Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz to remain in training in 2026

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard for the Aga Khan Studs, the progressive colt emulated his great sire Sea The Stars when defeating Aidan O'Brien's filly Minnie Hauk in last Sunday's ParisLongchamp showpiece.

Daryz, out of Group 1 winner Daryakana and a half-brother to another top-class performer in Dariyan, was making his first appearance over the mile and a half trip and overhauled the big-race favourite to win by a head in the hands of Michael Barzalona.

The Aga Khan Studs social media account stated: "Daryz, who gave the Aga Khan family a record 8th victory in the Arc, will remain in training at 4 and will not race again this season.

"His victory @paris_longchamp has been rated the best performance in Europe this season, with a @Timeform rating of 131."