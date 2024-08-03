Galway Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Galway.

Wallpark swoops late to strike for Elliott The Wallpark came with a wet sail to snatch top honours in the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle. So Scottish looked all set to land the €110,000 Listed-class feature when fending off the challenge of fellow JP McManus-owned contender Comfort Zone on the run-in. However, Gordon Elliott’s 14/1 chance The Wallpark found a second wind under Sam Ewing and stormed home to forge ahead in the final stages, getting up by half a length. Elliott also saddled the fourth-placed Beacon Edge, who was partnered by stable jockey Jack Kennedy. It was a fifth success in his last eight races for the victor, who had been raised 8lb in the ratings for last month’s Kilbeggan triumph, when also running on strongly after being under pressure a long way out. The winning trainer said: “We thought the step up in trip would suit him, he was very tough and I’m delighted for (owner) Fran (Mangan), who put his money down and bought him and is now getting his rewards.Beacon Edge also ran a great race under top-weight to finish fourth and the whole way through his career he has been a right horse, but is difficult to place. “The winner is a horse on the way up and it was almost the toss of a coin for which one Jack would pick and there was nothing between them in the race. It was a nice pot to win and The Wallpark could now end up trying to qualify for a Pertemps Final at Cheltenham. Fran is actually down in Kerry playing golf today, so I’ll give him some stick over that! I’m delighted for him.” Ewing added: “He was very good up that hill today. I tried to get him enjoying himself because he stays well and he’s very tough. Hopefully he’ll be an exciting horse to look forward to over the coming months. To be fair to him, he was brilliant everywhere when I needed him and, as I say, he was very game up the hill. He has his own way of doing things, for sure, but he seems to get there when it matters.”

Jackfinbar makes a winning hurdling debut

Mullins eyes Ebor with Jackfinbar Jackfinbar looks set for a second crack at Sky Bet Ebor glory at York later this month, after making a successful debut over obstacles on the penultimate day of the Galway Festival. The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old kept on strongly to justify 11/4 favouritism in the BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle, scoring by a length and three-quarters from stablemate Hipop De Loire under Danny Mullins. Having run well for a long way in last year’s Ebor behind another Closutton inmate in Absurde, Jackfinbar was subsequently cut to 20/1 by the sponsors for this year's renewal.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Mullins confirmed a trip to the Knavesmire is likely to be on the agenda for not only the winner but also the runner-up. He said: “Both my horses were nine and seven years of age and were coming off the Flat so wouldn’t have known about hurdling and Jackfinbar was very keen. It is a different pace over jumps, so they had to settle back and think, but both did it nicely. “It was a pity having to run them against each other but I hadn’t another opportunity to get them out this week and I wanted to run. Jackfinbar had two injuries and was too late when he came out to go novice hurdling last year and with the other fellow (Hipop De Loire), I just wanted to wait with him. They are two nice horses. The first and second might go to the Ebor in York now – Absurde got beaten here last year and went on and won the Ebor, so these will try and do the same.” Master off the mark Puppet Master took full advantage of a good opportunity to get off the mark in the BoyleSports Money Back If 2nd To SP Fav Irish EBF Maiden. Aidan O’Brien’s juvenile was sent off at 1/2 on the back of a promising debut second at Killarney and put in a professional display to oblige by four lengths under Wayne Lordan. Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “He is a lovely colt who had a lovely run with Jack (Cleary) in Killarney and coming here with a run under your belt really stands to you. He can travel, quicken and will be a lovely middle-distance horse for next year. “It was Wayne’s first time sitting on him and he was delighted with him and thought he has the makings of a really nice horse. He has a very good attitude and he also has a turn of foot, which is important. At the moment, he will be in the mix for the Beresford.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!