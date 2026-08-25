Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Sandown and Windsor

Andrew Asquith returns with two more selections in his latest ante-post column.

Weekend View: Saturday August 29 1pt e.w. White Birch in the August Stakes at Windsor at 16/1 (William Hill, 14/1 bet365, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt win Calendar Girl in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

Well, it has been announced earlier than expected; Constitution Hill will not make his return at Windsor on Saturday evening. I was actually in the process of writing just before the latest statement from Nicky Henderson landed that Constitution Hill has been priced on name and reputation rather than what he’s actually achieved on the Flat and I wanted to take him on. The market has reacted as a result but, luckily, my selection hasn’t contracted too much. The ground may not be soft enough in the Weatherbys August Stakes to see WHITE BIRCH perform at his very best, either, but he looks seriously overpriced given the form he has in the book, and I can’t resit backing him on his return and first start for Jamie Osborne.

He finished third to Auguste Rodin and King of Steel in the Derby as a three-year-old and he developed into a high-class performer the following year, winning all three of his starts, notably a three-length beating of Auguste Rodin in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup. White Birch didn’t manage to win last season, but he was beaten only a neck by Los Angeles on his return, and ran a cracker when attempting to follow up his Tattersalls Gold Cup win when beaten one and a half lengths by Los Angeles and only a head behind Kalpana, form which looks very strong now.

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His run in the Irish Champion Stakes wasn’t a bad one, but he was below form in the Arc when last seen. White Birch has since been purchased for 300,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses-In-Training Sales and has been gelded and joined Jamie Osborne. White Birch escapes a penalty for his past Group 1 win now making his return in Listed company and if he is in similar form as on his return last year he should go mighty close in this field. He represents a yard who are going along well this month and, given he’s a solid record when fresh, the standout 20/1 looks far too big. Over at Sandown, CALENDAR GIRL is one I want to keep on the right side in the BetMGM Atalanta Stakes.

She’s arguably unlucky not to have an unbeaten record, her sole defeat coming when conceding first run to a useful filly at Epsom on her second start when she was conceding 7lb. Calendar Girl landed some nice bets when winning a valuable sales’ race at Doncaster next time and confirmed herself potentially smart when following up in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket on her final start last season. I thought it was a very good performance when she made a winning return from 10 months off in the Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock three weeks ago, improving further to beat several who could reoppose on Saturday in grand style. That was her first start at a mile and she clearly relished it, making good headway on the outer flank in the straight and finding plenty to take up the lead, going further away from her rivals at the line. She’s a tall, good-topped filly who possesses the scope to keep on improving for a while yet, and she’s well worth her place in this company. The time of her win at Haydock was good and her entry in the Sun Chariot Stakes later in the year suggests that connections feel she’s a Group 1 filly. Preview posted at 15:10 BST on 25/08/2026