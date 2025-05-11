Henri Matisse pipped Jonquil to win the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains - commonly known as the French 2000 Guineas - at Longchamp.
More Poule d'Essai des Poulains joy for Ballydoyle
Aidan O'Brien picked up a sixth French 2000 Guineas though it was far from plain sailing for 9/4 favourite Henri Matisse who had favourite backers sweating in what was an odd race to the eye as Dos Mukasan set a strong tempo in the early stages before Misunderstood and Serengeti pressed on before halfway in a stretched-out field.
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Henri Matisse had plenty of ground to make up under Ryan Moore turning for home as the Andrew Balding-trained Jonquil (9/2) took over the running under Oisin Murphy with two furlongs to go.
However, the Ballydoyle runner picked up very well and hit the front a furlong out. Jonquil rallied once headed, however, and only went down by a narrow margin at the line.
The winner’s stablemate Camille Pisarro (12/1) stayed on well to take third ahead of Charlie Fellowes' raider Luther in fourth and then home fancy Ridari, who had to be snatched up in the closing stages after being short of room between the first two home.
As a result, it looked to get tight in the finish and a stewards' enquiry was announced, however the placings remained unaltered.
Reaction from winning connections
O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing: “We were delighted that they went fast and the even pace suited as he’s a horse who doesn't like to be in front for too long
“He's a horse who likes to be ridden like that but when you’re ridden back like that you’re never sure how it's going to pan out but Ryan [Moore] gave him a brilliant ride."
The winner, a son of Wootton Bassett, didn’t run at Royal Ascot last season but connections will now consider a trip to Berkshire next for the St James’s Palace Stakes.
O’Brien explained: “I think he could be a miler and we think he’s probably going to be a St James’s Palace Stakes horse but the lads [owners] will decide that. There’s every chance he will go to Ascot.”
Moore added: “They went a good gallop and that sorted the race out. He travelled well, was always very comfortable, and it always felt like he was going to win.
“He has a lot of ability and he seems to be getting better.
“He has a lot of speed – he's pacy, but there’s a chance he will get further; he has a lot of gears.”
