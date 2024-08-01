Graham Cunningham was at Goodwood to see Opera Singer win the Nassau - and it's time to determine who's having a good week so far...and who's not.

Magical Mick the star as Opera Singer hits the high notes Right then, 23 races down and 14 to go. Time enough for a few new faces to make a splash and time to issue this year’s eagerly awaited Glorious Goodwood ‘Good Week, Bad Week’ bulletin. Charlie and William A ropey Royal Ascot is in the rear-view mirror and NOTABLE SPEECH’s decisive Sussex success (hard on the heels of Aomori City’s Vintage victory) completed a rasping end to July for the Godolphin duo. The RP ‘Big Race Wins’ section for Appleby now contains a remarkable 44 entries for 2024. Eight have been at G1 level, all ridden by Buick including three in the USA and one in HK, and at the halfway point in the season it looks like there is genuine depth to the royal blue juvenile pool.

William Buick returns in triumph on Notable Speech

Aidan and Ryan Gus was the villainous Hyde rather than the admirable Jekyll, the admirable Kyprios was commanding, Henry Longfellow was plain, Jan was gutsy, Opera Singer was pitch perfect and Dreamy delivered late. That’s the short summary of a hectic spell for Ballydoyle but world-class riders make a crucial difference when the stakes are highest and Ryan’s rides on the immature JAN BRUEGHEL and the rejuvenated OPERA SINGER were nigh-on flawless. Time will tell whether a narrow defeat of See The Fire provides a path towards Arc success for Opera Singer but there have been three G1s over 2000m in Britain this summer. The old firm have snagged them all with three different horses and City of Troy will be a short price to land the fourth on the Knavesmire next month. Richard Hannon Last Tuesday he was saying ROSALLION was “everything you could ever dream of” during a media visit and this Tuesday he was scratching his stable star from the Sussex Stakes due to a respiratory infection. The Hannon glass is seldom half empty – and there is ample time for Rosallion to revive this season – but he heads into day four winless on the week and the prospect of a rare blank at one of his favourite Festivals is beginning to loom.

Big Mojo comes home in front in the Molecomb

Mick Appleby Let’s just say the facts speak volumes about one of the most potent pound-for-pound Festival raids in recent history. The Rutland maestro sent just five horses to Sussex over the first three days and left with a 16/1 success for the revitalised KITAI, a 25/1 Molecomb score for BIG MOJO, a thrilling handicap win for the excellent SHAGRAAN and fine placed efforts from Mr Lightside and Billyjoh. You won’t need reminding that Appleby sends his stable star BIG EVS back to the scene of last year’s Molecomb win in Friday’s King George Qatar Stakes. Another win on the Downs would give his trainer an epic week by any standards – and if Magical Mick caps it all by winning Saturday’s Stewards’ Cup with Billyjoh then the Freedom of Sussex looks a mere formality. Johnny Murtagh Started on a high by saddling Take Heart to win the opener on day one but dipped alarmingly by telling ITV viewers that the Goodwood panel “bottled it” in demoting Jabaara for hampering Raqiya at a crucial point in the Oak Tree. Anyone with a passing knowledge of the British Rule Book would know this was a case that could have gone either way. Jason Weaver made a balanced and persuasive case for the reversal but Johnny’s edgy, old school courtroom demeanour – founded on the idea that Crowley should have kept driving into a dangerously diminishing gap - generated way more heat than light. Richard Hoiles The ITV caller was right on the ball in flagging up the potential for an expulsion tool being brandished within seconds of the busy Oak Tree finish but his standout moment of the week came with a zinger of a reaction to seeing Poundshop PM Liz Truss parading in the paddock with Dr Jim Hay. Up came the betting graphic for the Wednesday opener and, quick as a flash, Hoiles quipped: “This market could crash any minute, couldn’t it?” Love that, Dickie. Love it.

Line of the day from Richard Hoiles on @itvracing as he spots dopey Lettuce Liz Truss at Goodwood. pic.twitter.com/jd5EGzzzpm — Gary Kelly (@maxcouch) July 31, 2024

Owen Burrows Started on a low when the wretched Fair Wind refused to race on Tuesday but that that reverse was sandwiched between Alflaila’s second win in the G2 Sky Bet York Stakes and RAQIYA being awarded the Oak Tree by the Commissars. The old ‘deserves more chances’ saying is often trotted out but here’s a bloke who has been striking at a rate of slightly better than one in four from a smallish string over the last three years with Hukum, Minzaal, Anmaat and Alyanaabi all flying the flag in high-class company. Dylan Brown McMonagle Has come a long way since that awkward day when Frankie gave him an undeserved verbal spray on Champions Day at Ascot a couple of years ago and landed his first major UK win by coming from well back to land Thursday’s Richmond Stakes for Michael O’Callaghan. The 21-year-old had 22 entries in his RP ‘Big Race Wins’ file prior to this and all of them – including Al Riffa’s victory in the G1 National Stakes – had come for Joseph O’Brien. But O’Callaghan is clearly a fan and many others will join the club in the next few years. Oh, and a word to Lanfranco. Baiting lads 30 years younger isn’t the greatest idea – especially when they’re former winners of the All-Ireland Boys Boxing Championship.

Black Forza has the measure of The Strikin Viking