Bolt from the Blue in the Falmouth

Another day, another Group 1 that Aidan O’Brien has his sights on. We’re used to it by now, but the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Falmouth Stakes is not a race O’Brien has farmed over the years, far from it.

Indeed, O’Brien has only won the Falmouth twice in his career, in 2016 and 2017 when Alice Springs and Roly Poly delivered Ballydoyle consecutive victories, and he’s had some high-profile fillies defeated in this contest, like Lillie Langtry, Maybe, Clemmie, I Can Fly, Mother Earth and January.

I’m much more sceptical about the chances of his Precise winning this year’s renewal than the market is, especially after she was workmanlike over a mile last time in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot where she shaped as if ready to step up to 10 furlongs. Odds-on quotes look a stretch to me.

It’s a worry over this speedy mile where a strong traveller can cook your goose before you’ve even got rolling and with that in mind Andrew Balding’s BLUE BOLT could be the one to expose any chinks in Precise’s armour.

A daughter of the sprinter Blue Bolt, that immediately suggests speed is a weapon for this Juddmonte filly and it is, her strong-travelling victory in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot evidence of that.

She cruised through that race, arguably a stronger heat than the Coronation Stakes given its depth, and her speed and ability to handle fast ground could be a key combination against a filly in Precise who looks to want a test of stamina at this distance.

When Timeform have reported ‘firm’ in the going description during Blue Bolt’s career her record is 1-1-1-1-1 and with the hot weather and the ground riding fast conditions are right up her street.

The weight-for-age is a factor of course, and conceding 9lb to Precise won’t be easy, but the older fillies have won four of the last seven renewals and with so much in Blue Bolt’s favour she’s taken to enhance that recent record even further.

The Verdict: Back BLUE BOLT in the 15:35 Newmarket