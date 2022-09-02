Ben Linfoot casts his eye over the ITV racing action on Saturday and he has four recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Saturday September 3 1pt win Jacovec Cavern in 2.20 Haydock at 18/1 (bet365) 1pt win Spirit Of The Bay in 2.40 Kempton at 15/2 (bet365, Hills) 1pt win Golden Flame in 2.55 Haydock at 14/1 (General) 1pt win The Attorney in 3.10 Ascot at 16/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

NAVAL POWER - 1.15 Haydock

Nine races on ITV on Betfair Sprint Cup day kick off with the Betfair Daily Tips Ascendant Stakes and Charlie Appleby’s NAVAL POWER should take all the beating in this Listed contest. He saddles a 3lb penalty for winning a Listed race at Ascot last time out but he dotted up by over six lengths and that represents the best form in this contest by some distance. The son of Teofilo has a whole host of big autumn entries and this race, on the back of six weeks off the track, looks the perfect stepping stone. TRIPLE TIME - 1.45 Haydock

Last year’s winner of the aforementioned Ascendant Stakes, TRIPLE TIME, hasn’t been seen since that impressive victory but he remains of serious interest in the Group 3 Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes. Kevin Ryan’s son of Frankel powered to a superb win over Hafit that day sparking 2000 Guineas chat, and while a Classic campaign never materialised it’s good to see him return to action at last. It’s no surprise that Ryan brings him back at Haydock, where he has form figures of 2-1-1, and with Reach For The Moon not looking the most resolute of favourites a chance is taken on the course specialist.

THIRD REALM - 2.05 Kempton

It’s a tricky-looking Unibet September Stakes at Kempton with question marks hanging over the market leaders in the Group 3. Favourite Dubai Honour is unproven over 1m4f and an all-weather surface, while Mostahdaf comes into this on the back of a really poor run at Newmarket. THIRD REALM gets weight from Mostahdaf and Solid Stone and, given he’s well proven over the trip, he could be the one to take advantage at a bigger price. He himself hasn’t raced on the all-weather since his Kempton debut, but Sea The Stars progeny do well on artificial surfaces and he’s expected to handle it nicely.

JACOVEC CAVERN - 2.20 Haydock

Mick Channon’s JACOVEC CAVERN is improving quickly now he’s been stepped up in trip and the son of Sixties Icon is interesting turned out quickly in the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Handicap. He did well in maiden and novice company over shorter trips but really stepped up a few gears when unleashed over 1m4f in Wales last time out, just eight days ago, where he danced in off a mark of 70. A full-brother to hurdles winner, Greystoke, the extra two furlongs on Saturday looks very much in his favour and a 9lb rise might not be enough to stop him if he’s taken his recent win well. SPIRIT OF THE BAY - 2.40 Kempton

Clive Cox’s SPIRIT OF THE BAY can gain just reward for her consistency in the Unibet London Mile Series Final Handicap at Kempton. The daughter of Cable Bay loves this time of year having landed a four-timer in August and September 12 months ago, while her two runs in August this campaign at Doncaster and Sandown were her best two performances of the season. She should’ve won at Sandown last time and would’ve done but for hanging in the final furlong, so it’s no surprise to see cheekpieces added to keep her mind on the job. Cox is six from 16 when utilising the p1 at Kempton, an encouraging 38% strike-rate, and with the drop in trip likely to help, too, she’s a good bet at a track where she’s won twice before.

GOLDEN FLAME - 2.55 Haydock

GOLDEN FLAME has some excellent Haydock form to his name and after a good run at Ascot last time he looks all set to lay down a bold bid for the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup. A winner on this card in the 3yo race 12 months ago, Golden Flame enhanced his record at the track with a superb second here over two miles in May when beaten a head. He went off the boil after that, but bounced back to form in a key form race – the Shergar Cup Stayers – last time out where he finished amongst Saturday rivals Going Gone and Island Brave. Back down a couple of furlongs, it would be no surprise if he got the run of things off the front end again under Andrea Atzeni and he’s good at this track when the going gets tough.

THE ATTORNEY - 3.10 Ascot

THE ATTORNEY can lay down the law in the National Racehorse Week Handicap at Ascot. Charlie Hills’ horse ran well in big-field handicaps at Newmarket and Goodwood in July and got a lovely confidence booster under his belt in a much smaller field at Doncaster last time. The last time he ran at Ascot he ran poorly but that was after a near five-month break and the track should suit in theory, while he should attain a prominent pitch towards the stands’ side which could be the place to be.

ROHAAN - 3.30 Haydock

It’s a wide-open renewal of the Betfair Sprint Cup with hardly anything between the top 10 in the betting on ratings and plenty will depend on how much rain Haydock gets in the build-up to the race. Emaraaty Ana could do with the showers missing, while Brad The Brief and Kinross would like any rain to get into the ground, so it’ll be worth seeing what the weather does. Whatever the heavens do, there looks likely to be a strong gallop on here with plenty of prominent racers in attendance and that could play into the hands of ROHAAN, who is versatile on the ground. The dual Wokingham winner obviously loves a strongly-run six and he should get that on Saturday, while he won the Sandy Lane Stakes on his sole previous visit to the track. AL NAFIR - 3.45 Ascot

AL NAFIR hasn’t lived up to his £1.2million price tag or his exceptional pedigree (full brother to Ghaiyyath) but he might well be the answer to the Lavazza Handicap at Ascot. The late-maturing Dubawi ran well on his belated handicap debut in the Sky bet Melrose Stakes last time out, looking one of the likelier winners when he made his challenge towards the stands’ side until the eye was drawn to the runaway winner, Soulcombe. He faded into fifth in the final furlong, but the drop back a couple of furlongs looks a smart move and he’s a fair price being the stable second string behind First Ruler in this. Published at 1615 BST on 02/09/22