French 1000 Guineas awarded to Zarigana after Shes Perfect demoted to second place

Mandanaba, a stablemate of Zarigana, finished third, with Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore having to settle for fourth with 11/2 chance Exactly, who was also involved in the brief coming-together with the first two home.

However, Zarigana's jockey Mickael Barzalona - who lost his whip during the race - lodged an objection against the 'winner' and Shes Perfect was deemed to have caused interference to the runner-up, resulting in her demotion.

The roles appeared to have been reversed on this occasion, with syndicate-owned Shes Perfect sent to the front in the early stages by Kieran Shoemark, who only this week was relieved of his duties as principal rider to John and Thady Gosden , before battling to the line after being challenged on both sides.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained Shes Perfect was sent off a 16/1 chance for the Emirates Poule d'Essai Des Pouliches - also known as the French 1000 Guineas - on her first attempt at Group 1 level, having been narrowly denied by Francis-Henri Graffard's very highly-regarded filly in last month's Prix de la Grotte over the same course and distance.

'We're not in England...'

Fellowes, who had earlier saddled Luther to be fourth in the colts' version of the Classic earlier on the same afternoon, said on Sky Sports Racing: "I don't know the rules over here, we've been invited into the Stewards' Room and they're going to explain and let us know the process from here.

"I thought it (contact) was minimal and it was a long way out. So I was very surprised, but in England it would not have been overturned, we would have kept it.

"My filly is so tough, I was worried about the ground before the race and that it was plenty quick enough for her, but she’s obviously more versatile than I realised.

"She’s so tough and when they come to her she finds another gear. To lose it the way we lost it..."

Regarding a potential appeal, he said: "I need to speak to some people and get some advise on the situation, whether it’s worth appealing I’ve no idea really.

“In England it would have stood, but we’re not in England. So we'll see.

“I think she’ll stay 10 (furlongs) but she just needs to relax a bit better. She’s just nearly won a Classic over a mile so there’s no desperate need to step her up yet. We’ll maybe look at that later in the year.

"I'm unbelievably proud of both of my horses today, Luther ran an unbelievable race from a horrendous draw to finish fourth. He's crying out for 10 furlongs now so you could do (see him in the Prix du Jockey Club), you could see him back here."

'Don't like to win like this'

Graffard said: "Obviously, it was a tough few minutes and we don’t like to win like this. We feel sorry for the connections of Shes Perfect, because they have the joy and then… this is sport and this is racing, it has happened to me in the past.

“To be fair to my filly, when she came, she got really unbalanced at the wrong time and at the end it was only a nose so it was a decision in the stewards’ room.

“I am very happy for this filly, there was a lot of expectation and she deserved a win like that and it would have been very frustrating to be second, beaten a nose.

“It’s so important for the team, it’s huge. It’s a very good day for the whole team.

“It’s quite hard to really enjoy it, it’s more like a relief than proper joy.

“I think she can be ridden closer to the pace but I think it’s important to give her cover. Mikael gave her a good ride, that was the plan. She was coming strongly. I think she deserved to win, she's a very good filly, but again I'm very sorry for the connections of Shes Perfect."

Sky Bet make Zarigana 6/1 for the Coronation and Shes Perfect 10/1, a market topped by Betfred 1000 Guineas winner Desert Flower at 6/4, and Graffard added: "I'm not sure she needs to step up in trip so if we decide to stick to a mile then we will go to Royal Ascot and the Coronation with her."

Gesture of goodwill

Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power all paid out on both fillies as a gesture of goodwill.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “Punters who are big Kieran Shoemark fans will know the heartache he has endured in the last week. After seeing him apparently bounce back by crossing the line first on Shes Perfect, but then enduring the agony of seeing her placed second behind favourite Zarigana by the stewards, we felt the right and only just thing to do to reward their loyalty was to pay out on both wonderful fillies.”