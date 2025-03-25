Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Doncaster and Kempton on Saturday

I love this time of year, warmer temperatures are upon us, lighter nights are firmly on the horizon but, more importantly, Flat racing returns at Doncaster on Saturday.

It looks another competitive renewal of the William Hill Lincoln Handicap, if not an outstanding one, and the horse for money this morning is the very well-bred Midnight Gun, who ended last season finishing runner-up over the same course and distance. He’s 5lb higher in the weights on his return, but he’s just the sort to progress further as a four-year-old, while he’s also been gelded; he ticks plenty of boxes.

The same can be said for market leader Thunder Run, another lightly-raced four-year-old who started favourite for the Balmoral Handicap on his final start, and is an archetypal horse for the Lincoln on paper.

However, I think there is some upside to backing the William Haggas-trained GODWINSON at around 16/1.

Haggas is a trainer who has won the Lincoln three times since 2007, notably with Penitent and multiple Group 1 winner Addeybb. Now, I’m not suggesting Godwinson is destined to reach similar heights, but he is a relatively unexposed five-year-old who remains at the right end of the handicap in my opinion.

He ran a cracker on his seasonal return in the Spring Cup at Newbury last season, starting favourite for that event and beaten only half a length in second. Godwinson tanked through that race like a horse some way ahead of his mark, but he took longer than expected to pick up, still appearing to be learning on the job having had just three starts as a three-year-old.

Once he hit top gear, he really rattled home, making up plenty of ground despite lugging to his left somewhat. He disappointed when starting 7/4 favourite for another competitive handicap at Newbury on his next start, and wasn’t suited by a steady pace upped to a mile and a quarter at York after that, but he won well enough at Goodwood on his fourth start of the year despite leaving the impression he wasn't in love with the idiosyncratic track.

He had Midnight Gun - who travelled into the race best of al - in behind on that occasion when conceding 1lb and he will meet that rival on 8lb better terms on Saturday. You can make excuses for his next start in the Cambridgeshire given he wasn’t well placed and it can be hard to make up ground on the Rowley Mile, while the soft ground and first-time cheekpieces didn’t suit him in the Balmoral when last seen.

He's a lengthy type who should have even more to offer this year and it is worth noting that his two best runs last season came off a break. He is seemingly a horse who is best fresh and a strongly-run mile, over a straight track, on what will likely be good-to-soft ground, should bring out the best in him and, interestingly, he is the only entry Haggas has at Doncaster on Saturday.