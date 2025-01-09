Goldie aiming for further Newcastle success with hat-trick seeker Midnight Lion

Goldie sent out 20 Flat winners at Newcastle last year and has made a flying start to 2025, saddling five winners from 11 runners at the track.

Midnight Lion is accompanied by recent course and distance scorer Alpine Sierra, who finished a never-nearer fifth behind his stable-mate last time out.

The five-year-old is unbeaten in two starts since joining Jim Goldie from Iain Jardine, making all the running in handicaps on December 12 and New Year’s Day.

The trainer said: “Midnight Lion is an improving horse. He is a big galloper and we ride him differently compared to how we generally ride Newcastle.

“We let him use his stride and he has won both of his starts for us on the pace. If you know what you are doing, looking at factors like the wind, those tactics can pay off at Newcastle.

“Alpine Sierra is probably motivated by having to come through horses. He has an old head on him and is probably holding a bit back, so putting him in trouble and ducking and diving does help.

“It makes him an interesting watch because he does have ability and, since we have stepped him up to a mile and a quarter, it looks like it brings out the best in him.

“I think the way Midnight Lion is progressing, he could take a bit of beating, and Paul Mulrennan has opted to ride him, although Alpine Sierra does have a nice pull in the weights.

“The wind may play its part – if there is a tailwind up the straight, that will help Midnight Lion, whereas a strong headwind will benefit those coming from behind.”

The weights are headed by another recent course and distance scorer in Sol Cayo (Fionn McSharry), who has two wins and two seconds from five all-weather appearances.

Lerwick steps up in trip for Ed Bethell in a first-time hood after finishing fourth at the track last time out, while Alan Brown’s Urban Road looks to improve on three fourth-placed finishes, including twice behind Midnight Lion.

Dual-purpose performer Bashful (Iain Jardine), Royal Blaze (Ewan Whillans) and Life On The Rocks (Richard Fahey) complete the field.

Doon The Glen lines up for Goldie in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Classified Stakes as he goes in search of a first career success.

The five-year-old finished sixth over the course and distance after being struck into last time out, having previously chased home the well-handicapped Rebel Empire at Southwell.

Goldie said: “Doon The Glen has bounced back quickly after being struck into. He is grand and I’d like to think Paul Mulrennan will be able to get a good tune out of him.

“He was second to a nice horse of Richard Hannon’s at Southwell and a replication of that form should put him in the mix. I would be surprised if he is not troubling the judge.”

Chelmsford also stages all-weather action on Saturday afternoon, with David Evans’ in-form Eagle Day among 25 entries for the feature bet365 Handicap over a mile.

There are 12 entries for the Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap over six furlongs, including the Kevin Ryan-trained We Never Stop, who has been runner-up in class two company the last twice.

