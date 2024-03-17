Timeform highlight four chasers whose ratings increased after running at Cheltenham last week, including Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe.

GERRI COLOMBE (Timeform rating 172 from 167) Runner-up, Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday 15 March

Watch Race Replay

GERRI COLOMBE proved much more competitive against Galopin de Champs than he had in the Savills Chase at Christmas, given a break since, and ran the race of his life to finish three and a half lengths second (beaten over twenty lengths last time), looking well suited by the extra emphasis on stamina, minor jumping errors in the latter stages not helping his cause, though he was beaten fair and square. Never far away, he wasn’t fluent four out, held every chance when making a mistake two out, couldn’t quicken but kept on well on the run-in without making any impression on the winner. He won the Mildmay Novices’ at Aintree after finishing second at Cheltenham last season and could well follow that route again, with the Bowl the obvious option.

GAELIC WARRIOR (167+ from 157+) Arkle Novices’ Chase, Tuesday 12 March

GAELIC WARRIOR, runner-up at this meeting twice as a hurdler, including in last season's Baring Bingham, quickly got back on the up over fences after his flop when odds on to beat stablemate Fact Or File (see below) at Leopardstown, coping well with the drop to two miles (under testing conditions), his jumping passing the test with no issue going left handed, his performance overall in a first-time hood a polished one, even if his edgy demeanour beforehand had been a bit of a concern. He tracked the pace, tanking along, loomed up early in the straight, led approaching the last and quickened clear on the run-in, beating Found A Fifty by eight and a half lengths with a bit in hand. Gaelic Warrior may well have more to offer and, given his effectiveness over further, will have plenty of options out of novice company next season.

FACT TO FILE (164p from 160p) Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Wednesday 13 March

FACT TO FILE, who was on his toes in the paddock and with two handlers, hammered home his status as a chaser with Gold Cup potential as he brushed his rivals aside on his first try around three miles. Held up in fifth, he took a couple of fences to warm to the task (jumped high and slightly to the right early) but was very fluent thereafter, making smooth progress into contention three out, challenging at the next then sealing the deal with a superb jump at the last, drawing clear on the flat to beat Monty’s Star by three and three quarter lengths for just one crack of the whip. Fact To File is a top-class chaser in the making and will surely be winning in open Grade 1 company next season.

INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN (155p from 149p) Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup, Thursday 14 March

