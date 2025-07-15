Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday

One of the more low-key weekends of racing on these shores, sandwiched in between Newmarket’s July Festival and the King George at Ascot next week, followed by Glorious Goodwood, but Newbury’s Weatherbys Super Sprint card still leaves us with some intriguing betting puzzles to get our teeth into.

The Listed Steventon Stakes over 10 furlongs kicks us off on Saturday and it will be interesting to see what sort of performance Okeechobee can produce after his disappointing comeback run at Kempton in April. He looked ready to test his metal in Group One company after winning the Gordon Richard Stakes on his final start last season, and he’d be the one to beat in this if at his best, but it was concerning how hard he pulled before fading into fourth on that Kempton return and he’s been off for another 89 days since. He’s clearly fragile – a six-year-old having just his eighth start – and those concerns are enough to put me off backing him at 5/1, for all he could outclass this field.

The forecast suggests Newbury could be hit by some heavy showers on Saturday morning, and if that gets into the ground it would bring Ancient Wisdom into play. His form when splitting Al Aasy and Almaqam at Sandown reads well now, with the latter beating Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard next time. He paid the price for trying to put it up to the pacemaker in the Coronation Cup, looking to have every chance two furlongs out before fading into fifth, so you can forgive him that, but I’d want to see some ‘soft’ in the going description before parting with my cash on him.

Enfjaar looks the most solid option. He hasn't been blessed with much luck since winning the John Smith's Cup last year but has been threating to come good in a race like this for a while. He was one of the worst sufferers in a messy contest at Royal Ascot last time when things got tight on the inside rail before running on to take fourth after his winning chance had gone. He's yet to fully translate his classy handicap form to pattern company but leaves the impression he has it in his locker, and Saturday could be the day he fulfils that promise. He’s not been missed in the market though, currently the 3/1 ante-post favourite, and I can’t imagine he’ll be much shorter on the day.

A very long-winded way of saying – no bet.