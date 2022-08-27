Hoo Ya Mal continued his preparations for the Cazoo St Leger with a routine in the William Hill March Stakes at Goodwood.

Sent off at 3/10 against only three rivals, the Derby runner-up tracked leader Perfect Alibi until the two furlong marker at which point William Buick asked him to settle matters. He did so in a matter of strides, pushed out to the line to score by two-and-a-half lengths. Betfair and Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 8/1 for the Doncaster Classic and introduced him at 16/1 for the Melbourne Cup.

