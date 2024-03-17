Timeform highlight four chasers whose ratings increased after running at Cheltenham last week, including Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe.
Runner-up, Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday 15 March
GERRI COLOMBE proved much more competitive against Galopin de Champs than he had in the Savills Chase at Christmas, given a break since, and ran the race of his life to finish three and a half lengths second (beaten over twenty lengths last time), looking well suited by the extra emphasis on stamina, minor jumping errors in the latter stages not helping his cause, though he was beaten fair and square. Never far away, he wasn’t fluent four out, held every chance when making a mistake two out, couldn’t quicken but kept on well on the run-in without making any impression on the winner. He won the Mildmay Novices’ at Aintree after finishing second at Cheltenham last season and could well follow that route again, with the Bowl the obvious option.
Arkle Novices’ Chase, Tuesday 12 March
GAELIC WARRIOR, runner-up at this meeting twice as a hurdler, including in last season's Baring Bingham, quickly got back on the up over fences after his flop when odds on to beat stablemate Fact Or File (see below) at Leopardstown, coping well with the drop to two miles (under testing conditions), his jumping passing the test with no issue going left handed, his performance overall in a first-time hood a polished one, even if his edgy demeanour beforehand had been a bit of a concern. He tracked the pace, tanking along, loomed up early in the straight, led approaching the last and quickened clear on the run-in, beating Found A Fifty by eight and a half lengths with a bit in hand. Gaelic Warrior may well have more to offer and, given his effectiveness over further, will have plenty of options out of novice company next season.
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Wednesday 13 March
FACT TO FILE, who was on his toes in the paddock and with two handlers, hammered home his status as a chaser with Gold Cup potential as he brushed his rivals aside on his first try around three miles. Held up in fifth, he took a couple of fences to warm to the task (jumped high and slightly to the right early) but was very fluent thereafter, making smooth progress into contention three out, challenging at the next then sealing the deal with a superb jump at the last, drawing clear on the flat to beat Monty’s Star by three and three quarter lengths for just one crack of the whip. Fact To File is a top-class chaser in the making and will surely be winning in open Grade 1 company next season.
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup, Thursday 14 March
On a BHA mark of 145 which is the upper limit for this race, INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN looked favourably handicapped judged on his Limerick third behind a pair who had boosted that form to some tune in the Arkle (Il Etait Temps was third to Gaelic Warrior) and opened his account as a chaser under a supremely confident ride from Derek O’Connor having been backed as if defeat was out of the question, his SP of 13/8 a scarcely believable one for a 22-runner Festival handicap, taking time to warm to the task (jumped slowly/right at times) but powering through the pack and relishing the step up to a trip which had promised to suit. He was in touch at the first but soon well off the pace, wasn’t fluent at the tenth, still had plenty to do at the seventeenth, hit four out, but made headway on the bridle out wide before the next and was produced to lead approaching two out. Shaken up soon after the last, he was soon clear to beat Git Maker (himself a long way clear of the third) by eight lengths. Inothewayurthinkin is one to follow for a while yet, this performance worthy of a return to Grade 1 company, but with the owner also having Fact To File for the major staying events it may well be that his next campaign is mapped around a tilt at the Grand National, extreme distances likely to suit.
