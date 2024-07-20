Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE
Check out Fran's Curragh thoughts

Free Irish racing betting tips: Preview & selections for the Curragh

By Fran Berry
10:52 · SAT July 20, 2024

Our Irish expert has one bet on this afternoon';s card at the Curragh - and it comes in the very first race.

Racing betting tips: Saturday July 20

2pts Currawood in 1.30 the Curragh at 7/4 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The opening race on Irish Oaks Weekend at the Curragh looks to be an interesting two-year-old maiden with the market headed by three colts who showed promise on their debut runs.

At the time of writing Ides Of March has replaced CURRAWOOD as favourite which surprises me, and it’s the latter I want to be with.

He shaped really well on his debut when finishing third over course-and-distance behind Hazdann.

He was given a really nice introduction and I liked the way be finished strongly between horses late on, learning plenty.

He could be a different proposition this afternoon and given the fifth and sixth have won maidens at Fairyhouse and Killarney subsequently, the form is working out well.

With that experience under his belt I think Currawood will prove hard to beat.

Patrick Mullins Irish Oaks Preview
  • Preview posted 1035 BST on 20/07/2024

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING