Fleur de Lys Chase: Gerri Colombe among 11 entries in Windsor feature

Gordon Elliott has entered both Fil D’Or and Geri Colombe in the Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase at Windsor on Sunday.
The latter is currently third favourite for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and would be racing for the first time since finishing third in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on November, if taking up the engagement.
Henry De Bromhead’s Journey With Me is the other Irish entry.
A strong home defence includes last year’s Ryanair Chase hero Protektorat.
Ahoy Senor is entered for trainer Lucinda Russell, Peterborough Chase hero Djelo is set to represent Venetia Williams, while Paul Nicholls has entered Pic d’Orhy and Stage Star.
Indiana Dream is an interesting recruit for Jonjo & AJ O’Neill and could make his first start since switching from Willie Mullins' yard in the autumn, while Le Patron and Tommy Beau complete the potential field.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.