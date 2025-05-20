Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock on Saturday.

There is the potential for some rain to fall at Haydock on Saturday, but if the forecast is right we’re still going to be looking at no worse than good ground, with the prospect of some good to firm in the description also likely.

It should be perfect racing ground with that in mind and the first race which takes my eye on Saturday’s card is the Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap. Initially, it was Teroomm who topped the shortlist, representing the same connections as Saddadd, who did this column a favour in the London Gold Cup last weekend.

However, he’s been priced up about right, currently vying for favouritism at around 6/1 and, while he is probably on a good mark now starting out in handicaps, I like the form of AFENTIKO, who is double his price.

He ran a cracker on his debut when runner-up to Symbol of Honour over six furlongs at Lingfield (turf), that rival showing the benefit of his debut experience, and he has since progressed into a smart performer, not beaten far in the Coventry later in the season, but more recently winning twice at Meydan before recording an impressive success in Listed company at Newbury last weekend.

Afentiko still looked raw when going one place better at Windsor next time and was far from disgraced when attempting to give 4lb to the now-smart Detain at Kempton afterwards. That rival has also boosted the form, defying a penalty on his return at Chelmsford and beaten just over two lengths in the French 2000 Guineas earlier this month.

Afentiko easily defied a mark of 83 to make a winning start in nurseries at Kempton soon after and was beaten only half a length in a Listed event at Bordeaux in October last year, given a positive ride and finding plenty in front on his first try at a mile, only to be reeled in close home by the fast-finishing winner.

I’m willing to forgive his final start in the Horris Hill, as that was run in dreadful conditions, and Afentiko was one of the first beaten, clearly not handling extremely testing ground.

Paul & Oliver Cole haven’t had many runners this year, but are operating at a 26% strike rate, and have had three winners from seven runners in May at the time of writing, so the yard is clearly in rude health. Afentiko has another option at Goodwood on Saturday, but his pedigree suggests he’ll be better off at a mile or further this season, and the fact William Buick is pencilled in for the ride at Haydock can only boost confidence.

He's 10lb higher in the weights than for his last start in a handicap, but he’s a nice type physically, a good-topped colt with scope, and he has the potential to develop into a smart three-year-old, while some of his form lines are pretty strong.