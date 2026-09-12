Desert Castle new 2000 Guineas favourite after Betfred Champagne Stakes win

An impressive winner on debut at Newmarket, the son of Frankel travelled powerfully through the contest under Billy Loughnane before being asked to pick up the leader Sergei Diaghliev (5/2) a furlong-and-a-half out.

Charlie Appleby’s charge quickened up smartly to take command and was soon clear, going to score by three lengths despite running green in front.

As well as cutting him to 5/1 for the Newmarket Classic next spring, Sky Bet and Paddy Power make the colt 7/4 favourite for the Dewhurst this autumn.