Fleur de Lys Chase: Gerri Colombe among 11 entries in Windsor feature

Gordon Elliott has entered both Fil D’Or and Geri Colombe in the Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase at Windsor on Sunday.

The latter is currently third favourite for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and would be racing for the first time since finishing third in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on November, if taking up the engagement. Henry De Bromhead’s Journey With Me is the other Irish entry. A strong home defence includes last year’s Ryanair Chase hero Protektorat.

Patrick Mullins on Salvator Mundi