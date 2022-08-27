Jadoomi wore down stablemate Finest Sound in the dying strides to win the William Hill Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

Simon and Ed Crisford knew they'd won the Group Two contest throughout the final furlong although for much of it the front-running Finest Sound looked set to hold on. However William Buick, completing a treble on the card, conjured one final effort from the 10/3 favourite who was in front where it mattered for a neck success. Escobar came through for third with even-money favourite Mutasaabeq never a factor in fourth.

