Flooring Porter makes all in brilliant fashion to win Guinness Kerry National at Listowel

Flooring Porter made light work of his rivals with a dominant display in the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase.

Sent straight to the front at Listowel by jockey Keith Donoghue, Gavin Cromwell's former dual Stayers' Hurdle hero galloped his rivals silly. He was around eight lengths clear at the head of affairs with a circuit to travel and went even further ahead down the back straight as the chasing pack became more and more ragged as the race wore on. Flooring Porter got in a little tight to the second-last but the 6/1 shot still had plenty of petrol in the tank and ultimately eased his way to a four and a quarter-length verdict over the running-on 8/1 chance Horantzau D'airy representing Willie Mullins and rider Paul Townend. Lucid Dreams was third at 28/1 and Churchstonewarrior fourth at the same price, while Zanahiyr (10/1) finished fifth and 11/2 favourite Perceval Legallois - a stablemate of the winner - came in sixth.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!