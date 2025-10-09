Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Mikael Barzalona celebrates on Daryz
Mickael Barzalona celebrates on Daryz

Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz to remain in training in 2026

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu October 09, 2025 · 1h ago

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz will remain in training next season, it has been confirmed.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard for the Aga Khan Studs, the progressive colt emulated his great sire Sea The Stars when defeating Aidan O'Brien's filly Minnie Hauk in last Sunday's ParisLongchamp showpiece.

Daryz, out of Group 1 winner Daryakana and a half-brother to another top-class performer in Dariyan, was making his first appearance over the mile and a half trip and overhauled the big-race favourite to win by a head in the hands of Michael Barzalona.

The Aga Khan Studs social media account stated: "Daryz, who gave the Aga Khan family a record 8th victory in the Arc, will remain in training at 4 and will not race again this season.

"His victory @paris_longchamp has been rated the best performance in Europe this season, with a @Timeform rating of 131."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING