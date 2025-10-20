Goliath and Gezora among Francis Graffard contenders at 2025 Breeders' Cup

With Saturday's star Calandagan bound for the Japan Cup and Daryz expected to return next year, the unstoppable Graffard - winner of 12 worldwide Group 1 races so far in 2025 - now turns the attention to Del Mar with some of his other stable stars.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: "I'm going to take Goliath for the Turf, I was pleased to see Dubai Honour (second to Goliath in the Grosser Preis von Baden in September) running really well yesterday at Longchamp. The horse is in good form and really getting back to his best, he looks fantastic.

"So that's the plan with him and I will have Gezora, who came out of the Arc really well, in the Filly & Mare Turf. She will be suited by Del Mar, she is very straightforward this filly.

"And I'm going to run Sahlan in the Breeders' Cup Mile. He's really improving this horse, I'm delighted with him and was trying to avoid the soft ground in the autumn with him. He will be in top form."

Asked which of his trio might be most suited to the tight turns of the course, Graffard said: "It's obviously a tricky track, Del Mar, so we will need a lot of luck but they are nice horses.

"I think Sahlan will be OK (on the track), Gezora also. Goliath, it depends if he can relax in the race. He can run a big race but he's a tricky horse and needs things to go his way."

Antepost favourite for the Breeders' Cup Turf is the Aidan O'Brien-trained Minnie Hauk (even-money with Sky Bet) who was second to Daryz in the Arc. The pre-entries for all the Breeders' Cup races are confirmed this Wednesday, October 22.