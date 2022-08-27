Hoo Ya Mal continued his preparations for the Cazoo St Leger with a routine in the William Hill March Stakes at Goodwood.
Sent off at 3/10 against only three rivals, the Derby runner-up tracked leader Perfect Alibi until the two furlong marker at which point William Buick asked him to settle matters.
He did so in a matter of strides, pushed out to the line to score by two-and-a-half lengths.
Betfair and Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 8/1 for the Doncaster Classic and introduced him at 16/1 for the Melbourne Cup.
Hoo Ya Mal, who is due to join the training team of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott later in the year ahead of a potential tilt at the Melbourne Cup, is currently trained by George Boughey who told ITV Racing: “The thing we learned was he was stepping up to 14 furlongs which slightly defies his pedigree.
“William just said there to me he’s a horse who doesn’t feel like he’ll stay – but then he does stay. He has that class edge. On ratings he was expected to win and he didn’t do a huge amount today.
“I just wanted to see him relax and hit the line. It was softer ground and a trip he’d never run over today but William was delighted and it’s good to have ticked a box.
“We’ll let the dust settle. It’s pretty late at night or early in the morning in Australia and I’ll speak to Gai and Adrian on the way home. They’re in charge. The Leger is the logical race for him and he’s a pleasure to have at home.”
