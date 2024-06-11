Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Sandown and York on Saturday

Andrew Asquith had an 8/1 winner last weekend and is back with three bets at Sandown and York on Saturday.

Weekend View: Saturday June 15 1pt e.w Classic in the 2.05 Sandown at 16/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4 - Bet365) 1pt win No Half Measures in the 2.40 Sandown at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Klondike in the 3.00 York at 8/1 (Coral - 7/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Another low-key weekend ahead of Royal Ascot starting next week and there are only four races priced up at the time of writing. There are a couple of interesting Listed events at Sandown and York, though, and I think I’ve found a couple of interesting bets in each race. First up is the Scurry Stakes at Sandown, a five-furlong event for three-year-olds, and the likeable Adaay In Devon deserves to head the betting having already won at this level this season, while she has also finished placed in Group 3 and Listed company on her last two starts. She wasn’t at her best back on firmer ground at Newbury last time, however, and there are some less-exposed horses in here who have the potential to progress past her now. The one who catches my eye is the Richard Hughes-trained NO HALF MEASURES, who only made her debut in March, but has improved a chunk with each start. She raced on the all-weather on her first three starts, building on the promise of her debut when opening her account over six furlongs at Lingfield, always travelling best and beating her main market rival comfortably, and she followed up under a penalty at Wolverhampton in good style in April.

John Quinn Two-Year-Old Guide

No Half Measures gave weight and a beating to the even-money favourite on that occasion and that form has been boosted since, with the runner-up winning next time and the third going on to win a handicap at Chepstow recently. She proved herself just as effective on turf when completing a hat-trick on her handicap debut in soft ground over five furlongs at Goodwood last time, doing so convincingly, too. That may not have been the deepest race, but supporters of No Half Measures never had an ounce of worry, racing close up and powering away under a hands-and-heels ride in the final furlong. The timefigure she recorded gave that performance some substance, confirming herself a useful performer, and though she has a bit to find on official figures now moving up in grade, on Timeform’s scale, she isn’t far behind the form principals. Richard Hughes is having a great season so far, and she appeals as the type who has the potential to raise her game further when the time demands it. There is some rain forecast later in the week, but at the moment it doesn’t look like it will change the ground too much – it is currently described as good to firm – and given the speed she has shown so far in her career and how she moves through her races, she should be well suited by a faster surface. The Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes is another competitive Listed race on paper and I think there is more to come from KLONDIKE this season. He was a 600,000 guineas purchase as a yearling who has a smart pedigree and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over 11 furlongs at Newbury last season, doing all of his best work at the finish to beat a rival who had the benefit of experience and won next time out.

David Redvers Two-Year-Old Guide

Klondike improved markedly on his next start when runner-up to Gregory in a Listed race over a similar distance at Goodwood, proving himself on faster ground and beaten only by a now very smart rival who went on to win the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot on his next start. He wasn’t seen to best effect in the Bahrain Trophy Stakes at Newmarket on his next start, held up in a steadily-run race and never able to get on terms with the principals who were ridden further forward, but he was in and around the right horses, notably subsequent Group 2 and Group 3 winner Tower of London. Klondike never figured in the Geoffrey Freer on his final start last season, but shaped particularly well on his return and handicap debut when hitting the frame over a mile and a half at this course last month. That was a good race, the winner very progressive for his new yard, and Klondike shaped like a horse who is crying out for a return to this longer trip. He was unable to quicken when the winner injected some pace in the home straight, though he stuck to his task well and stayed on to take fourth near the finish. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, and he is entitled to strip fitter for that outing, while he also represents a yard in flying form. William Haggas has won this a couple of times with similar types and the booking of Ryan Moore also adds confidence. I also can’t resist backing CLASSIC in the mile handicap at Sandown. When I started writing this column this morning he also held an entry in a handicap at Newbury on Thursday, but he hasn’t been declared for that race, so he is seemingly heading to Sandown on Saturday. He is a horse who I backed several times last season and he brings some solid handicap form to the table. Classic has always been well regarded by Richard Hannon and started off in the Greenham Stakes last year. That race was beyond him, but was also run on horrible ground, and he is a much better horse on a faster surface, as he showed when winning a seven-furlong handicap at this course last summer from a filly who progressed well afterwards. Classic went on to hit the frame in a couple of well-contested handicaps afterwards, travelling like the best horse at the weights over a mile at Newbury but essentially just seen off by a stouter stayer at the trip. He wasn’t at his best on his return over this course and distance last month, failing to beat a rival home, but he is unproven on soft ground and was also entitled to have needed the run. That race was won by Dual Identity, who also holds an entry in this, but he has a 6lb pull in the weights now, and that wasn’t at all Classic’s true running. I’m of the opinion he has a big handicap in him this season and expect him to go close here granted luck in-running and with the draw.