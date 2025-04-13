We pick out four runners of interest across the two day's of Newmarket's Craven Meeting.
Bought by Robert Cowell for 35,000 gns out of the autumn horses-in-training sales, he showed little at 40/1 on debut for the stable last month but appeals as the type of character that could enjoy success for the yard if Cowell can find the key to him. Steadily progressive for David Simcock who described him as 'talented horse who has underachieved', he showed some of his best form across the two Newmarket tracks, winning twice from seven attempts. Both of those wins came over seven furlongs, a trip he's done most of his racing over, so this son of Kodiac does have to prove he can cut it as a sprinter and it's no surprise, therefore, to see him priced up among the outsiders.
AMBIENTE FRIENDLY, 3.00 Tuesday
Not one who will be going under the radar but it will be fascinating to see how he fares on debut for James Owen. Didn't appear to stay the Derby trip when second to City Of Troy and had possible excuses for his defeat in the Irish Derby too. Not an awful lot went right on his final two starts of the campaign but this looks a decent starting point for his season and may well guide connections as to whether to have another crack at Epsom's 12 furlongs for the Coronation Cup for which he holds an entry.
The last runner John Quinn (now training in partnership with son, Sean) had in this handicap was 2016 winner Speed Company who went on to be rated 100 at his peak. The Trickster has a different profile having won both starts but he, too, should have a good deal more to offer in middle distance handicaps this season. The form of his races at Beverley and Redcar is working out well enough to suggest that he starts life on a decent rating and the prominent run-style he showed on both occasions is regularly seen to good effect at this venue.
CHESS DAD, 4.45 Wednesday
There are some big stables represented and Charlie Appleby has rather dominated this novice since its inception, winning five of the seven renewals. However, Jamie Insole, training alongside Dr Newland, has made no secret of the regard in which they hold Chess Dad who has been given an entry in the French Derby. He certainly made a good start to life when beating an odds-on shot of Karl Burke's in a small field Newcastle novice and this will provide connections with a better idea of where they stand.
