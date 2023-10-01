Frankie Dettori had to settle for second on his final ride on Arc day at ParisLongchamp

There was no fairytale finale for Frankie Dettori at ParisLongchamp as Kelina denied Kinross in the Qatar Prix de la Foret.
Dettori's final ride in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe came aboard Free Wind, but as the John and Thady Gosden-trained mare was double-figure odds against a hot favourite in Ace Impact, a dream farewell always appeared unlikely.
And so it proved as after travelling well on the heels of the leaders in the early stages, Free Wind found it tough going in the sprint to the line and was left well behind brilliant winner Ace Impact in 13th place.
However, it was expected to be a different story in the Prix de la Foret with Kinross, winner of last year's renewal on testing ground, sent off the 5/6 favourite.
Settled towards the rear of midfield on the inside, Kinross was making quite hard work of quickening on the faster surface as the leaders drifted across to the far side rail.
Eventual fourth Pogo was still in front at that stage but Maxime Guyon and Kelina (22/1) travelled strongly in his slipstream and hit the front going well. However, Kelina went right as she did so, leaving Dettori short of room and forcing the veteran jockey to switch Kinross.
Kinross, to his credit, picked up again to close the gap on the winner and relegate Shouldvebeenaring to third.
Dettori and connections of the runner-up lodged an objection but the result stood following a stewards' inquiry.
After the race, a disappointed Beckett said: “We were second best on the day and that’s it. We weren’t good enough.”
When asked if Kinross remained on track for another crack at the Breeders’ Cup Mile, he added: “We will see how he goes, I don’t know yet.”
Firmly on course for the Breeders’ Cup Mile is the winner, who could now get the chance to replicate the achievements of three-time Mile winner Goldikova who sported the same silks of owners Wertheimer and Frere.
The Foret victory was a welcome return to form for Kelina, who having finished fourth in the French 1000 Guineas earlier in the season before claiming the Group Two Prix de Sandringham put disappointments in both the Prix Rothschild and Prix du Moulin behind her.
“She finished last here in the Marcel Boussac and has come a long way since,” said Carlos Laffon-Parias.
“Last time when she came here and she didn’t run well we didn’t really have an explanation, but the soft ground was obviously not in her favour.
“She ran a fabulous race in the Prix de Sandringham when she had her ground but again her last start in the Moulin she didn’t have a very good draw and we were going to wait with her, but she just didn’t run her race and that allowed her to come here today fresh.
“After you have won a a Group 2 you can only really go for a Group 1 and we have tried. We had been invited to go to Keeneland and accepted but then we we’re talking about it, we made the decision to come here and we were very pleased with the decision to come here.
“It is no secret that my career is more behind me than in front of me, but I have no plans to stop.”
In contrast to his post-race demeanour Dettori was in relaxed mood when speaking after the Arc, saying: “I had no pressure today, I didn’t feel it.
“I got a lovely slot behind Westover, I knew he would take me there. When he got to the straight they quickened a little bit and left me there, but I really enjoyed it. The Arc has been a great race for me, it has been a good journey, but I’m bowing out with a smile on my face.”
Dettori, who plans to hang up his saddle after riding at Hong Kong’s International meeting in December, bows out the winner of six Arcs – making him the most successful rider in the race’s glorious history.
His first victory came aboard Lammtarra in 1995, with Sakhee’s six-length demolition job in 2001 quickly followed by Marienbard’s unexpected victory a year later.
However, Dettori then had to wait until 2015 when he produced a peach of a ride from a wide draw on Golden Horn, before Enable completed a double in 2017 and 2018, sealing her status as one of the best racemares of all time.
Dettori entered the stalls for the Arc on no less than 34 occasions and could reflect with satisfaction on his final spin.
He added: “This morning I was sad, but now that I have got going a bit I can feel the adrenaline kicking in and the competition. I will miss it, for sure.
“It’s all been great, six Arc wins, what can you say? I’ve ridden some great champions and riding in it 34 times is a record in itself."
