Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for York on Saturday.

A relatively low-key weekend coming up with Royal Ascot firmly on the horizon – I’ll be doing a Royal Ascot View which will be available on Sporting Life on Saturday – but there are still a couple of competitive handicaps at York which are of interest.

The ground at the time of writing at York is described as good to firm, good in places, and for all there is a chance of showers later in the week, temperatures are set to be warm. Hopefully we will be looking at a quick surface on Saturday, but predicting the weather forecast is definitely not my forte.

The opening Macmillan Handicap looks a typically competitive one for the track. For context, there is only 4lb separating 27 of the runners on provisional Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

The market mirrors that to some extent, around 7/1 the field on Tuesday morning, but I’ve noticed a couple who could be much shorter in the betting come the weekend, primarily the Richard Fahey-trained OUR HAVANA.

He’s a standout 20/1 with a couple of bookmakers, but the general 16/1 looks fair, too, as I think he’s still a horse who is potentially ahead of his mark. Our Havana has a good strike rate in handicaps, winning four of his nine starts in this sphere, all of them over seven furlongs, and two of his defeats in that time came over a mile.

Whether he truly stays a mile I’m not so sure, but he looks an out-and-out seven furlong performer, as he has shown by winning three handicaps this year over an aggregate nine lengths.

The latest of those came at Musselburgh in April in what admittedly wasn’t the strongest race for the grade and he was able to take care of some very lenient handicapping in the style of a progressive horse.

Indeed, Our Havana was just 4lb higher in the weights than when winning a handicap by five and a half lengths at Southwell the previous month after the BHA made the decision to split his all-weather and turf rating, but he proved himself equally as effective on turf with a career-best effort.

He was given a forceful ride in the Spring Mile at Doncaster on his previous start, but was much happier reverted to more patient tactics, moving comfortably into contention approaching the two-furlong marker and finding plenty for pressure to be well on top at the line.