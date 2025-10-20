Japan Cup likely for Champion Stakes winner Calandgan

"It was a beautiful race to watch and the horse (Calandagan) was very impressive," he said. "It was fantastic but the Ar,c in terms of emotion, was very special.

Graffard was still brimming with pride on Monday morning while talking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast and responded to the question of which feature event gave him most satisfaction.

Calandgan provided trainer Francis-Henri Graffard with a remarkable 12th Group 1 victory of the year when beating Ombudsman over the weekend, just a couple of weeks on from Daryz - who also races in the famous green and red silks of the Aga Khan Studs - landing a first Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for the Chantilly-based trainer.

"I can understand why people were thinking this (that Calandagan may not have the mental resolve to be a true champion earlier this year) and it was quite frustrating to be second a few times with this horse, but when you are looking back at the races you can find excuses for the horse and things not going his way.

"So it's really pleasing to see him performing like he does and winning like he does now. And I think, mentally, he is a difficult horse and I think he has now started to like winning. And his attitude has changed and he's understood everything.

"But I think we had excuses in the past and he's getting better also. His jockey (Mickael Barzalona) knows him now, he's a difficult horse and now the jockey really knows when to start asking him in progression and also he maybe really likes Ascot."

After filling the runner-up spot in the Dubai Sheema Classic and Coronation Cup, Calandagan has landed a Group 1 hat-trick and now the Japan Cup beckons as his final outing of the campaign on Sunday November 30.

"Definitely, that was the target we had," Graffard said. "I have the horse able to win this race this year, I think he will be suited there.

"It's a long journey, it takes a lot out of them, so we really need to discuss it but I think we will probably stick to the plan and go there. He came out of the race really well. Fast ground, a mile and a half... shouldn't be a problem. Then we'll skip Hong Kong and wait for next year.

"If we have one more run this year it will be this race (Japan Cup)."