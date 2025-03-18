Timeform's Horses To Follow for the 2025 Flat season is on sale now.
The experts at Timeform have selected 50 prospects from Britain and 20 from Ireland to follow on the Flat this season.
Among the 50 in Britain last year were Going The Distance, Mickley and English Oak who won the King George V Stakes, the Britannia Stakes and Buckingham Palace Stakes respectively on the same afternoon at Royal Ascot.
There are also more features than ever in this year's edition. In addition to regular staples such as the Classic ante-post focus, Rising Stars and Talking To The Trainers sections, there are articles on horses with Timeform's Large P, interesting stable switchers and a guide from a Timeform reporter on how to identify a horse to follow.
Also returning this year is insight from timing expert Graeme North on horses who have impressed on the clock, plus horses to follow from top pundits Fran Berry and Martin Dixon.
Find out which horse Berry thinks "could develop into a very progressive stayer if transferring her jumps progress to the level" and who North feels "Group races look his for the taking either here or abroad".
Click here to buy Timeform's Horses To Follow for the 2025 Flat season
