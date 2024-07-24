Goodwood Tuesday preview: Big-race entries

David Ord looks at the six-day entries for the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

What’s Aidan going to run in the Goodwood Cup? I’m asking for a friend. He has three of the nine six-day entries. Kyprios is the standout, back somewhere near his brilliant best when knuckling down to get the better of his autumn nemesis Trawlerman in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot to reclaim that particular crown. Given he was fighting for his life – let alone his career – after an infection last season, his return to the top table is the latest in a long line of superb training achievements from Team Ballydoyle. He already has his name on this particular roll-of-honour too, edging out Stradivarius, Trueshan and Coltrane in a stellar renewal in 2022. Maybe a stiffer stamina test at Ascot plays more to his strengths, but he’s king of the castle again and will take some toppling.

Kyprios has the measure of Stradivarius at Goodwood

The third and fourth from two years ago are back, but it’s hard to make a convincing case for them reversing form this time, despite Trueshan returning to winning ways in calmer waters last time. Talking of H2O, he’ll need plenty of it to fall from the sky, or the hosepipes to be given the green light to run. Coltrane was 11-and-a-quarter lengths adrift of Kyprios at Ascot last month and five-and-a-quarter behind Sweet William in third. The latter is in line to run alongside stablemate Gregory who looked to be an emerging force in the division until capitulating down the home straight in the Berkshire sun to finish tailed off that day. He now has a point to prove. Karl Burke is having a fine season but Al Qareem would need every ounce of his trainer’s current Midas touch to win but was well clear of Tashkhan when they were third and fifth behind Alsakib in the Silver Cup at York last time. Which returns me to the top. What else will Aidan run? He has two other options in Continuous and Point Lonsdale. Both are also in the King George at Ascot on Saturday. The former is fascinating, given the impression he made when winning the St Leger last season and finishing fifth in the Arc next time. He was rusty on his return in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and promises to slot in somewhere at the top level next time for the team of the moment. But in against Kyprios? Nah. He’s here as a cover-shot isn’t he, in case anything goes awry with the market leader in the build-up. Point Lonsdale has never been tried at this sort of trip but the way he won the Ormonde and plugged on into third in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud suggested he’s worth a go. But there may be other days for that. If all goes well Aidan’s only running Kyprios isn’t he? And he’ll get the job done.

Will Kinross prove to be hat-trick hero? He probably should have already won the Lennox Stakes three times, snaring the Group Two swag in 2021 and 2023 and touched off by Sandrine in between. But at the age of seven will Kinross have the legs to get the job done this time? If at his best, then possibly. He was only five pounds or so adrift of it when second to Montassib in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle on his return, while the July Cup proved too sharp a test given the underfoot conditions next time. This is his playground - track, trip ideal, but there’s an interesting bunch in against him.

BECKETT HOPEFUL KINROSS CAN WIN A RECORD THIRD LENNOX STAKES

Audience blew the Lockinge apart from the front but couldn’t repeat the trick in the Queen Anne. Was that Newbury spring afternoon his day in the sun or from the front and rolling in a Lennox, will he again prove hard to reel in? Art Power might go forward too for all this is his first try at the trip. He’s quick and was back to his best when fourth in the July Cup last time. He doesn’t necessarily find winning easy – but surely we’re in 'why not' territory here for Tim Easterby and King Power? Getting his head in front hasn’t been an issue for English Oak of late, winning at Haydock in May then defying a 9lbs rise to land a proper punt in the Buckingham Palace. He looked a pattern horse in the making there and with Audience and Art Power in the Goodwood line-up, might get the sort of strong pace that will help him seamlessly transfer that big-field handicap form into a Group Two at the first attempt. Noble Dynasty has made the same leap himself, winning the Criterium Stakes at Newmarket last time in a manner which meant Godolphin had Tuesday’s date ringed in their calendar from that moment on. Poet Master looked very good at the Curragh on Saturday – can he back-up again quickly and repeat the feat? Then there’s John O’Gaunt winner Tiber Flow and Jersey Stakes third Chicago Critic for Johnny Murtagh and Ireland. No, Kinross could go in again – he’ll just have to dig deep and hit a number close to his peak to do so.

Kinross - fine record at Goodwood