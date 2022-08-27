Sporting Life
A day to savour for William Buick at Goodwood
Goodwood Saturday review: William Buick rides five-timer

By Sporting Life
17:49 · SAT August 27, 2022

William Buick strengthened his grip on the jockeys' championship with a sparkling 708/1 five-timer at Goodwood on Saturday.

He landed the feature William Hill Celebration Mile on Jadoomi, the March Stakes aboard St Leger hopeful Hoo Ya Mal and William Hill Prestige Fillies' Stakes on Fairy Cross.

His biggest priced winner came aboard Lunarscape (11/1) in the two-year-old novice stakes for Eve Johnson Houghton and the quintet was completed by Sporting Life Nap Secret Shadow (5/2) in the finale.

Fairy Cross was a taking winner and might have booked her place in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “I’m delighted with that performance. I’ve just spoken to William and he said she’s got plenty of natural pace there. He sees no reason why she won’t be able to step up to the mile later on, but she’s very comfortable at seven furlongs at the moment. There’s no set plans or future targets, but she’s a filly that’s progressing nicely.”

