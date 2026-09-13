Folsom Blues won the National Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Folsom Blues ran out a convincing winner of the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Late market support saw Folsom Blues sent off 11/2 at on his step back up to seven furlongs after finishing behind Sun Goddess - an impressive winner herself earlier on the card - over six, the same position he'd filled behind Florida Bay in the Tyros Stakes prior to that. That rival had the lead against the rail, tracked by Ryan Moore aboard Giant Sequoia, and with Trean on his outside. Haffner was in the next rank, followed by Folsom Blues with Porto Vechhio, Dr Rascal and 9/4 favourite Monogram bringing up the rear. Florida Bay had no more to offer on the front end and his two better fancied stablemates failed to pick up as Trean was left in the lead but Joey Sheridan exuded confidence aboard Folsom Blues who made his ground easily onto the heels of the leader. In contrast, Dr Rascal appeared to be treading water and the impressive maiden winner Monogram was making heavy weather of bridging the gap on the testing ground. Only one outcome looked likely from about two furlongs from home and the race was over very quickly when Sheridan asked his mount to put the race to bed with Folsom Blues quickening impressively to win by six lengths. Monogram ran on for second, finishing a length and a quarter clear of Florida Bay, to complete a one-two for trainer Joseph O'Brien. Trean held on for fourth ahead of Dr Rascal who stuck to his task and made some late gains. Folsom Blues was cut to 10/1 from 33/1 for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May by both Paddy Power and Sky Bet, leaving him as the second favourite behind Saturday's impressive Doncaster winner Desert Castle.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits