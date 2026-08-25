Constitution Hill ruled out of Windsor with September Stakes at Kempton his next target

The nine-year-old featured amongst the six-day entries on Monday with rain forecast at the track but Henderson has quickly burst Windsor's bubble by ruling him out of the race on Tuesday.

The Group 3 September Stakes, at Kempton Park on Saturday week, will be his next port of call, all being well.

Henderson said on X: "We all very much appreciate all the interest let alone the speculation as to Constitution Hill’s next race, but, between Michael & I and all the team, we have decided, in order to avoid further uncertainty and any possibility of a late withdrawal, to wait for the September Stakes at Kempton a week on Saturday, as opposed to Windsor this weekend.

"There are, in fact, several factors apart from the ground that have influenced our decision. Having spoken to jockeys who rode at Windsor last night, and Charlie Rees (Clerk of the Course), who I know is doing everything to combat this dry spell, the chances of the ground being suitable on Saturday are highly unlikely.

"Kempton is obviously going to be a highly competitive Group 3, but we have got to start somewhere in order to find out where he belongs and establish an autumn campaign. We are hoping that one of the two jockeys who know him could be available for the September Stakes, which they are unlikely to be this weekend.

"We all think he is in excellent shape and although he will undoubtedly benefit from this run he is ready to do himself justice."