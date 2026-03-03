Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Sandown and Wolverhampton on Saturday

Andrew Asquith returns with two selections in his latest ante-post column, including a strong fancy in the Imperial Cup.

Weekend View: Saturday March 7 2pts win Mondo Man in the Imperial Cup at 5/1 (Betfred, Boylesports, Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt win Zoum Zoum in the Lady Wulfruna Stakes at 6/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

The Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle is the main betting race of this weekend and it looks like being run on fair ground, the current going on the hurdles track described as soft, good to soft in places, but with mild temperatures and not much if any rain around, it has the potential to dry out further. Both Khrisma and MONDO MAN top Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, as well as the betting, but with the former reportedly heading straight to the County Hurdle next week, she’s an unlikely runner. Mondo Man is potentially thrown in off a BHA mark of 123 based on his smart Flat form – he was beaten just under four lengths in the French Derby in 2024 – as well as the pick of his efforts over hurdles, and a typical Imperial Cup looks the perfect test form him. Connections went to €520,000 to secure his services at the Arqana Arc Sale in October 2024 and he made a highly promising start over hurdles at Ascot last season, failing to settle which didn’t help his finishing effort, but beaten only three and a half lengths by none other than Lulamba. That rival has quickly moved into a different stratosphere in form terms, but Mondo Man wasn’t disgraced in the Adonis next time when again too free for his own good before finding the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival too much.

Mondo Man has improved with each start over hurdles since returning in November – he confirmed himself still smart on the Flat in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester prior – finding a useful recruit from bumpers too strong at Lingfield and that rival has franked the form since. He was popular in the betting for his handicap debut at Ascot just before Christmas, and arguably did well to finish as close as he did, that race favouring those who were ridden close to the pace – the winner made most of the running – given the steady gallop and Mondo Man fared best of those who were ridden patiently. That form has a strong look to it, though, the winner finishing second from a 7lb higher mark next time, while Alexei, who finished third, has since gone on to win the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle and is set to take his chance in the Champion Hurdle next week. Mondo Man wasn't too far behind Alexei and has since completed a simple task at Plumpton up against lesser opposition, but his jumping looked much more polished on that occasion, while he effortlessly moved 33 lengths clear of his rivals without coming off the bridle, passing the line with plenty of running left. The handicapper has left him on the same lowly mark, and he seemed to enjoy himself the last day, so that will have done no harm for his confidence. He barely had a race, so the quickish turnaround isn’t a concern, and he’s interestingly still in the County Hurdle next week, so there’s a £100,000 bonus up for grabs if he wins on Saturday and follows up at Cheltenham should connections decide to go down that route. I can see the momentum building as the week goes on and I want to get him on side at the current 5/1 on offer. Mondo Man will surely prove this mark all wrong at some stage and he’s seemingly getting better and better with experience.

There’s more all-weather racing on ITV this weekend at Wolverhampton and I was going to put up La Botte in the BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap before he halved in price. He was beaten only a neck in the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot when last seen, and was arguably an unlucky loser given the position he came from and interference he suffered in the final furlong. La Botte is a lightly-raced four-year-old who has the physique and potential to develop into a pattern-class performer this season and could just prove a class apart, but this track may not suit his run style as well, so I’m going to resist him at his current odds – he’ll be of big interest in the Lincoln at Doncaster later this month, however. The BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes closely follows and the Ralph Beckett-trained ZOUM ZOUM must have a very solid chance. He won all three of his starts as a juvenile, notably a heavy-ground listed event at Saint-Cloud, but he’s found winning a little harder since, his latest success coming in a soft-ground handicap from a mark of 101 at Doncaster in 2024. However, he’s often kept good company, hitting the frame in pattern and listed events on numerous occasions, and he’s finished runner-up the last twice at this level. Zoum Zoum prefers cut in the ground on turf, but he’s totally unexposed on the all-weather, and shaped very well back on an artificial surface for the first time since making a winning debut over six furlongs at Southwell last time. He found things happening too quickly on that occasion, racing in the rear of the field and still having plenty more in front of him than behind him entering the straight. He stayed on well from an unpromising position, really starting to motor from two furlongs out and beaten just under two lengths by all-weather specialist Royal Zabeel, who was better positioned and ironically won this race 12 months ago. Zoum Zoum was strong in the market that day and, while he arguably proved at least as good as ever, he strongly left the impression he’s ready for a return to seven furlongs. This may not turn out to be the biggest field, so the chances of him getting too far back are unlikely, and a similar effort to his latest one back over this longer trip, in a race which might not be as competitive, should see him be bang in the mix. Preview posted at 1400 GMT on 03/03/2026