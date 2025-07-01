Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Sandown and Haydock on Saturday

Andrew Asquith returns with his ante-post column and has three bets at Haydock and Sandown on Saturday.
Weekend View: Saturday July 5
1pt win Kerdos in the Coral Charge at 11/2 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral)
1pt e.w. Ancient Rome in the Coral Challenge at 20/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral, 16/1 General, 1/4 1,2,3,4)
1pt e.w. Night Breeze in the Old Newton Cup at 20/1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4)
The heatwave temperatures are set to continue throughout this week and, while there is potential for some showers in the Sandown area, it doesn’t look like they’ll be enough rain to cause a massive switch in the ground, which is currently described as good, good to firm in places.
This year’s renewal of the Coral-Eclipse looks a potential cracker, with impressive Royal Ascot winner Ombudsman rightly installed as a short-priced favourite. The Andre Fabre-trained Sosie adds another very interesting dimension, and the older horses definitely have the edge on the Classic generation on Timeform ratings.
The overpriced horse among the field is almost certainly Almaqam, who beat Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerrard Stakes over the same course and distance last time, albeit in receipt of 3lb. The one concern with him is the ground, however.
After his success at Sandown last time, trainer Ed Walker stated that good ground is probably as quick as he wants, and they would be working backwards from the Champion Stakes at Ascot later in the year, when you would imagine the ground will be on the easier side. It therefore makes putting him up as a selection very hard as he isn’t sure to be a runner. He may be one to look out for later in the week when you shall get your money back even if he’s declared and doesn’t take his chance.
My first bet of the weekend comes in the Coral Charge where I expected KERDOS to be an outright favourite. This horse was a regular fixture in Group 1 and 2 company last season, notably winning the Temple Stakes at Haydock where he had the likes of Live In The Dream (2023 Nunthorpe winner) and Asfoora (subsequent King Charles III winner) in behind him.
Clearly, the Australian mare came on a bundle for that run as she comfortably reversed form with him at Royal Ascot next time, and Kerdos didn’t quite get back to the level of his Temple Stakes despite running creditably later in the season.
However, he confirmed he’s still capable of smart form when beaten just under two lengths in this year’s edition of the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. Kerdos showed the benefit of his reappearance run on that occasion, and his performance can be marked up further given he got loose beforehand.
He moved through that race like a horse in top form, one of the last in his group to come off the bridle in the unfavoured far-side group, and picking up well when angled out for a run while the actual race was developing more towards the stand rail. Kerdos was first home among the horses he raced with and he must have a strong chance of getting back on the up back down into Group 3 company.
The Coral Challenge looks a typically competitive renewal with a whole host you can make a case for, but the one who catches my eye is the Charlie Hills-trained ANCIENT ROME.
He has some very good back form, placed in Group 1 company as a juvenile when trained in France, and he also hit the frame in the French Guineas the following year.
Ancient Rome also made an excellent start for these connections when winning a handicap over a mile and a quarter at Goodwood from a mark of 105 in 2023 before following up in a Grade 3 at Kentucky Downs.
He also wasn’t disgraced at a higher level last season, notably finishing runner-up in the Summer Mile at Ascot and also finishing third in the Arlington Million Stakes. Ancient Rome wasn’t at his best at Meydan earlier this year, but he signalled he’s back in top form in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time, and that makes him of interest kept to handicap company.
Ancient Rome was quickly taken back on that occasion, travelled notably well tracking the hot favourite and thrown-in winner My Cloud, but wasn't by having to switch round horses as that rival slipped through a gap. He stayed on well enough in the closing stages after having his momentum hampered slightly to suggest he’s back down to a good mark, and he’s been dropped a further 2lb subsequently.
He is always going to be a hostage to fortune given the way he’s ridden, but Jamie Spencer gets on well with him, and this is sure to be run at a true tempo. Given the breaks, he’s handicapped to be right there – he’s 5lb lower than his last winning mark in a handicap – and hopefully he’ll use his latest run as a springboard to further success.
Over at Haydock, several in the bet365 Old Newton Cup have multiple entries in other prestigious handicaps at Newmarket and York next weekend, so it has the potential to cut up somewhat.
One horse who is seemingly on track for the race is NIGHT BREEZE and he looks a little overpriced at 20/1. He made his reappearance at Haydock in April where he shaped as though he’d come on for the run and he duly proved that to be the case when he sprinted away from his rivals at Ascot next time.
Admittedly, that race was slowly run, and he was well positioned as it went, but he was very impressive that day. He travelled smoothly on the outside throughout, arriving on the bridle two furlongs out and readily putting the race to bed in a matter of strides.
He could only finish fifth in a stronger race at Epsom last time, but he shaped like a horse still very much in form, again travelling powerfully through his race, taking up the lead coming four wide entering the straight and looking a big threat.
Night Breeze ultimately didn’t get home on that occasion in what was a more strongly-run race, but more importantly it came on rain-softened ground which may not have suited him ideally.
Indeed, all of his best form has come on ground Timeform described as good to firm or firm, and conditions at Haydock this weekend will be much more to his liking. He is a horse who progressed right through the handicap last season, his first win coming from a mark of 62 and, given what he’s shown so far this year, he strikes me as a horse who has even more to offer under the right circumstances.
