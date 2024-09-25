Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flooring Porter and Keith Donoghue
Flooring Porter and Keith Donoghue

Flooring Porter makes all in brilliant fashion to win Guinness Kerry National at Listowel

By Sporting Life
17:22 · WED September 25, 2024

Flooring Porter made light work of his rivals with a dominant display in the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase.

Sent straight to the front at Listowel by jockey Keith Donoghue, Gavin Cromwell's former dual Stayers' Hurdle hero galloped his rivals silly.

He was around eight lengths clear at the head of affairs with a circuit to travel and went even further ahead down the back straight as the chasing pack became more and more ragged as the race wore on.

Flooring Porter got in a little tight to the second-last but the 6/1 shot still had plenty of petrol in the tank and ultimately eased his way to a four and a quarter-length verdict over the running-on 8/1 chance Horantzau D'airy representing Willie Mullins and rider Paul Townend.

Lucid Dreams was third at 28/1 and Churchstonewarrior fourth at the same price, while Zanahiyr (10/1) finished fifth and 11/2 favourite Perceval Legallois - a stablemate of the winner - came in sixth.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“What do you say, it’s brilliant. He went hard and I have to say I was praying for him across every fence on the last circuit,” said Cromwell. “He just kept the revs up and it was a brilliant performance.”

When asked if he thought his charge, might stop in front, he added: “No, that wasn’t a worry, I was just afraid that he might just miss one or something.

“He was in serious shape. When he gets into that rhythm there is no stopping him, he’ll just keep it going. Keith said he was just a passenger, he couldn’t go any slower! What do you do, just try to meet the jumps the best you can.

“This has been the plan since Cheltenham basically. We can always go back over hurdles as well but I don’t know where we go next. It’s a brilliant race to win and we’ll enjoy this. He’s been a horse of a lifetime, for me and for the syndicate.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING