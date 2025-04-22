Free horse racing tips: Best bets for the 2025 bet365 Gold Cup day at Sandown on Saturday

The trainers’ championship is going down to wire with around £52k separating Dan Skelton and Willie Mullins at the time of writing and over £670k up for grabs at Sandown on Saturday.

That makes things a bit trickier than usual from an antepost punting perspective with both trainers understandably throwing as many darts as possible in an attempt to amass as much prize money as they can, leaving many horses with multiple entries across the card and running plans uncertain.

The key horse in Saturday’s big handicap – the bet365 Gold Cup – is Grangeclare West, trained by, you guessed it, Willie Mullins. He split Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File in the Irish Gold Cup earlier in the season and showed that was no fluke when producing a remarkable late surge to finish third in the Grand National after a shuddering mistake at the last, looking unlucky not to win in the end.

He’s got a lofty rating of 168 now and he’ll force a good chunk of the field to race from out of the handicap should he turn up. He’s not certain to though - a three week turnaround is quick enough after such a big effort by a horse who has had his injury issues in the past, and his Punchestown Gold Cup entry could prove more tempting for connections given his trainer has plenty of other bullets to fire at this race.

Should he not run here, the makeup of this race would change significantly, and I would be sweet on the chances of TRANSMISSION. His staying on second to Haiti Couleurs at Cheltenham in December reads rather well now given that horse won the Irish Grand National off an 11lb higher mark on Monday and although he was beaten further by him when fifth in the National Hunt Chase at the Festival, I thought he shaped really well there coming from off the pace in a race which wasn’t run at a true gallop.

That effort proved he has the stamina reserves for this sort of test and he has winning form on good ground too, so conditions will hold no fears, and I’m expecting him to run a big race if he’s allowed to compete off his real mark. There is obvious risk attached – if Grangeclare West runs he will be 9lb out of the handicap – but at 16/1 I’m willing to take that risk as I think he’ll be quite a bit shorter in the betting should the current top-weight not be declared on Thursday morning.