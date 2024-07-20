French racing column: Graeme North on Grand Prix de Paris and Sunday preview

Our French expert looks back on the Grand Prix de Paris and ahead to Sunday's action from La Teste De Buch.

Surprise was my first reaction when I read that French Derby third Sosie had been promoted to be third favourite for the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe after his win in the Grand Prix de Paris last weekend. His performance wasn’t that good, was it? Or have I missed something? Having re-run the Grand Prix video several times, as well as the French Derby, I’m not sure that I have. The arguments put forward in support of Sosie are that the latest Grand Prix was an up-to-scratch renewal, and his win was further evidence that the French Derby is evolving almost by the run into an increasingly strong piece of form. I’m not sure either argument is watertight. Eight went to post in the Grand Prix of whom two were seemingly in there as pacemakers, though only one (Sibayan) ended up fulfilling that role and he didn’t do a particularly good job of it either for his stable-companion Saganti who could never get involved from the rear.

Sosie tastes Group 1 success in the Grand Prix de Paris!

Of the other five besides Sosie, Illinois had won the Group Two Queen’s Vase but had been well held before that by the Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly; Delius had won the Group Three Prix du Lys where Saganti (winless since his second start as a two-year-old) had been second and Internaute (only win in a maiden at Saint-Cloud in April) had been third; while Tamfana had been fourth in the 1000 Guineas and third in the French Oaks and French Derby fifth Mondo Man had been beaten twice as far by Calandagan in the King Edward VII as he had been by at Chantilly. That doesn’t sound like a vintage Group One line-up to me and with Tamfana looking a non-stayer after getting into second place briefly over 200m out, the still-inexperienced Delius ending up too far back and Mondo Man running no sort of race under a change of tactics, then a two-length defeat of the one-paced Illinois at the end of a race whose finishing speed was 108.4% is a performance best filed for me under ‘smart’ rather than ‘high-class’. From 400m out, sectional upgrades as I calculate them see Sosie and Delius pairing 4lb ahead of Illinois and 3lb better than Tamfana though given she was a non-stayer, the latter's inferiority is better measured from the 600m marker from where she comes in just 1lb inferior. T The idea that the French Derby now resembles some of the strongest three-year-old middle-distance form on offer seems to revolve around Ghostwriter’s subsequent third in a steadily-run Eclipse and Sunway’s subsequent second in the Irish Derby but besides Mondo Man blowing out here, runner-up First Look managed only fourth in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes next time. I don’t doubt the French Derby winner Look de Vega is a top-class horse and it’s still fresh in the memory how easily he swatted aside Sosie that day, but did he beat a top-class field and would he himself have been beaten by Calandagan had that one been able to take part? Doubtful and maybe are currently my answers to those two questions. Hard to draw firm conclusions elsewhere The other two Group contests on the same card, the Prix de Malleret for three-year-old fillies over the same distance and the Prix Maurice de Nieuil were both unsatisfactory races in the French tradition with the runners ambling along to the straight at a crawl and then sprinting for home. Races that evolve like this - the finishing speed from 400m out for the winner of the Malleret was 120.4% and the Nieuil 121.2% - are difficult to unpick even with the help of detailed sectional times. From that point, for example, Nieuil third Ottery emerges with a 5lb better upgrade than the winner Double Major and 7lb better upgrade than the runner-up but she was only able to demonstrate a turn of speed like that on just her second try at a trip she’d looked a non-stayer at before because of the slow early gallop and had the race been a proper stamina test right from the start she’d have been swept away by those two stronger stayers. Exactly what the form is worth isn’t easy to know but despite those upgrades I suspect the runners finished in the correct order. In the Malleret I’d fancied Candala to reverse French Oaks form with Survie when the pair had finished seventh and second respectively but wasn’t counting on the race being so slowly run, Candala pulling so hard and then meeting trouble twice in the short straight. I wouldn’t be giving up on her kept to this trip chasing a stronger gallop but even though runner-up Mosaique emerges with a bigger upgrade than Survie from 400m out, the winner was always doing enough in front and doubtless could have pulled out more if needed.