Galway Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Galway.
The Wallpark came with a wet sail to snatch top honours in the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle. So Scottish looked all set to land the €110,000 Listed-class feature when fending off the challenge of fellow JP McManus-owned contender Comfort Zone on the run-in.
However, Gordon Elliott’s 14/1 chance The Wallpark found a second wind under Sam Ewing and stormed home to forge ahead in the final stages, getting up by half a length. Elliott also saddled the fourth-placed Beacon Edge, who was partnered by stable jockey Jack Kennedy.
It was a fifth success in his last eight races for the victor, who had been raised 8lb in the ratings for last month’s Kilbeggan triumph, when also running on strongly after being under pressure a long way out.
The winning trainer said: “We thought the step up in trip would suit him, he was very tough and I’m delighted for (owner) Fran (Mangan), who put his money down and bought him and is now getting his rewards.Beacon Edge also ran a great race under top-weight to finish fourth and the whole way through his career he has been a right horse, but is difficult to place.
“The winner is a horse on the way up and it was almost the toss of a coin for which one Jack would pick and there was nothing between them in the race. It was a nice pot to win and The Wallpark could now end up trying to qualify for a Pertemps Final at Cheltenham. Fran is actually down in Kerry playing golf today, so I’ll give him some stick over that! I’m delighted for him.”
Ewing added: “He was very good up that hill today. I tried to get him enjoying himself because he stays well and he’s very tough. Hopefully he’ll be an exciting horse to look forward to over the coming months. To be fair to him, he was brilliant everywhere when I needed him and, as I say, he was very game up the hill. He has his own way of doing things, for sure, but he seems to get there when it matters.”
Jackfinbar looks set for a second crack at Sky Bet Ebor glory at York later this month, after making a successful debut over obstacles on the penultimate day of the Galway Festival.
The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old kept on strongly to justify 11/4 favouritism in the BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle, scoring by a length and three-quarters from stablemate Hipop De Loire under Danny Mullins.
Having run well for a long way in last year’s Ebor behind another Closutton inmate in Absurde, Jackfinbar was subsequently cut to 20/1 by the sponsors for this year's renewal.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Mullins confirmed a trip to the Knavesmire is likely to be on the agenda for not only the winner but also the runner-up.
He said: “Both my horses were nine and seven years of age and were coming off the Flat so wouldn’t have known about hurdling and Jackfinbar was very keen. It is a different pace over jumps, so they had to settle back and think, but both did it nicely.
“It was a pity having to run them against each other but I hadn’t another opportunity to get them out this week and I wanted to run. Jackfinbar had two injuries and was too late when he came out to go novice hurdling last year and with the other fellow (Hipop De Loire), I just wanted to wait with him. They are two nice horses. The first and second might go to the Ebor in York now – Absurde got beaten here last year and went on and won the Ebor, so these will try and do the same.”
Puppet Master took full advantage of a good opportunity to get off the mark in the BoyleSports Money Back If 2nd To SP Fav Irish EBF Maiden.
Aidan O’Brien’s juvenile was sent off at 1/2 on the back of a promising debut second at Killarney and put in a professional display to oblige by four lengths under Wayne Lordan.
Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “He is a lovely colt who had a lovely run with Jack (Cleary) in Killarney and coming here with a run under your belt really stands to you. He can travel, quicken and will be a lovely middle-distance horse for next year.
“It was Wayne’s first time sitting on him and he was delighted with him and thought he has the makings of a really nice horse. He has a very good attitude and he also has a turn of foot, which is important. At the moment, he will be in the mix for the Beresford.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Flying Bay put in a game front-running display to win the Bathshack Maiden for Andrew Kinirons and Ben Coen at 15/2, just holding on from the fast-finishing Vadali to score by half a length.
Kinirons said: “The lads (owners) are great and have been patient with him. I thought he was a serious horse last year but he got the usual bad scopes and I ran him too fresh on his first run at the Curragh. He was just weak and the New Bays need time.
“I had him entered in the (Irish) 2,000 Guineas last year, so it is hard to give them time when they’re working so well. We held back though, as he is a big baby and got a good education in Killarney when he hit the line well and the form has worked out.
“I’d say there is a lot of improvement in him and Ben was key to him as he had been riding work on him and didn’t get to ride him in a race until the last day.”
Lady O benefitted from having cheek pieces fitted when running out a decisive winner of the Whiriskey Refrigeration Irish EBF Nursery Handicap at 100-30 for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.