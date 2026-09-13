Sun Goddess won the Moyglare Stud Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

O'Brien had earlier spoken about the problems affecting the yard but Sun Goddess is clearly unaffected, following up a visually impressive success at York with another striking display.

Stablemate Alpha had been uneasy in the market but jumped out in front with Ballinea Star and Dancing Destiny for company with Ryan Moore biding his time aboard the favourite.

Alpha went out very quickly, Dancing Destiny stuck to her task but Sun Goddess breezed past as though she was standing still.

Principal market rival Green Empress was in pursuit but could never get within hailing distance as Sun Goddess crossed the line six and a half lengths to the good.

The bookmakers were predictably impressed with Paddy Power and Sky Bet 3/1 favourite (from 7/1) for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket next May.