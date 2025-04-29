Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newmarket on Saturday.

Andrew Asquith returns from a short break with his ante-post column and has two bets at Newmarket on Saturday.

Weekend View: Saturday May 3 1pt e.w Fox Legacy in the 2.20 Newmarket at 10/1 (1/4 1,2,3 - General) 1pt win Ruling Court in the 3.35 Newmarket at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The breaking news on Tuesday morning which shook up the Betfred 2000 Guineas market was that one of the leading fancies, Twain, is more than likely to miss the race following a dirty scope after an unsatisfactory piece of work. That means that Ballydoyle may only be represented by Expanded in the first Classic of the season at Newmarket on Saturday and, by default, he has now filled his stablemate’s position as second favourite for the race. Field of Gold has hardened again at the head of the betting and he’s now a general 7/4 shot. It was hard not to be impressed by his performance in the Craven a fortnight ago and plenty of paddock judges who were there on the day all suggested he’d come on a bundle for the run. It is therefore very hard to knock his claims, but I’ve long been a fan of RULING COURT and, even though he’s shortened himself after the news this morning, I’m of the opinion that 13/2 is still a more than fair reflection of his chance (I would have him clear second favourite). A €2,300,000 purchase at the breeze-ups last year, representing Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, he was always going to make headlines, and he deservedly did so after a very impressive debut at Sandown last season.

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE

He was very well backed, starting the 9/4-on favourite, and he looked a horse destined for top honours as he overcame inexperience to readily draw clear of his rivals in the final furlong, producing a good timefigure and that form has worked out quite well, the third winning next time and going on to be beaten only a neck by the likeable Delacroix in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket. Ruling Court started even-money favourite for a hot renewal of the Acomb Stakes at York next time and, while he was unable to meet market expectations, it was still a run full of promise on just his second start. He finished third to The Lion In Winter and Wimbledon Hawkeye, which is very strong form given the latter went on to win the Royal Lodge next time, while further behind, The Waco Kid also went on to win the Sommerville Tattersalls Stakes also at Newmarket. The timefigure was also very good, but it was just seemingly a case of too much too soon for Ruling Court (he was edgy and sweated up in the paddock beforehand) just four weeks after his impressive debut success. Ruling Court is a scopey individual, so it was perhaps a wise move that Appleby backed off him afterwards, not taking in another of the end-of-season Group 1s, giving him time to develop both physically and mentally and having some winter sun on his back out in Dubai. Reportedly, his trainer sees him more of a Derby type, and was half thinking about starting him back in Britain in the Dante Stakes at York, but to me eye, he didn’t lack any speed when dotting up in the Guineas at Meydan in March. Admittedly, he didn’t beat much on that occasion, but he displaying a smart turn of foot to quickly settle matters, and he has seemingly been pleasing at home since given he has leapfrogged his stablemate Shadow of Light in the 2000 Guineas betting in recent weeks. I’d imagine that William Buick will opt to ride Ruling Court, which should result in him shortening again before Saturday, and I just feel he’s a horse with a lot of untapped potential. A recent run also bodes well for him fitness wise and Appleby has an excellent record at Newmarket in the month of May with a 25% strike rate, and he has also won two of the last three renewals of the 2000 Guineas.

Patrick Mullins: Punchestown Festival Preview

Earlier on the card at Newmarket the Betfred Suffolk Stakes looks a potentially hot handicap and Hand of God, a winner at Royal Ascot last season, has been installed a relatively short-priced favourite. He hasn’t been seen since successful in the Golden Gates Handicap but connections have aspirations of him developing into a pattern-class performer this season, so he has to command plenty of respect from a mark of 102 on his return from 10 months off. However, there is a horse in this field who I thought was still learning on the job last season, and that is the now Andrew Balding-trained FOX LEGACY, who will be having his first start since leaving Sir Michael Stoute. He was always the type who was going to progress over middle distances as a three-year-old and he was unlucky to bump into Matsuri on his return last season, who went on to finish fourth behind Los Angeles, Sunway and Ambiente Friendly in the Irish Derby on his next start. Fox Legacy again didn’t look the finished article when hitting the frame on his handicap debut at Thirsk next time, but he proved himself streets ahead of his mark when opening his account at Salisbury next time, stretching 12 lengths clear of the second under just a hand ride, and the timefigure gave the visual impression substance, too. The handicapper had his say afterwards, hitting him with a 16lb rise in the weights, and he ran creditably at Doncaster next time, but was never well positioned, held up in a race where it was hard to make up ground on the leaders. Fox Legacy again ran a race of promise in a good handicap at Southwell when last seen in November, having to be cajoled along on the bend but having every chance entering the straight. He ultimately wasn’t good enough, but I’m also not sure he was suited by the mile and a half trip, losing third place on the line, and finishing close up to some all-weather specialists who have boosted that form since. Fox Legacy has been gelded since, and given how he raced at times last season, it could well be the making of him, and he’s joined a yard that has made a flying start to the season. Furthermore, he seemingly likes to have a bit of time between his races, his win at Salisbury coming after eight weeks off, and he also ran a belter of his return last year. A lengthy type, who has likely strengthened further over the winter, he has the potential to take another step up the ladder as a four-year-old, and the handicapper has dropped him 3lb after his last two starts. His rout at Salisbury last season came on ground Timeform described as good to firm, so conditions will be in his favour, and I like the fact he’s returning over nine furlongs, so he looks an interesting proposition to me at a double-figure price. Preview posted 1540 BST on 29/04/2025