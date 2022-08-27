Jadoomi wore down stablemate Finest Sound in the dying strides to win the William Hill Celebration Mile at Goodwood.
Simon and Ed Crisford knew they'd won the Group Two contest throughout the final furlong although for much of it the front-running Finest Sound looked set to hold on.
However William Buick, completing a treble on the card, conjured one final effort from the 10/3 favourite who was in front where it mattered for a neck success.
Escobar came through for third with even-money favourite Mutasaabeq never a factor in fourth.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“I’m absolutely delighted – couldn’t be happier. Both of them ran a huge race,” said Ed Crisford. “Jadoomi loved that ground and stayed well. Finest Sound has run an absolute blinder and I thought he’d nicked it to be honest, but Jadoomi just outstayed him at the very end on that ground.”
Considering future plans, the trainer added: “Finest Sound has had quite a few races in quick succession, so we’ll see for him.
“With Jadoomi you’ve got races like the Prix Dollar on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp and he’s also in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown, so I think we’ll just see how he is and go from there. He does like this softer ground, so I think we’ll follow the rain really.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.