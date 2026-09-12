Desert Castle new 2000 Guineas favourite after Betfred Champagne Stakes win

Desert Castle catapulted himself to 2000 Guineas favouritism with a stylish success in the Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.
An impressive winner on debut at Newmarket, the son of Frankel travelled powerfully through the contest under Billy Loughnane before being asked to pick up the leader Sergei Diaghliev (5/2) a furlong-and-a-half out.
Charlie Appleby’s charge quickened up smartly to take command and was soon clear, going to score by three lengths despite running green in front.
As well as cutting him to 5/1 for the Newmarket Classic next spring, Sky Bet and Paddy Power make the colt 7/4 favourite for the Dewhurst this autumn.
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“He’s a straightforward horse. He broke clean and I took him back to get a bit of cover and the pace was even. He relaxed well and showed a good turn of foot but in the last furlong he was still very raw and there’s plenty left in the tank,” the winning rider said.
“He’s a horse with a future. He loved the track and getting his toe in a bit more helped. Hopefully he’ll have a good end to the year.”
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