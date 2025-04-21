bet365 Gold Cup runners: Horse-by-horse preview and tips

Check out our horse-by-horse guide to all 34 horses remaining in Sandown's bet365 Gold Cup at the five-day entry stage.

Grangeclare West Top-class chaser who took second behind Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup in February and underlined that stamina is a strongpoint when three lengths third to Nick Rockett in the Grand National at Aintree last time, staying on after a bad mistake at the last. Arguably unlucky not to win that day, and a major player if turning up here after three weeks off. Minella Cocooner No further success since winning this race off 4 lb lower in 2023/24 but has slowly come to the boil since leaving Grade 1 company behind, most notably with a creditable 12¾ lengths seventh to Nick Rockett in the Grand National last time (where his saddle slipped early). Big chance once again.

Threeunderthrufive At least as good as ever when a nose second to Victtorino in the Swinley Handicap Chase (won the race in 2024) at Ascot in February but needs to bounce back after being pulled up in the Grand National last time (taken very wide throughout). Front runner who should give a good account. Captain Cody Proved too well treated for a largely exposed field when becoming the 12th novice to win the Scottish Grand National since 1990 when getting the better of the in-house battle with his band of stablemates at Ayr last weekend. Quickened impressively on the run-in to lead close home having travelled strongly that day and is worthy of plenty of respect if turned out quickly from 12 lb higher here. Dancing City Won the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree and War of Attrition Novices' Hurdle at Punchestown (by ½ length from High Class Hero) last season and has shown similar form over fences this term, including landing a Grade 3 novice at Naas (by 3½ lengths from Bioluminescence) in January. Had made smooth headway before falling at the 14th in the Mildmay Novices' Chase won by Caldwell Potter at Aintree last time. Shapes as if he will stay. Quai De Bourbon Last year's Martin Pipe third who has shown better form over fences this term, confirming his debut promise when landing the odds at Gowran in January. Yet to be asked for his effort when brought down in the Mildmay Novices' Chase won by Caldwell Potter at Aintree. Should be suited by 3m+ and a test like this could suit ideally. Ran in the Irish Grand National on Monday. High Class Hero Confirmed the promise of his chasing debut when winning his maiden at Punchestown (by 2¾ lengths from Loughglynn) in February and shaped as if needing a stiffer test when ¾-length second to Common Practice in a Grade 3 novice at Thurles last time. Will be suited by a return to 3m+ and remains with potential as a chaser, especially in handicaps. Victtorino Won the Silver Cup at Ascot (for the second successive year) in December and Swinley Handicap Chase there (by a nose from Threeunderthrufive) in February. Ran poorly last time at Cheltenham and not always a fluent jumper of fences, but the return to a right-handed track is in his favour and doesn’t look handicapped out of things just yet. Monbeg Genius Smart handicap chaser who won on desperate ground at Uttoxeter (by 5 lengths from Richmond Lake) in February but was pulled up in the Grand National at Aintree last time. Stays well but yet to win going right-handed and his mark looks high enough now.

Lombron Unexposed sort who chased home subsequent Cheltenham hero Lecky Watson on chasing debut and then asserted well when beating Western Fold at Clonmel last time. Plenty of guesswork involved in assessing his handicap mark but looks the type who will improve further for a test of stamina. Olympic Man Defied jumping mishap when landing his maiden at Naas (by 1½ lengths from Foxy Girl who has been beaten since) in March but shaped like a non-stayer in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last time (again made mistakes). This shorter trip could suit but has something to prove now. Resplendent Glory Won novice handicap at Uttoxeter (by 5½ lengths from Hoe Joly Smoke who has won since) in October and was runner-up on his next two starts before his 11 lengths fourth to Haiti Couleurs in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap at Cheltenham last time, running on late having been labouring in last after four out. Not a totally fluent jumper. O’Moore Park Very lightly raced for his age and followed his fine third behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Caldwell Potter in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Cheltenham with a similarly strong ¾-length second to Riskintheground in the Silver Trophy Chase (Limited Handicap) back there last time. Stamina question marks but looks on the up. Tanganyika Has enjoyed a successful season, winning at Market Rasen and Carlisle (by 4½ lengths from Not Sure) in February, and improved further when a length second of 16 to Mr Vango in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter last time, clear of the rest after going with enthusiasm. Prominent racer who should give his running once more despite a further 6 lb rise in the weights. The Doyen Chief Has made a promising start over fences, especially since stepping up in distance, winning a handicap at Kempton (by 2¾ lengths from The Wolf) in March and value for extra when following up at Warwick last time by a neck from Sail Away, in control when steadied into the last. Often travels strongly and this test could bring about further improvement, so looks capable of a bold showing.

