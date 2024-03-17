Gilligan family delight in Cheltenham runs of Buddy One and Better Days Ahead

Paul Gilligan left Cheltenham full of pride after Buddy One’s brave effort when fourth in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

Although a 40/1 outsider in the hands of the trainer’s son Jack, the seven-year-old left his previous disappointing efforts in Grade One company in the past to be right in the mix on the run to the final flight. Buddy One was eventually beaten just over eight lengths by the impressive winner Teahupoo and although unable to match the Cheltenham Festival heroics of Gilligan’s Bertie’s Dream in 2010, the stable’s latest standard-bearer lost little in defeat. “It was a massive run and I’m over the moon with it,” said Gilligan. “He could have done with the ground being a bit better, but that’s not making excuses and with that said he has run a super race. I knew he was better than his previous run in Grade Ones and he was fantastic, we have no complaints and it was a great day. “Jack gave him a master ride and he came up the inner and just for one split second, one stride he had his nose in front. I suppose the others just picked up and quickened better on the ground. He was only beat eight lengths and that is nothing to be ashamed of, it was fantastic. He had a lot of very good horses behind and if I could have more horses like him it would be great.”

As the dust settles on this year's Cheltenham Festival, David Ord reflects on the action



Buddy One followed his second to Iroko at last year’s Festival by going to Aintree and again running with real credit and Gilligan is toying with following a similar plan this time around, with a shot at the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle on Grand National day preferable to a visit to the Punchestown Festival. “I’m half thinking he will go to Aintree because we have an extra week compared to last year and that will probably wrap up his season,” continued Gilligan. “I’d rather not go to Punchestown and it would be great if we could get a result in Aintree with him as he ran well there last year. There’s no reason not to go there. I couldn’t be happier.” Despite proving himself to be a top operator over timber, Gilligan is now looking ahead to a novice chase campaign next season with Buddy One, confident his jumping ability will help him take higher rank over the larger obstacles. “He might not win a Grade One over hurdles but with his jumping, he never misses a beat and I think he is going to make a fantastic chaser, I just get that feeling with him,” continued the Athenry-based handler. “He will probably start off his chasing career at Galway or something like that in October. “He got home Saturday morning and he travelled home brilliantly. He got off the box with not a bother on him.” Although there was no joy for any of Gilligan’s three runners at the Festival, he ended what he described as a “special week” by watching his son Danny return to the winner’s enclosure having steered Gordon Elliott’s Better Days Ahead to Martin Pipe glory.

Timeform's chase ratings update from the Cheltenham Festival