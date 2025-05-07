Menu icon
John Gosden with Kieran Shoemark
John Gosden with Kieran Shoemark

John and Thady Gosden split with Kieran Shoemark

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed May 07, 2025 · 1h ago

Kieran Shoemark will no longer be riding as number one jockey for John and Thady Gosden.

The news was exclusively revealed on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast and follows a weekend in which their 15/8 favourite Field Of Gold was a fast-finishing second behind Ruling Court in the Betfred 2000 Guineas.

Shoemark blamed himself for being "too confident" aboard the Juddmonte-owned colt.

Colin Keane has been booked to ride Detain in the French 2000 Guineas at the weekend, while Christophe Soumillon is on Zanzoun for the yard in the 1000 on the same ParisLongchamp card.

Thady Gosden told the Podcast: “Naturally, since Saturday myself and John have gone through things together and decided that the best policy moving forward for the stable is to adopt the best available rider strategy.

“It’s still very early in the season and there’s plenty of time left to go but we believe that’s the right decision for the stable to have the best available rider alongside of course the significant number of retained riders pre-existing within the yard."

When asked if he hopes Shoemark will still ride for the yard, Gosden added: “Yes exactly. Of course, it’s a best available rider policy and we’ll see how that progresses as the year goes on."

