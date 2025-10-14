Free horse racing ante-post tips: Best Bets at Ascot on Saturday

It all revolves around Champions Day at Ascot this Saturday and it looks set to be a cracking day with an abundance of quality on show. The current going description is good all over and there isn’t much if any rain around, either, so you’d imagine the ground won’t be far away from what it currently is.

We’ll start in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes where Lazzat is a general favourite ahead of Big Mojo, who beat the former into fifth when winning the Sprint Cup at Haydock last month.

However, Lazzat wasn’t seen to best effect on that occasion, racing more towards the centre of the track, while Big Mojo was tighter to the stand rail which, as often can be the case at Haydock, was the place to be. I’d have Lazzat to reverse that form in a match back at Ascot where he was so impressive at the Royal meeting.

Kind of Blue and Flora of Bermuda also weren’t beaten far at Haydock, but the horse who most interests me didn’t take his chance in the Sprint Cup, and that is the William Haggas-trained MONTASSIB.

He defied a market drift to win the Sprint Cup 12 months ago and I put him up as a selection for this race last season as a result. Montassib could only finish fifth to Kind of Blue that day, but his jockey overdid his customary patient riding tactics, racing well off the pace before coming home with his trademark flying finish – he’d actually beaten the first three home at Haydock the previous month.

Montassib had reportedly took longer than expected to return from a setback prior to his run over five furlongs at Newbury a month ago, but I though there was plenty of promise in that effort, and it was clearly used as a stepping stone to this prize.

He was taken off his feet early, around five lengths detached in the first couple of furlongs and still in last position passing the two-furlong marker, but he made giant inroads in the final furlong to get up for third on the line.

A first try at the minimum trip was clearly too sharp for Montassib, but it was encouraging to see him finish in his usual style, suggesting all is well and the fire still burns brightly.

He’s entitled to come on quite a bit for his first run in nearly a year and he arrives fresher than all of his rivals for the time of year. Montassib has never won at Ascot, but all of his starts prior to his good run in this race last year had come over further and, on paper, this course and distance should be tailormade to his run style. These Group 1 sprint races have chopped and changed all season and I’m expecting Montassib to remind some he can still dine at the top table.