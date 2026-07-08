Our form expert has three selections for York and day two of the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket on Thursday.
The Verdict: Friday July 10
1pt win Decade Of Time in the 13:50 Newmarket at 6/1 (bet365, William Hill)
1pt e.w Yanifer in the 14:10 York at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
2pts win Blue Bolt in the 15:35 Newmarket at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Bolt from the Blue in the Falmouth
Another day, another Group 1 that Aidan O’Brien has his sights on. We’re used to it by now, but the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Falmouth Stakes is not a race O’Brien has farmed over the years, far from it.
Indeed, O’Brien has only won the Falmouth twice in his career, in 2016 and 2017 when Alice Springs and Roly Poly delivered Ballydoyle consecutive victories, and he’s had some high-profile fillies defeated in this contest, like Lillie Langtry, Maybe, Clemmie, I Can Fly, Mother Earth and January.
I’m much more sceptical about the chances of his Precise winning this year’s renewal than the market is, especially after she was workmanlike over a mile last time in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot where she shaped as if ready to step up to 10 furlongs. Odds-on quotes look a stretch to me.
It’s a worry over this speedy mile where a strong traveller can cook your goose before you’ve even got rolling and with that in mind Andrew Balding’s BLUE BOLT could be the one to expose any chinks in Precise’s armour.
A daughter of the sprinter Blue Bolt, that immediately suggests speed is a weapon for this Juddmonte filly and it is, her strong-travelling victory in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot evidence of that.
She cruised through that race, arguably a stronger heat than the Coronation Stakes given its depth, and her speed and ability to handle fast ground could be a key combination against a filly in Precise who looks to want a test of stamina at this distance.
When Timeform have reported ‘firm’ in the going description during Blue Bolt’s career her record is 1-1-1-1-1 and with the hot weather and the ground riding fast conditions are right up her street.
The weight-for-age is a factor of course, and conceding 9lb to Precise won’t be easy, but the older fillies have won four of the last seven renewals and with so much in Blue Bolt’s favour she’s taken to enhance that recent record even further.
The Verdict: Back BLUE BOLT in the 15:35 Newmarket
Time to get with Channon hopeful
Day two of the July Festival opens with the Oddschecker Handicap over 10 furlongs and while there’s a disappointing turnout of just six three-year-olds they do look a progressive bunch.
The market has cornered on Princling and Heraldry which is fair enough considering their profiles and trainers, but Jack Channon’s DECADE OF TIME should arguably be jostling with them for favouritism.
Channon has a good record in this type of contest and this Study Of Man colt looks a rapid improver who looks highly likely to progress again now he tackles 10 furlongs for the first time.
Channon’s father Mick trained the dam and she stayed nine furlongs at a high level, with an official rating of 111 at her peak, and her son is on a similar trajectory.
His Newbury debut form worked out nicely and he’s unbeaten since, beating the reopposing Heraldry at Windsor before improving significantly at Nottingham last time where the soft ground highlighted his stamina reserves.
A 10lb pull at the weights explains the Heraldry support, but Decade Of Time beat him cosily, he has improved since and has the promise of more to come at this trip, so he’s worth backing to uphold the form under George Bass.
The Verdict: Back DECADE OF TIME in the 13:50 Newmarket
Yan the man at York
Finally, YANIFER looks worth an each-way bet in the opening William Hill Extra Place Races Daily handicap at York in a big field over seven furlongs.
Harriet Bethell’s horse has a fine record over the course and distance, winning here and finishing second twice in similar types of races and he looked to need the run on his first go for 252 days on the Knavesmire last time.
Considering that he wasn’t beaten far and ran okay, but he is expected to move up a notch or two with that run under his belt.
There’s every chance he can get out in front and into his rhythm without too much pace pressure, looking at the on-paper pace, while jockey Ethan Tindall takes off a handy 5lb.
He is four from seven for Bethell, while the trainer has sent out two winners from just three runners the last few weeks, so there’s every reason to be hopeful the real Yanifer will turn up on conditions he loves.
His record on ground where Timeform had some ‘firm’ in the going description reads 2-1-2-8-3-1-1-5-2-1-0 so he should love hearing his hooves rattle down the Knavesmire on Friday.
The Verdict: Back YANIFER in the 14:10 York
Preview posted at 15:50 BST on 09/07/26
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