Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Sandown and Haydock on Saturday

The heatwave temperatures are set to continue throughout this week and, while there is potential for some showers in the Sandown area, it doesn’t look like they’ll be enough rain to cause a massive switch in the ground, which is currently described as good, good to firm in places.

This year’s renewal of the Coral-Eclipse looks a potential cracker, with impressive Royal Ascot winner Ombudsman rightly installed as a short-priced favourite. The Andre Fabre-trained Sosie adds another very interesting dimension, and the older horses definitely have the edge on the Classic generation on Timeform ratings.

The overpriced horse among the field is almost certainly Almaqam, who beat Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerrard Stakes over the same course and distance last time, albeit in receipt of 3lb. The one concern with him is the ground, however.

After his success at Sandown last time, trainer Ed Walker stated that good ground is probably as quick as he wants, and they would be working backwards from the Champion Stakes at Ascot later in the year, when you would imagine the ground will be on the easier side. It therefore makes putting him up as a selection very hard as he isn’t sure to be a runner. He may be one to look out for later in the week when you shall get your money back even if he’s declared and doesn’t take his chance.

My first bet of the weekend comes in the Coral Charge where I expected KERDOS to be an outright favourite. This horse was a regular fixture in Group 1 and 2 company last season, notably winning the Temple Stakes at Haydock where he had the likes of Live In The Dream (2023 Nunthorpe winner) and Asfoora (subsequent King Charles III winner) in behind him.

Clearly, the Australian mare came on a bundle for that run as she comfortably reversed form with him at Royal Ascot next time, and Kerdos didn’t quite get back to the level of his Temple Stakes despite running creditably later in the season.

However, he confirmed he’s still capable of smart form when beaten just under two lengths in this year’s edition of the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. Kerdos showed the benefit of his reappearance run on that occasion, and his performance can be marked up further given he got loose beforehand.

He moved through that race like a horse in top form, one of the last in his group to come off the bridle in the unfavoured far-side group, and picking up well when angled out for a run while the actual race was developing more towards the stand rail. Kerdos was first home among the horses he raced with and he must have a strong chance of getting back on the up back down into Group 3 company.