Goshen Proved he retains ability when 8¾ lengths third to Red Dirt Road in a premier handicap hurdle here in February and has matched that level over fences, most recently when ¾-length third to Hoe Joly Smoke over fences here last time, despite going in snatches. Best treated with a degree of caution, however. Spanish Harlem Useful maiden (over fences) who produced a good effort when 8¼ lengths sixth to Macdermott in the Scottish Grand National in 2023/24. Carried out at the fifteenth in the latest renewal of the same event won by Captain Cody last time. Thorough stayer who commands respect granted more luck. Collectors Item Tall gelding who won at Uttoxeter in May and Wincanton (by 3 lengths from subsequent winner Katate Dori) in January. Below expectations when pulled up in the Eider Chase at Newcastle last time, but capable of bouncing back with a good effort having run well in the London National over C&D back in December. Each-way contender. Paggane Talented mare who chased home some useful sorts on her first two starts over fences before staying on best to see off stablemate Karia Des Blaises at Clonmel last time. Stepping into the unknown in terms of trip here but certainly seems progressive and shapes as if a thorough test of stamina will suit. Chosen Witness Produced best effort over fences when 12½ lengths third to Champ Kiely at Fairyhouse in January but was pulled up in the Scottish Grand National last time, weakening quickly after a mistake four out. Remains capable of better as a chaser (was well-backed early in the week for that race) and considered if turning out quickly here. King’s Threshold Progressive, scopey sort who won at Huntingdon in January and Warwick (by 5 lengths from Demnat) in February and was better than ever when completing a hat-trick at Newbury last time by 5 lengths from Rivers Corner, leading before two out before idling near the finish. Lijke many, his chance would be increased if Grangeclare West doesn’t run (well out of the weights as things stand). A Penny A Hundred Won mares’ maiden at Ballinrobe (by 6 lengths from She's A Fine Wine) in September and has bounced back to form when placed on her last two starts, a creditable 10 lengths second to Theatre Native in a mares’ novice handicap at Cheltenham on her latest. Longer trip should be within range. Judicieuse Allen Won mares’ maiden at Sligo in October and novice at Fairyhouse (by a neck from Kinturk Kalanisi) in December but has been the last to finish on her last two starts, tailed off in a mares’ novice handicap at Cheltenham on the latest. Plenty to prove, including stamina. Transmission Given a fine waiting ride when winning handicap at Cheltenham (amateurs) in November and matched that when 2¾ lengths second to Haiti Couleurs in novice handicap there in December. Ran well under circumstances when 11¼ lengths fifth to the same rival in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap at the same track last time. Solid claims. Sail Away Well-handicapped nine-year-old who has had multiple breathing operations and often shapes like one with problems nowadays (has bled). Hampered and unseated his rider at the first in the Scottish Grand National won by Captain Cody last time. Guard Your Dreams Broke his duck over fences first time up in a novice handicap at Warwick (by a nose from Roccovango) in October but seemingly outclassed since and fell at the first in the Ultima Handicap Chase won by Myretown at Cheltenham last time. Hard to fancy.

Canal End Seven-year-old who progressed again – appreciating the step up in trip - when winning a 14-runner listed novice handicap at Navan last time by 4½ lengths from Cheerful Chap, well on top at the finish under a hands-and-heels ride. Clearly stays well but has shown his best form on soft/heavy going. Slipway Won a novice hurdle at Kempton (by a head from J J Moon) in February but only a useful handicap chaser at his best, with his latest offering a respectable 4¾ lengths fourth to The Doyen Chief at the same course last time. Up against it here. Klarc Kent Still a maiden over fences but couldn’t have done anymore when a length second to stablemate Captain Cody in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last time, never far from the pace. Chance likely rests on how far out of the weights he is this time. Hoe Joly Smoke Won 3m handicap here (by 4¼ lengths from Passing Well) in December and bounced back from a below-par effort at Newbury when back to winning ways here last time, scoring by a neck from Java Point. Travels strongly, but can finish weakly, so this longer trip isn’t guaranteed to suit. Knockanore Won a handicap at Uttoxeter in December and the Eider (Handicap Chase) at Newcastle (by 16 lengths from O'Connell) in February, but ran below expectations – sent off at 4/1 - when only 32¾ lengths sixth to Mr Vango in the Midlands Grand National at the former course last time, going with little fluency. Could bounce back. Herakles Westwood Won novice handicaps at Newbury (by 4½ lengths from Moulins Clermont) in December and Windsor (by 3¼ lengths from Deafening Silence) in January. Not disgraced when 17 lengths seventh to Haiti Couleurs in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap at Cheltenham last time. Theformismighty Won a handicap at Southwell (by 10 lengths from Kaituna River) in December but produced his best effort when a head second to New Order in a novice handicap at Wetherby in February. Back in form when 9¼ lengths third to Masaccio in a novice handicap at Ayr last time but looks up against it here. Invincible Nao Improved for going up in distance when winning at Plumpton in January and February (by a neck from Dom of Mary) but was tailed off when pulled up in the Midlands Grand National won by Mr Vango at Uttoxeter last time. This lesser test could suit but might be outclassed.

Verdict Though the suspicion is that Willie Mullins will run as many horses as possible as he bids to wrestle the trainers’ championship from Dan Skelton, I had my fingers burnt when nominating High Class Hero for the Scottish Grand National at this stage a few weeks ago. He’s clearly still of interest, but this race will have likely been part of the programme for stablemate Minella Cocooner since he won it 12 months ago. He performed with credit when seventh in the Grand National last time out and is only 4 lb higher than when winning last season; he can carry his big weight to victory once more.