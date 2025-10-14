Free horse racing ante-post tips: Best Bets at Ascot on Saturday

Andrew Asquith has three selections for Champions Day at Ascot in his latest ante-post column.
Weekend View: Saturday October 18
1pt win Montassib in the Champions Sprint at 8/1 (William Hill, 888sport, 7/1 General)
1pt win Waardah in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at 6/1 (William Hill, 888Sport, 11/2 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, 5/1 Unibet)
1pt e.w. Fifth Column in the Balmoral Handicap at 10/1 (bet365, 8/1 General - 1/4 1,2,3,4)
It all revolves around Champions Day at Ascot this Saturday and it looks set to be a cracking day with an abundance of quality on show. The current going description is good all over and there isn’t much if any rain around, either, so you’d imagine the ground won’t be far away from what it currently is.
We’ll start in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes where Lazzat is a general favourite ahead of Big Mojo, who beat the former into fifth when winning the Sprint Cup at Haydock last month.
However, Lazzat wasn’t seen to best effect on that occasion, racing more towards the centre of the track, while Big Mojo was tighter to the stand rail which, as often can be the case at Haydock, was the place to be. I’d have Lazzat to reverse that form in a match back at Ascot where he was so impressive at the Royal meeting.
Kind of Blue and Flora of Bermuda also weren’t beaten far at Haydock, but the horse who most interests me didn’t take his chance in the Sprint Cup, and that is the William Haggas-trained MONTASSIB.
He defied a market drift to win the Sprint Cup 12 months ago and I put him up as a selection for this race last season as a result. Montassib could only finish fifth to Kind of Blue that day, but his jockey overdid his customary patient riding tactics, racing well off the pace before coming home with his trademark flying finish – he’d actually beaten the first three home at Haydock the previous month.
Montassib had reportedly took longer than expected to return from a setback prior to his run over five furlongs at Newbury a month ago, but I though there was plenty of promise in that effort, and it was clearly used as a stepping stone to this prize.
He was taken off his feet early, around five lengths detached in the first couple of furlongs and still in last position passing the two-furlong marker, but he made giant inroads in the final furlong to get up for third on the line.
A first try at the minimum trip was clearly too sharp for Montassib, but it was encouraging to see him finish in his usual style, suggesting all is well and the fire still burns brightly.
He’s entitled to come on quite a bit for his first run in nearly a year and he arrives fresher than all of his rivals for the time of year. Montassib has never won at Ascot, but all of his starts prior to his good run in this race last year had come over further and, on paper, this course and distance should be tailormade to his run style. These Group 1 sprint races have chopped and changed all season and I’m expecting Montassib to remind some he can still dine at the top table.
Kalpana sets a tall standard in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on her win in this race last year and her length second to Calandagan in the King George earlier this season.
However, she hasn’t quite been at that level the last twice and, though she ran creditably in the Arc sporting first-time cheekpieces a couple of weeks ago, I still think there’s a case to take her on.
Three-year-olds have dominated this race over the last decade, the classic generation winning eight of the last 10 renewals, and WAARDAH has all the credentials to develop into a high-class filly.
Many wouldn’t have been saying that when she was beaten in a handicap at Southwell in April from a BHA mark of 88, but what she has done in two starts since just highlights the sort of progressive path she’s on.
Waardah proved a different proposition upped to a mile and a quarter for the first time when winning a listed event at Goodwood in June, keen enough racing in midfield on the outer with no cover, but looking better and better the further she went, getting to the girths of the long-time leader entering the final furlong and readily moving clear.
That was a performance full of promise and it was again hard not to be impressed by her when winning the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time, not fazed by moving up four furlongs in trip and once more moving through her race like a filly who oozes class.
She had no problem with the longer trip, comfortably on top of Danielle at the line, but the manner in which she moved through that contest suggests she’ll have no problem moving back two furlongs in trip. Waardah arguably got to the front too soon, her jockey wanting to wait for as long as possible, and she still looked inexperienced, not doing a whole lot in front but displaying an excellent attitude all the same.
I’m a big fan of the way that Owen Burrows campaigns his horses and given her plenty of time in between her runs could well pay dividends. She’s a lovely, tall filly with scope, one who will keep on progressing for a while yet, and if she improves another stone or more, like she has for each of her last two victories, then she is sure to put it up to all of these.
I’ve looked at both the QEII and Champion Stakes, but nothing tickles my fancy enough at the prices to put up a selection, so I’m moving straight on to the Balmoral Handicap. The one who makes most appeal is FIFTH COLUMN, who has been very progressive in similar races so far this season, and I’m happy to put a line through his latest effort in the Cambridgeshire.
Those who raced on the far side dominated that day, while Fifth Column failed to settle over the longer trip racing in the unfavoured near-side group, taken back early for some cover before making brief headway, but his earlier exertions and step up in distance meant he had nothing left to give in the final furlong.
His form prior to that is very strong, however, winning the Esher Cup from Seraph Gabriel at Sandown, edging out Bedouin Prince in another hot three-year-old handicap on the July Course, and proving he wasn’t suited by the track at Goodwood in the Golden Mile when recording his fourth success of the year at York in August.
That was another very strong handicap for three-year-olds containing mainly progressive types, particularly first six who finished bunched up at the line. Earlier in the year he was also drawn on the wrong side in the Britannia at the Royal meeting, coming home first in his group but not having much chance with those who raced in the stand-side group.
His York success can be marked up further, too, given he had to wait for an opening when short of room around two furlongs out, conceding first run to some extent but finishing with a real flourish. On that evidence, a BHA mark of 102 should still be workable, and on a level playing field, he should be hard to keep out of the frame.
Preview posted at 1535 BST on 14/10/2025
