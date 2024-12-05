Graham Cunningham Hong Kong Diary ahead of Hong Kong International Races 2024

Our man on the ground Graham Cunningham brings us the latest in the build-up to Sunday's hotly-anticipated Hong Kong International Races.

Zac back and J-Mac

Zac Purton celebrates his 1,700th HK success (Photo HKJC)

Most speculation swirling around Sha Tin this week surrounds four G1 LONGINES HKIR contests, with Ka Ying Rising, Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble set to lead the Hong Kong defence against a clutch of highly dangerous international raiders. But intense human rivalries play an equally strong role in shaping the HK racing landscape and the two men who will ride three leading HK hopes this Sunday face some fascinating career choices in 2025. Now 41 with seven HK championships and a record eleven HKIR victories behind him, Purton is closing in relentlessly on a legendary summit he thought was out of reach until relatively recently. Douglas Whyte’s record of 1,813 winners in HK will be broken early in the new year barring accidents - and that’s when things could start to get very interesting.

Hothouse Flowers Purton took years to win a hard-edged battle for supremacy with the Durban Demon and the same tenacity helped him get the better of a long-running duel with Joao Moreira that took a significant physical and mental toll on both riders. But elite sport is an unforgiving business. Well clear of Hugh Bowman atop this season’s table with a strike rate nudging one in four, Purton remains at the peak of his powers thanks to a blend of skill, precision and drive that embodies the key qualities of the sporting brand he represents perfectly. There isn’t a rider alive better equipped to handle the HK hothouse but the charismatic younger rival who will be crowned as LONGINES World’s Best Jockey at a glitzy Gala Dinner here on Friday night looms as the next major challenger.

🗣️ "He could run above his odds... everything's there for us to run a decent race"



🏆🇭🇰 We caught up with @RichardFahey as Spirit Dancer prepares to take on the mighty Romantic Warrior in Sunday's Hong Kong Cup...@HongKong_Racing | @OisinOrr | @ged_mason | #HKIR | #HKracing pic.twitter.com/1bNdHU9Dnj — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 5, 2024

Return of the J-Mac James McDonald has enjoyed a stellar year by any standards, mopping up a host of the world’s top races aboard ROMANTIC WARRIOR and star Aussie mare Via Sistina, and the Kiwi ace fired in a Happy Valley treble in midweek to continue a flying start to his latest short-term HK stint. Purton is plainly a J-Mac fan and told an Aussie radio station as long ago as 2022 that: “You’re probably not going to believe me but I’ve been on the phone to him the last couple of years trying to get him to come to Hong Kong.” ‘Be careful what you wish for’ is a phrase that comes to mind but HKJC boss Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges added fuel to the anticipation fire this year by saying McDonald’s full time move to HK “is just a matter of time” and it doesn’t take a genius to draw certain conclusions.

James McDonald salutes a HK Cup win on Romantic Warrior

Let’s go round again? First, star riders very rarely hang up their boots if there is a superstar on the scene and Zac knows that Sunday’s Sprint favourite KA YING RISING could be something very special indeed. Second, Purton seems to be sensing you are a long time retired and, with his body holding up and his wife and kids in harmony, he echoes what many others have felt by saying “Hong Kong is a hard place to walk away from.” And third, McDonald’s HK links are growing stronger by the year. Never one to mince words, Purton sums up the equation by saying “when he looks at his bank account and he looks at my bank account, he’s stupid for staying in Australia.”

💬 "I never thought about it because I didn't think I'd still be here"



🏇🇭🇰 @zpurton talks of what will be a "special moment" as he closes in on Douglas Whyte's all-time win record for a jockey in Hong Kong...@HongKong_Racing | @HKJC_Racing | #HKracing pic.twitter.com/LvSUGNF30w — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 3, 2024