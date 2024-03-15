Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ballyburn and Fact To File
Ballyburn and Fact To File

Cheltenham Festival reflections: David Ord on where now for the novice stars?

By David Ord
10:30 · SAT March 16, 2024

As the dust settles on this year's Cheltenham Festival, David Ord asks do the novice races mean 2024/25 is about to get more interesting?

Sometimes it’s the first thing a person says in the moment of victory that matters.

And when the Racing TV microphone was pushed under Willie Mullins’ nose in the seconds that immediately followed Ballyburn’s runaway win in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday, he muttered: "That looked a Champion Hurdle performance to me."

Me too, Willie, and my word what a shot in the arm that would be for the division if the master of Closutton decides to roll the dice for another season over timber before the lure of the chasing career wins him over.

The thing with the Cheltenham Festival novice races is, they are the seed-corn for next year’s championship contests, and the absence of Constitution Hill this year shone a light on just how bare that two-mile cupboard is. But now there’s life stirring in there. Lossiemouth won the Mares’ Hurdle, but Mullins is inclined to let her take on the boys next season.

Download the Sporting Life App

And if Ballyburn is in there – alongside the new champion State Man – all of a sudden, the great man has three top-flight two milers with which to plot a road to Cheltenham.

Clashes are inevitable along the way, especially you suspect at the Dublin Racing Festival, but would such firepower mean he’s open to sending one over for a spin or two in England as well?

When the wheels are back on Constitution Hill, he remains the prized scalp in the division but a programme that you’d expect would be Fighting Fifth, Christmas Hurdle and Champion would look a little less routine if a Lossiemouth or Ballyburn turned up at, say, Newcastle or Kempton on Boxing Day.

Hope springs eternal.

In the two mile chasing division, Gaelic Warrior showed he can go left-handed – and at Cheltenham – by winning the Arkle in a style the size of his engine always suggested he might. Now he could, conceivably, run in any Grade One chase next March but the Champion Chase has to be an option.

Celebration time for Paul Townend on Gaelic Warrior
Celebration time for Paul Townend on Gaelic Warrior

It will be for El Fabiolo despite this year’s mishap and there's dual winner Energumene to come back into the equation too following his season on the sidelines. Again, remarkable firepower for one trainer to have and Jonbon might expect a bit more company too at Sandown in the Betfair Tingle Creek.

It doesn't stop there. Fact To File’s Brown Advisory-winning performance was one which suggested he’ll be scoring in Grade One open company next season. Mullins was struggling to find a significant second string to his Gold Cup bow this time around. Now he has a cover shot.

But Dan Skelton is taking aim at the same race with Turners hero Grey Dawning - "definitely the best novice chaser I’ve trained". He’s 162p with Timeform, completely unexposed as a stayer. It’s a trickle, but things are about to get a bit more interesting.

If any race is in need of fresh impetus it’s the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. Teahupoo clearly the best of this generation if Irish Point is to be kept away from him, but on the domestic front our foot soldiers are getting well into the veteran stage, the wonderful Paisley Park the first to head into retirement.

So what’s going to chance their arm next year?

Majborough wins under Mark Walsh
Majborough wins under Mark Walsh

Maybe it's Majborough the four-year-old who won the JCB Triumph with the frame of a seven-year-old. Mullins thinks he might be a Gold Cup horse but a novice chasing career that would see him back next year for a Turners or a Brown Advisory? He wasn't entirely convinced as he thought out loud in the Friday afternoon sun.

No this week in March isn't all about the here and now. It can offer hope that spring is indeed around the corner, and more competitive, deeper championship races too.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo