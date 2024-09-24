Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Gavin Cromwell: Had his string in good form in January
Gavin Cromwell - has strong hand

Gavin Cromwell has strong hand in Guinness Kerry National

By Sporting Life
11:35 · TUE September 24, 2024

Flooring Porter and Perceval Legallois give trainer Gavin Cromwell a strong hand in the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel on Wednesday.

The popular Flooring Porter made a successful start to his career over fences at Cheltenham last October before reverting to the smaller obstacles and finishing second in his bid for a third win in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival in March.

He was well beaten on his return to chasing at Killarney in July, but Cromwell is expecting him to make his presence felt in Wednesday’s €200,000 feature.

“Flooring Porter seems in great form. We’re happy with him and the ground should be ideal,” he said. “Going left-handed is a big plus for him. We’ve trained him for this race for a long while, so we’re looking forward to it and hopefully he’s going to run well.”

Perceval Legallois must also be considered a major player, despite finishing only eighth as a 7-2 favourite in the Galway Plate on his most recent outing.

Cromwell added: “Perceval Legallois didn’t get the clearest of passages in the Galway Plate after missing the start and going a bit wide. He missed a couple of fences at the wrong time but ran well on the whole. With a clear run, hopefully he has a good chance. The ground should be fine. The more rain that comes, the better for him, but it should be OK.”

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow?utm_source=SL_HTFJUMP&utm_medium=articlebanner&utm_content=in-article

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING