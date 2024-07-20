Free Irish racing betting tips: Preview & selections for the Curragh

The opening race on Irish Oaks Weekend at the Curragh looks to be an interesting two-year-old maiden with the market headed by three colts who showed promise on their debut runs.

At the time of writing Ides Of March has replaced CURRAWOOD as favourite which surprises me, and it’s the latter I want to be with.

He shaped really well on his debut when finishing third over course-and-distance behind Hazdann.

He was given a really nice introduction and I liked the way be finished strongly between horses late on, learning plenty.

He could be a different proposition this afternoon and given the fifth and sixth have won maidens at Fairyhouse and Killarney subsequently, the form is working out well.

With that experience under his belt I think Currawood will prove hard to beat.