 175th running of the world’s most famous race.

The 20/1 shot came from well off the pace under Sean Flanagan and was running down the idling winner with every stride, although he could not bridge the gap, which was down to two and a quarter lengths at the line.

Cromwell admitted to feeling a mixture of pride and disappointment.

He said: “I suppose the way he stayed on at the finish, you have to be a little bit disappointed, but he was good.

“He was a little bit sticky over the first three or so and got caught a little bit further back than Sean would have liked, but he stayed on really well, albeit from a little bit too far back.

“You have to be happy. Coming back next year will definitely be the plan, absolutely.

“He might not be as well weighted, but he will benefit for the experience.”

Flanagan briefly felt he could have overhauled the winner.

“I tucked him in early and probably got caught further back than I wanted to be,” he added.

“He’s a really strong stayer and we probably didn’t go forward early enough, but he’s stayed on and it was a super run, and he jumped really well.

“I briefly thought we could catch Corach Rambler, but at the same time I knew I had a lot of ground to make up. I’m very happy with that.”